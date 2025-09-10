This Boring Utility Stock Could Build Generational Wealth

Looking for wealth that lasts a lifetime? Then consider Hydro One stock one of your best options.

Utility companies can be some of the best ways to create long-term income. They are regulated companies in an industry that powers everything in our lives. And when it comes to Hydro One (TSX:H), this is a company that’s powering the largest population in Canada.

Not only can this utility stock provide you with wealth today, but generational wealth that lasts for decades to come. So let’s look at how to create generational wealth, and why Hydro One is a great option.

Making it happen

First, let’s get into how to set yourself up to create generational wealth. To do so, the biggest factor is time. Starting early becomes your greatest ally because you can let compounding do the heavy lifting. Even a few thousand dollars each year in great companies can snowball into massive wealth.

Then there’s the focus on ownership, not trading. You don’t want to make quick flips but instead hold blue-chip, solid companies that are going to create major wealth that lasts decades. If these provide dividends, even better. Those dividends can be used as income or be reinvested to make even more generational income.

Also, consider using tax shelters wisely. Investors can put their investments into Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSP). This can help you fuel stock growth, while remaining tax-free! It’s also the perfect way to transfer your wealth later.

Hydro One works

Now, let’s look at why Hydro One is the perfect dividend stock to consider for generational wealth. First off, this is one of North America’s largest electric utilities, operating across Ontario. Its rate-regulated environment means you get predictable, steady cash flow. And given that it’s hydro, there’s no worry about dips or volatility given that it’s not in the oil and gas sector as the world transitions to renewables.

Also consider earnings performance. During the second quarter of 2025, Hydro One stock had a banner quarter. The company reported basic earnings per share of $0.54, up from $0.49 last year. Net income came in at $327 million from $292 million the year before, and revenue at $2.1 billion from $899 million!

What’s more, Hydro One is executing a heavy investment program to support even more growth and reliability. Sure, expansion can come with capital expenditures that lead to debt. Right now, that debt sits at $18.2 billion. However, the company is bringing it down and meanwhile offers a dividend yield at about 2.7% at writing with a stable 61% payout ratio – perfect for long-term investors looking to create that generational wealth. In fact, a $7,000 investment could bring in dividend income of $190 each and every year at writing!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT H $48.87 143 $1.33 $190.19 Quarterly $6,987.41

Bottom line

Long-term investors seeking generational wealth can find the perfect opportunity with a stock like Hydro One. This company offers dividends, regulated growth, and expansion opportunities. All while providing income that you can use to reinvest over and over again. So if you’re looking to set it and forget it, certainly consider this dividend stock on the TSX today.