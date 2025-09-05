Member Login
Home » Investing » Buying Stocks Doesn’t Have to Be Hard: It’s Actually as Easy as Grabbing a Double Double

Buying Stocks Doesn’t Have to Be Hard: It’s Actually as Easy as Grabbing a Double Double

Here’s a simple “buy what you know” example using the parent company of Tim Hortons

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Middle aged man drinks coffee

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • QSR’s dividend yield of 3.9% is toward the high end of its range, signaling a potentially attractive entry point.
  • Its forward earnings yield of 5.9% translates to a reasonable valuation around 17x earnings.
  • Taken together, the stock appears fairly valued to slightly undervalued, making it a steady pick for dividend growth investors.

There’s an old investing rule called “buy what you know.” It was popularized by Peter Lynch, the legendary Fidelity fund manager, who often relied on the observations of his wife and kids to spot trends before Wall Street did.

For Canadians, that might mean something as simple as stopping at Tim Hortons on the way to work. You grab your Double Double, and whether you realize it or not, you’ve just interacted with a publicly traded company. Tim’s is owned by Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR), which also happens to be the parent company of Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs.

There are lots of ways to gauge whether a stock is reasonably priced. It gets easier when you’re looking at a large, profitable, dividend-paying name like QSR. A company that throws off steady cash flow and pays a regular dividend gives you a baseline of quality, which lets you skip some of the deeper forensic work on day one and start with a few quick, telling metrics.

Checking for value – dividend yield

Dividend yield is simply dividends per share over the last 12 months divided by today’s share price. It’s great for judging relative value through time for the same company. All else equal, a lower price or a rising dividend pushes the yield up; a higher price or a cut pulls it down. Think numerator (dividend) over denominator (price).

On QSR, the chart shows a current yield around 3.9%. That sits toward the high end of its five-year range. In 2023, when the yield dipped toward the mid-2s, the stock was pricier on this measure. When it spiked above 4% during 2022’s bear market, it was cheaper.

Today’s ~3.9% suggests QSR is more attractive than it was during the low-yield periods, though not quite as cheap as those brief peaks above 4%. For income-minded investors, that’s a comfortable entry point if you believe dividend growth continues.

Checking for value – earnings yield

Earnings yield is not a cash payout to you. It’s the inverse of the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and tells you how much expected earnings you’re buying for each dollar invested. Forward earnings yield uses next-12-months earnings-per-share (EPS).

The chart shows QSR at about 5.9% today. Flip that over and you get a forward P/E near 17 (1 ÷ 0.0586 ≈ 17.1). For a global, franchise-heavy quick-service operator, that’s a reasonable multiple. It implies an earnings yield premium of a few percentage points over short-term risk-free rates, with upside if the company grows same-store sales and keeps opening franchised units.

A near-4% dividend yield and a ~6% forward earnings yield point to QSR being fair to slightly undervalued versus its own recent history. If you expect steady dividend increases and mid-single-digit EPS growth, those starting yields set you up for a solid total-return profile without needing heroic assumptions.

The Foolish takeaway

QSR is not a deep bargain, but it doesn’t look expensive either. With the dividend yield sitting near 3.9% and the forward earnings yield close to 6%, the stock looks fairly valued to slightly undervalued at current levels. For a global operator with steady cash flow, a history of dividend growth, and a durable brand portfolio, that’s a decent setup for investors seeking a mix of income and long-term compounding.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

All the Brookfield Stocks Explained for Beginning Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Confused about all the Brookfield tickers floating around? Here's a guide for making sense of this mess.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Have Doubled in the Past 5 Years

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) have more than doubled in five years, and shares are still cheap!

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Retire Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks provide the perfect opportunity for Canadian investors seeking long-term retirement growth.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Long-term Bargain on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock has had a volatile recent past, but that's not what investors need to focus on. Today's present and…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy in Any Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian dividend stock is one I'd buy right away, especially considering earnings soaring higher and its inherent value.

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Dividend Stocks

How This Canadian Stock Quietly Beat the Market for a Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock isn't going to surge over night, but there are plenty of reasons the stock is still heading upwards.

Read more »

nugget gold
Dividend Stocks

Up 26% in August, Is Barrick Mining a Buy Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Barrick Mining stock surged 26% in August. With gold breaking US$3,500/oz and copper growth ahead, is it still a buy?

Read more »

delivery truck drives into sunset
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks aren't just short-term volatile gains. Instead, these are long-term winners for any investor.

Read more »