Member Login
Home » Investing » Why This Canadian Utility Stock Could Help You Sleep at Night

Why This Canadian Utility Stock Could Help You Sleep at Night

Canadians are losing sleep over one thing above all: money. And it’s only getting worse. So let’s find a solution.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • 49% of Canadians lose sleep over finances, with the rising cost of living being a major source of anxiety.
  • Algonquin Power & Utilities is transitioning into a regulated utility, promising predictable returns and stable long-term growth.
  • Despite past dividend cuts, Algonquin offers a 4.65% yield, and future investments could stabilize and enhance its dividend income.

What’s keeping you up at night? Did you just binge-watch a terrifying crime series (guilty)? How about the ongoing Donald Trump announcements? Well, if you’re like most Canadians, it’s more than likely that what’s really keeping you up is one thing: money.

A survey by Sleep Med recently reported that when it comes to losing sleep, finances are usually to blame. What’s more, stress around the economy in general is at an all-time high. Now, about 49% of Canadians were reported to be losing sleep over their finances, with the rising cost of living accounting for 52% of the rising anxiety.

That’s why today we’re going to find ways around this stress. Investing can be one of those tools. Certainly, it takes money to start creating more cash flow. But in the meantime, dividend stocks can provide ongoing income that Canadians can use right away.

AQN

A historic winner, Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) could be one dividend stock to consider once again. The company is focusing on becoming a pure-play regulated utility. This is exciting for investors looking towards the future, as it means predictable returns and non-regulated segments. Plus, being a pure play regulated utility enhances long-term growth stability.

The company is already seeing some strong wins, with the recent second quarter for 2025 coming in. Now, on the one hand, this is a period of transition; therefore, net earnings came in significantly lower at $17.4 million, down from $180.1 million the year before. This decline mainly came from sales in its stake of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, plus the loss of that dividend income.

However, its Hydro Group, linked to its future investments, saw a strong boost. Earnings surged 176% year-over-year, showing the potential within the renewable energy field after the sale of its other ventures.

Earning income

Not only are you investing for dividend income, these numbers provide a great entry point. Algonquin recently made regulatory filings that include a rate case increase in New England and Arizona. This would total $73.6 million. Should it go through, the increase could enhance the dividend stock’s revenue even more, offsetting those earnings declines and providing a path towards more stability and growth.

Furthermore, it’s becoming an operational machine. These approved rate increases would also help improve its regulated services segment, offsetting the other factors bringing down earnings like higher taxes.

Finally, there’s the dividend. Now in 2023, Algonquin cut its dividend by 40%, bringing it to $0.0650. This unsettled many investors relying on those dividends, bringing the share price down. However, the yield is now at an attractive 4.7% after shares came down, though with an extremely high payout ratio of about 650%. So investors are likely hoping that improved profitability will stabilize that dividend. For now, a $7,000 investment could bring in $325 annually in dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AQN$7.76902$0.36$324.72Quarterly$6,997.52

Bottom line

Investors considering this stock could certainly be in for a better night’s sleep. The dividend stock has come down in share price, but is now in a place to start focusing on the future. Investors wanting income now should do that, too. Its focus on regulated utilities is a promising long-term strategy, one that could provide safe and reliable earnings. That means safe and reliable dividend income as well.

However, make sure to do your own research. Lower net income and dividend cuts show a struggle while the dividend stock continues its growing pains. Yet overall, this is a strong long-term play for those wanting a stable utility investment, with dividends that can help you hit the pillow each night.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Stock I’d Buy Right Now for My Kids’ RESP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for cash to support your children and their educational future, this dividend stock could be a prime…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

The 7% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every 30 Days

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into what to make of Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) and its 7% monthly dividend yield in this current macro…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is perfect for those wanting to see their money rise steadily – and get a good night's…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Knight to Hold Through Any Market Crash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Dividend Knight has enjoyed decades of consecutive growth and doesn't look like it's about to slow down.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Energy Stocks

Retire Early? This TSX Dividend Stock Could Help Make It Happen

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to retire earlier than expected? Investing in companies like this one is a strong option.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

How Many Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock You Need to Earn $1,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need dividend income that lasts? This dividend stock could offer more than payouts.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Energy a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is up more than 10% this year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Energy Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Cenovus Energy is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that trades at a discount to consensus price targets in August 2025.

Read more »