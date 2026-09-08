Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » I’d Put My Entire $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into This Growth Stock

I’d Put My Entire $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into This Growth Stock

A single $7,000 TFSA contribution can turn into a much bigger number if it’s invested in a durable grower like Descartes and left alone for years.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A $7,000 TFSA contribution won’t feel huge today, but compounding over a decade can make it meaningful.
  • Descartes sells essential logistics software and is already growing revenue and cash flow, not just promising profitability later.
  • The stock isn’t cheap and acquisitions add risk, so it needs continued execution to justify the valuation.

A $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution doesn’t look life-changing when it first lands in your account. It looks like a respectable start, followed by the temptation to check whether anything exciting happened before lunch. The real opportunity comes from choosing an investment that can keep growing long after you’ve forgotten its purchase price.

For perspective, $7,000 growing at 10% annually would become approximately $18,156 after a decade, without another contribution! That’s an illustration, of course, not a guarantee. But it explains why I’d consider using fresh contribution room for a profitable growth business with years of expansion ahead.

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system

Source: Getty Images

A contribution, not a portfolio

The 2026 annual TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, although your available room depends on previous contributions, withdrawals, and unused room. Therefore, check your records before transferring money. A contribution limit isn’t an invitation to contribute the same amount twice, so always double check with CRA.

I’d also make this purchase only within an already diversified portfolio, using money I wouldn’t need for at least five years. If $7,000 represented my entire investment account, I’d start with diversification. A TFSA shelters investment growth, but it doesn’t shelter investors from choosing the wrong stock.

DSG

Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) provides software that helps businesses move goods, manage deliveries, handle customs requirements, and coordinate logistics. It’s the machinery behind commerce rather than the shiny product sitting in the shopping cart.

That’s appealing as customers need dependable connections between shippers, carriers, warehouses, and regulatory systems. Once those connections become part of everyday operations, replacing them can be disruptive.

In its fiscal first quarter of 2027, Descartes stock increased revenue 15% to US$193.6 million. Operating cash flow climbed 40% to US$75.1 million. This is an established business generating cash today, not asking shareholders to finance an indefinitely postponed arrival at profitability.

Fresh acquisitions

Descartes stock also continues to grow. It recently bought Tai for approximately US$100 million in August, adding artificial intelligence (AI)-powered transportation-management software for freight brokers. In September, it acquired Extensiv for approximately US$120 million, expanding warehouse management and fulfilment capabilities. Both purchases were funded from cash on hand.

These additions could help Descartes stock sell more services across its network. A customer using transportation software may also need warehouse tools, shipment visibility, or customs support. Serving more of that workflow creates a growth opportunity beyond simply hoping global shipping volumes increase.

What the investment could become

At writing, a $7,000 contribution would purchase 64 whole shares, with a small cash balance remaining before trading fees. Based on its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the last decade near 14.5%, here’s what that $7,000 could turn into in the near future.

PERIODSHARE PRICE10-YEAR CAGRNUMBER OF SHARESTOTAL INVESTMENTCASH REMAININGPROJECTED POSITION VALUEPROJECTED GAIN
Today$109.1314.48%64$6,984.32$15.68$6,984.32
1 year$124.9314.48%64$6,984.32$15.68$7,995.52$1,011.20
2 years$143.0214.48%64$6,984.32$15.68$9,153.28$2,168.96
3 years$163.7214.48%64$6,984.32$15.68$10,478.08$3,493.76

The shares trade around 27 times forward earnings, so this isn’t a bargain requiring no further thought. Investors are paying for continued growth. A weaker freight market, disappointing acquisition integration, or stronger software competition could make that multiple uncomfortable quickly.

I’d monitor cash generation and growth in existing operations, not just acquisition-driven revenue increases. Buying businesses makes a company bigger, yet earning attractive returns on those purchases makes shareholders wealthier. That distinction matters when choosing Canadian growth stocks.

Bottom line

Within a diversified portfolio, I’d direct this year’s $7,000 contribution toward Descartes stock. It combines essential software, growing operating cash flow, and new opportunities to serve customers. The valuation demands execution, but I’d rather own that long-term opportunity than leave the contribution waiting indefinitely for a perfect price.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

1 Number Could Tell Investors Whether This Sell-off Is Nearly Over

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A small pullback in Canadian National Railway looks more interesting when freight demand is still rising.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

These three smartest stocks to buy offer durable businesses, long-term growth potential, and a compelling way to invest $1,000 today.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

Saputo Stock: Is Dairy’s Spot in the Trade War a Buying Opportunity or a Warning Sign?

| Jitendra Parashar

Saputo's improving earnings, strategic divestitures, and high-protein dairy growth could make trade-war uncertainty an opportunity for patient investors.

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 11% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian income stock’s recent pullback could give long-term investors a chance to lock in a 4.2% dividend yield while…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going on With Bombardier Stock Today?

| Andrew Button

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) is expected to become a major trade war casualty.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Noise: Why Cascades Packaging Could Outlast the Trade War

| Jitendra Parashar

Cascades stock has rallied 73% over the last year, and improving profitability, lower debt, and tariff-mitigation efforts could help keep…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

The Tariff News You Missed as You Were Relaxing on Labour Day

| Andrew Button

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) recently came under fire in the Canada-US trade war.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

How Investors Can Turn $50,000 Into Income That Just Keeps Coming

| Aditya Raghunath

See how a $50,000 investment in three proven dividend stocks can build growing passive income for Canadian investors year after…

Read more »