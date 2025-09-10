3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

For investors looking to invest in stocks without committing a large sum, even a modest investment of around $300 can open the door to promising opportunities. One strategy is to focus on high-quality TSX stocks that trade at a lower dollar price. On the TSX, several companies fit this profile, offering strong growth potential while being backed by fundamentally sound businesses. These stocks offer affordability with solid prospects, making them no-brainer investments.

Against this background, here are three no-brainer Canadian stocks to buy with $300 right now.

SECURE Waste Infrastructure

Investors seeking a high-quality stock trading at a lower dollar price could consider SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES). The company offers comprehensive waste management and energy infrastructure services, including processing, recycling, and disposal solutions, supported by assets that are difficult to replace and replicate. Moreover, about 80% of its volumes come from production-related, recurring waste streams, providing reliable cash flow even amid market volatility.

While macroeconomic uncertainties and U.S. tariffs have been posing challenges, SECURE has responded strategically by leveraging its rail fleet to access tariff-free markets, optimizing costs, and holding ferrous inventory until conditions improve. These initiatives indicate that the company is navigating headwinds effectively.

Its strong balance sheet, flexible commercial strategies, and robust supplier relationships further strengthen its resilience.

Looking ahead, industry demand trends favour SECURE’s growth. The rising oil and gas production and stricter environmental regulations are expected to increase demand for specialized waste disposal. Combined with its high-barrier infrastructure and defensive cash flow characteristics, SECURE is well-positioned to deliver consistent volume growth and earnings, making it a compelling option for investors seeking both stability and long-term upside.

5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is another compelling stock to add to your portfolio. Specializing in specialty semiconductors and performance materials, the company serves industries from space-based solar power to terrestrial renewables, pharmaceuticals, and advanced imaging. Its products are critical to technologies that are expanding rapidly, giving 5N Plus a foothold in markets with strong long-term growth potential.

This small-cap stock has already rewarded early investors handsomely, surging about 796% over three years. Despite this significant growth, VNP’s fundamentals suggest the momentum could continue. A robust order backlog and steady demand for ultra-high-purity materials will drive 5N Plus’s long-term growth, particularly in its Specialty Semiconductors division, where renewable energy and space applications are driving adoption.

With a global manufacturing footprint and reliable sourcing, 5N Plus is well-positioned to protect margins amid supply chain pressures. These structural advantages and strong demand for its products position the company to sustain growth and potentially deliver above-average returns.

Bird Construction stock

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is a high-quality stock to buy and hold. As one of Canada’s leading builders and maintenance providers, the company has steadily strengthened its business through diversification, geographic expansion, and a disciplined approach to risk. By embracing collaborative contracting models, Bird ensures balanced risk-sharing and maintains stability across projects.

Most of its revenue comes from low- to medium-risk categories, providing the company with a stable and resilient earnings base. Its focus on essential and economically durable sectors, including defence, power, and transportation infrastructure, positions it well to benefit from long-term demand trends.

Recent market uncertainty caused some delays in work programs, but demand for Bird’s services remains solid. The company secured nearly $1.2 billion in new projects in the second quarter of 2025, boosting its record backlog to $4.6 billion. This robust pipeline, combined with its strong financial position, provides visibility into future growth opportunities. With financial flexibility to invest in new opportunities and pursue acquisitions, Bird Construction is well-placed to deliver sustained value for long-term investors.