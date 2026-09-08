I’d Put My Entire $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into This Growth Stock

A single $7,000 TFSA contribution can turn into a much bigger number if it’s invested in a durable grower like Descartes and left alone for years.

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The stock isn’t cheap and acquisitions add risk, so it needs continued execution to justify the valuation.

Descartes sells essential logistics software and is already growing revenue and cash flow, not just promising profitability later.

A $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution doesn’t look life-changing when it first lands in your account. It looks like a respectable start, followed by the temptation to check whether anything exciting happened before lunch. The real opportunity comes from choosing an investment that can keep growing long after you’ve forgotten its purchase price.

For perspective, $7,000 growing at 10% annually would become approximately $18,156 after a decade, without another contribution! That’s an illustration, of course, not a guarantee. But it explains why I’d consider using fresh contribution room for a profitable growth business with years of expansion ahead.

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A contribution, not a portfolio

The 2026 annual TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, although your available room depends on previous contributions, withdrawals, and unused room. Therefore, check your records before transferring money. A contribution limit isn’t an invitation to contribute the same amount twice, so always double check with CRA.

I’d also make this purchase only within an already diversified portfolio, using money I wouldn’t need for at least five years. If $7,000 represented my entire investment account, I’d start with diversification. A TFSA shelters investment growth, but it doesn’t shelter investors from choosing the wrong stock.

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DSG

Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) provides software that helps businesses move goods, manage deliveries, handle customs requirements, and coordinate logistics. It’s the machinery behind commerce rather than the shiny product sitting in the shopping cart.

That’s appealing as customers need dependable connections between shippers, carriers, warehouses, and regulatory systems. Once those connections become part of everyday operations, replacing them can be disruptive.

In its fiscal first quarter of 2027, Descartes stock increased revenue 15% to US$193.6 million. Operating cash flow climbed 40% to US$75.1 million. This is an established business generating cash today, not asking shareholders to finance an indefinitely postponed arrival at profitability.

Fresh acquisitions

Descartes stock also continues to grow. It recently bought Tai for approximately US$100 million in August, adding artificial intelligence (AI)-powered transportation-management software for freight brokers. In September, it acquired Extensiv for approximately US$120 million, expanding warehouse management and fulfilment capabilities. Both purchases were funded from cash on hand.

These additions could help Descartes stock sell more services across its network. A customer using transportation software may also need warehouse tools, shipment visibility, or customs support. Serving more of that workflow creates a growth opportunity beyond simply hoping global shipping volumes increase.

What the investment could become

At writing, a $7,000 contribution would purchase 64 whole shares, with a small cash balance remaining before trading fees. Based on its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the last decade near 14.5%, here’s what that $7,000 could turn into in the near future.

PERIOD SHARE PRICE 10-YEAR CAGR NUMBER OF SHARES TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH REMAINING PROJECTED POSITION VALUE PROJECTED GAIN Today $109.13 14.48% 64 $6,984.32 $15.68 $6,984.32 — 1 year $124.93 14.48% 64 $6,984.32 $15.68 $7,995.52 $1,011.20 2 years $143.02 14.48% 64 $6,984.32 $15.68 $9,153.28 $2,168.96 3 years $163.72 14.48% 64 $6,984.32 $15.68 $10,478.08 $3,493.76

The shares trade around 27 times forward earnings, so this isn’t a bargain requiring no further thought. Investors are paying for continued growth. A weaker freight market, disappointing acquisition integration, or stronger software competition could make that multiple uncomfortable quickly.

I’d monitor cash generation and growth in existing operations, not just acquisition-driven revenue increases. Buying businesses makes a company bigger, yet earning attractive returns on those purchases makes shareholders wealthier. That distinction matters when choosing Canadian growth stocks.

Bottom line

Within a diversified portfolio, I’d direct this year’s $7,000 contribution toward Descartes stock. It combines essential software, growing operating cash flow, and new opportunities to serve customers. The valuation demands execution, but I’d rather own that long-term opportunity than leave the contribution waiting indefinitely for a perfect price.