MDA Space on the Move: Is Sky’s the Limit?

This aerospace stock is poised could deliver massive returns as it capitalizes on the limitless opportunities in the global space industry.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has recorded eight consecutive new record highs since August 26, 2025, hitting an all-time high of 29,050.60 on September 5. Ten of the 11 primary sectors are in positive territory, with one in the industrials sector standing out versus the broad market and keeping pace with the record run.

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) has surged +101.42% in the last six months amid an ongoing trade war. At $44.01 per share, the year-to-date gain is +49.03%, while the overall three-year return is +486.80%.

Is the sky the limit for this Canadian aerospace stock? The rapidly expanding global space industry presents endless possibilities and infinite potential.

Trusted space mission partner

MDA Space takes pride in its world-class engineering capabilities and the most advanced technology. The $5.5 billion space technology provider and space mission partner aims to lead the global space industry into the future.

The space ecosystem comprises three business areas: Satellite Systems, Robotics & Space Operations, and Geointelligence. MDA Space caters to all areas, serving emerging space companies, large prime contractors, and government agencies. Moreover, the estimated opportunity size in the global space economy could reach up to US$1 billion or more per area.

MDA Space’s more than $20 billion cumulative pipeline over five years, excluding secured programs, is a testament to a thriving business and unrestrained momentum. The forecasted top-line range of $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, combined with a $4.6 billion backlog in the preceding quarter, provides high revenue visibility and solid profitability.

Stellar financial results

Consolidated revenues in Q2 2025 and the first half of the year rose 54.3% and 60.6% year over year to $373.3 million and $724.3 million, respectively. Net income for the same periods climbed 147.3% and 142.3% to $27.2 million and $60.1 million.

Its CEO, Mike Greenley, said MDA Space continues to execute well while delivering solid financial results at the halfway mark of 2025. He added that pipeline opportunities were converted into contract awards. According to Greenley, all teams in the three business areas were actively advancing existing programs and developing a healthy pipeline of future business.

Pushing the boundaries

MDA Space has logged several mission-firsts in Earth observation and satellite technology. However, it will not stop pushing boundaries and taking on big challenges.

The company signed an agreement with the Canadian Space Agency to reopen the David Florida Laboratory. It will enable MDA to maintain a critical space and satellite integration and testing facility dedicated to the broad space ecosystem. EchoStar has selected MDA Space to design, manufacture, and test its new direct-to-device Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity constellation. The initial contract is worth $1.3 billion, but the peak funding could reach $5 billion.

MDA SKYMAKER, a suite of robotic products and services, was developed for the commercial space sector. The technically advanced robotics solutions will empower clients to build the future of space exploration and infrastructure.

High-growth technology investment

Consulting firm GlobalData projects the global space economy to reach US$511.2 billion by 2029, then substantially grow to US$1.8 trillion by 2035. Clearly, MDA Space is for those seeking a high-growth technology investment. Canada’s national space champion is well-positioned to capitalize on the limitless opportunities and reward investors with massive, out-of-this-world returns.