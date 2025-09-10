Member Login
The 2 Canadian Banks I'd Buy for Dividend Growth

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) and another bankable stock with great dividend growth.

Joey Frenette
Key Points

  • Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) and National Bank (TSX:NA) are attractively priced banking picks amid the sector rally — Laurentian trades ~10.5× trailing P/E with a ~6% yield as a turnaround/value play, while National sits near ~14.5× trailing P/E with a ~3.24% yield. If you want income and upside from a recovery, lean toward Laurentian; if you prefer dividend growth and proven long‑term performance (National’s ~240% decade gain), lean toward National.

The Canadian bank stocks have been picking up steam, and it’s about time. Though rock-bottom valuations have come and gone, at least for the Big Six basket, I still think there’s an opportunity to score decent value and a solid, growing dividend as the big banks look to finish off the year with strength.

Personally, I think there’s no reason to be skeptical of the banking bull run we’ve had in the past year. In fact, I think things could pick up speed going into 2026, especially as the big banks operate at a higher level while tech-driven efficiencies look to come into play, something that I described in prior pieces.

In this piece, we’ll have a quick look at two of the cheaper banks that may be worth picking up as we roll into mid-September. While shares are hovering close to their 52-week highs (or all-time highs), I wouldn’t be afraid to buy now instead of trying to time a pullback.

At the end of the day, valuations just make sense, and with improving fundamentals as well as a cautiously optimistic guide delivered by various analysts, I like the setup from here. Here are some of the banks that don’t get as much respect, given their past-year runs.

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) may not be a part of the Big Six (it’s far smaller than them, with a mere $1.4 billion market cap), but it has shown some impressive strength in recent months, soaring over 21% in the last six months. While shares are still a far cry away from their prior all-time highs, I wouldn’t be surprised if prior highs (now 29% away) were to be revisited at some point within the next two to three years, especially if Laurentian can continue posting decent results. The latest third-quarter numbers were decent, but not incredible by any means.

As the firm continues executing on its strategic turnaround plan, I like the stock as a long-term value hold. Shares trade at just 10.5 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) to go with a 6% dividend yield. If the turnaround goes well (and I think it will), the stock may just outperform its much-larger peers in the Big Six. Either way, Laurentian has been through a lot, and 2025 marked a turning of the corner, in my view.

National Bank of Canada

As number six of the Big Six banks, National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) doesn’t get as much media coverage as its larger five brothers. Still, I think it’s a top-tier bank that’s worth buying and holding for its dividend growth. The 3.2% yield is on the small end, and the 14.5 times trailing P/E isn’t the best of the Big Six.

However, I do view National Bank as having more room to grow. As such, a higher multiple seems deserved. Though shares haven’t been as hot this year, gaining 13% year to date, I do think the long-term trend is impressive, with shares soaring more than 240% in the past decade. That’s an impressive gain for a bank. My takeaway? NA stock is still a buy for premier dividend growth and capital gains potential for the next five years.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Laurentian Bank of Canada. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

