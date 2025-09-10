Member Login
Home » Investing » This Boring Utility Stock Could Build Generational Wealth

This Boring Utility Stock Could Build Generational Wealth

Looking for wealth that lasts a lifetime? Then consider Hydro One stock one of your best options.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Hand Protecting Senior Couple

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Hydro One is a top choice for generational wealth, offering stable cash flow as one of North America's largest electricity utilities.
  • The company's Q2 2025 earnings showed strong growth, with revenue up to $2.066 billion and continued expansion plans.
  • Hydro One provides a 2.7% dividend yield, ideal for long-term investors seeking steady income and wealth accumulation.

Utility companies can be some of the best ways to create long-term income. They are regulated companies in an industry that powers everything in our lives. And when it comes to Hydro One (TSX:H), this is a company that’s powering the largest population in Canada.

Not only can this utility stock provide you with wealth today, but generational wealth that lasts for decades to come. So let’s look at how to create generational wealth, and why Hydro One is a great option.

Making it happen

First, let’s get into how to set yourself up to create generational wealth. To do so, the biggest factor is time. Starting early becomes your greatest ally because you can let compounding do the heavy lifting. Even a few thousand dollars each year in great companies can snowball into massive wealth.

Then there’s the focus on ownership, not trading. You don’t want to make quick flips but instead hold blue-chip, solid companies that are going to create major wealth that lasts decades. If these provide dividends, even better. Those dividends can be used as income or be reinvested to make even more generational income.

Also, consider using tax shelters wisely. Investors can put their investments into Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSP). This can help you fuel stock growth, while remaining tax-free! It’s also the perfect way to transfer your wealth later.

Hydro One works

Now, let’s look at why Hydro One is the perfect dividend stock to consider for generational wealth. First off, this is one of North America’s largest electric utilities, operating across Ontario. Its rate-regulated environment means you get predictable, steady cash flow. And given that it’s hydro, there’s no worry about dips or volatility given that it’s not in the oil and gas sector as the world transitions to renewables.

Also consider earnings performance. During the second quarter of 2025, Hydro One stock had a banner quarter. The company reported basic earnings per share of $0.54, up from $0.49 last year. Net income came in at $327 million from $292 million the year before, and revenue at $2.1 billion from $899 million!

What’s more, Hydro One is executing a heavy investment program to support even more growth and reliability. Sure, expansion can come with capital expenditures that lead to debt. Right now, that debt sits at $18.2 billion. However, the company is bringing it down and meanwhile offers a dividend yield at about 2.7% at writing with a stable 61% payout ratio – perfect for long-term investors looking to create that generational wealth. In fact, a $7,000 investment could bring in dividend income of $190 each and every year at writing!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
H$48.87143$1.33$190.19Quarterly$6,987.41

Bottom line

Long-term investors seeking generational wealth can find the perfect opportunity with a stock like Hydro One. This company offers dividends, regulated growth, and expansion opportunities. All while providing income that you can use to reinvest over and over again. So if you’re looking to set it and forget it, certainly consider this dividend stock on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Energy Stocks

Baytex Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the Big Surge?

| Andrew Walker

Baytex Energy picked up a nice tailwind in recent months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Where Will Pembina Pipeline Be in 5 Years?

| Robin Brown

Pembina Pipeline has been a solid dividend stock over the decade. However, its stock is down in 2025. Is it…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Energy a Buy After its Big Move Last Month?

| Andrew Walker

Cenovus Energy recently made big announcements that will impact shareholders.

Read more »

cloud computing
Energy Stocks

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Hack

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping for retirement sooner as opposed to later, then look into these hacks and this dividend stock.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Energy Stocks

This Infrastructure Powerhouse Could Quietly Make You Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for income that lasts, then this dividend stock belongs on your watchlist immediately.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Energy Stocks

What You Should Know: TSX Sectors Holding Strong in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two out-of-favour primary TSX sectors last year are experiencing a resurgence in 2025.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

1 Renewable Energy Stock That Could Power Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors seeking reliable income and growth need to consider this renewable energy company offering up monthly dividend income.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources: Should You Buy the Pullback?

| Andrew Walker

Canadian Natural Resources has underperformed the TSX this year. Is a rebound on the way?

Read more »