2 TSX Stocks Priced Under $100 With Serious Upside Potential

These TSX stocks are supported by resilient revenue drivers and exposure to sectors benefiting from structural growth trends.

Bird Construction is positioned for steady growth through diversified projects, strategic acquisitions, and a record backlog, giving it strong visibility into future revenue and infrastructure-driven expansion.

CES Energy benefits from recurring demand tied to oil and gas production efficiency, supported by elevated service intensity and strong free cash flow generation.

The under-$100 TSX stocks offer better entry points, with strong long-term growth potential driven by solid fundamentals and structural industry trends.

Investing in leading TSX-listed companies does not require substantial initial capital. A number of high-quality TSX stocks continue to trade below $100, offering investors accessible entry points without compromising on growth potential. Notably, these lower-priced stocks represent businesses with scalable models, strong competitive positioning, and favourable long-term demand dynamics, suggesting significant upside potential.

In this context, here are two TSX stocks priced under $100 with solid growth potential. These businesses have solid fundamentals, supported by resilient revenue drivers, disciplined capital allocation, and exposure to sectors benefiting from structural growth trends. As a result, they present a compelling case for investors seeking capital appreciation alongside manageable entry costs.

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Under-$100 TSX stock #1: CES Energy

CES Energy (TSX:CEU) is a compelling TSX stock priced under $100 with significant upside potential. The company specializes in consumable chemical solutions, playing a significant role in enhancing oil and gas production efficiency, optimizing well performance, and safeguarding infrastructure. This positioning gives CES a recurring revenue profile that is less dependent on drilling activity alone and more tied to ongoing production intensity.

Recent performance reflects this resilience. While North American rig counts have softened amid macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and evolving trade dynamics, CES has continued to grow revenue. The key driver has been elevated service intensity, with producers extracting more from existing wells, thereby increasing demand for specialized chemical treatments.

The company’s product mix further strengthens its investment case. Demand is shifting toward higher-margin, technologically advanced chemical solutions, an area where CES has established a competitive edge. As upstream operators prioritize efficiency and cost optimization, adoption of these premium solutions is increasing, supporting CES Energy’s growth.

Looking ahead, several macro tailwinds are expected to strengthen its growth outlook. Rising global energy demand, expansion in LNG infrastructure, and incremental power consumption linked to AI and data centre growth are all contributing to sustained pressure on supply. At the same time, years of underinvestment in upstream development have tightened capacity, increasing the need for enhanced recovery techniques and performance optimization. These factors will drive CES’s growth.

In addition, strategic acquisitions have enhanced CES Energy’s capabilities, strengthening its financial performance and supporting continued expansion. Further, CES Energy operates an asset-light business model. This structure enables the company to generate strong, consistent free cash flow, supporting its growth initiatives and boosting shareholder returns.

Under-$100 TSX stock #2: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is another top TSX stock priced under $100 with serious upside potential. The construction and maintenance company operates across industrial, building, and infrastructure sectors, serving both public and private clients in areas such as power, mining, transportation, and utilities.

Bird has strengthened its outlook by diversifying revenue streams and focusing on projects with balanced risk. This disciplined approach, combined with a collaborative contracting model, supports steady profitability.

Growth is also likely to be driven by its strategic acquisitions. Trinity Communication Services expanded Bird’s telecom and utility infrastructure expertise, while Jacob Bros Construction enhanced its civil infrastructure capabilities and presence in British Columbia. The acquisition of Fraser River Pile & Dredge further positioned Bird to handle large-scale marine and national infrastructure projects.

The company is benefiting from strong demand, reflected in a record project backlog. By the end of 2025, Bird reported $5.1 billion in contracted backlog and an additional $6 billion in pending projects, providing visibility into future revenue.

With its strong balance sheet, Bird is well-positioned to capitalize on Canada’s long-term infrastructure investments, including energy, transportation, and public-sector projects. Overall, it stands out as a promising long-term growth stock.