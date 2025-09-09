Member Login
Home » Investing » Is BMO Stock Still a Good Buy in September 2025?

Is BMO Stock Still a Good Buy in September 2025?

After a terrific performance on the stock market so far, it might be a better idea to wait for a safer entry point to invest in Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is near all‑time highs at $174.72, up ~25% year‑to‑date and nearly 60% from its 52‑week low, outperforming the Canadian banking sector.
  • With valuations stretched and macro/geopolitical risks (plus historical pullbacks after big rallies), the article recommends waiting for a price decline before buying more shares.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Bank of Montreal] >

2025 has been an amazing year for investors who have long held shares of Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock. As of this writing, BMO stock trades at $174.72 per share, up by almost 60% from its 52-week low and by 25% year-to-date. The broader Canadian banking sector has been enjoying a strong run during the same time, but BMO stock has outpaced the industry’s returns of around 23% year-to-date.

After outperforming its closest peers, it begs to ask the question: Is it a good idea to invest in BMO stock right now, or would it be better to wait on the sidelines to let prices come back down before buying more shares?

Today, we will discuss the darling Canadian banking stock to determine what might be the better way to go about it.

A strong year for the bank

The chart above shows exactly how well BMO stock has performed so far this year. It is unmistakable that it has been on a good run in these past few months, but its track record for the last 10 years paints an even prettier picture. The compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the stock between 2014 and 2024 stands at around 12%, which is terrific returns for a massive financial institution.

That said, periods of significant gains also tend to worry investors. It is entirely possible for the best stocks on the market to reach a point where growth stagnates or even pulls back. This is something newer investors must be careful about. Even if the stock has been soaring this past year, it does not mean the future returns will match the same pace. Investing in its shares at new all-time highs means you run the risk of buying at the peak of its performance cycle and facing losses at pullbacks that might catch you by surprise.

Timing is everything

Timing the stock market to buy low and sell high would be ideal if there were a reliable way to predict upticks and downturns. If it were easy, most investors would be making it big with well-timed trades. However, that does not mean you cannot consider timing at all.

Consider BMO stock and how it performed amid the pandemic. Between the market bottom in March 2020 and the peak in March 2022, BMO stock rallied by over 140%. However, between March 2022 and September 2024, it posted a 5% negative CAGR. For those wondering what it means, there is a simple way to look at it.

When investing in high-quality stocks, it is better to do so during periods of underperformance. Investing when there is plenty of optimism means you risk buying when prices are high. It is very easy to be riled up and swept away by bull runs, only to find disappointment when the eventual pullback comes along.

Foolish takeaway

At current levels, BMO stock is hovering around new all-time highs. Slashed interest rates (with further rate cuts on the way) might make it seem like an excellent investment. However, there is a risk of instability in global markets due to several geopolitical and macroeconomic factors. If you are interested in investing in BMO stock, I would advise waiting on the sidelines for prices to fall.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

20 Years of Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks have sustainable payout ratios, strong earnings, and a proven record of dividend payment and growth.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be a Secret Income Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor seeking long-term income, then this REIT definitely belongs on your watchlist.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Buy for a Year-end Breakout

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another cheap dividend giant that are worth buying on strength.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

Facing Sticky Inflation? This Stock Offers Crucial Protection

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This low-volatile dividend growth stock provides income stability and offers crucial protection against sticky inflation.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Whole 2025 TFSA Contribution Into This 5.75 Percent Monthly Passive-Income Payer 

| Puja Tayal

A 5.75% stock pays dividend every month and even increases it, making it an attractive investment for TFSA passive income.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stock have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Attractive for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar for a portfolio targeting passive income.

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian REITs That Could Double Your Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks aren't just great options, but stable ones, with investments in key, essential areas.

Read more »