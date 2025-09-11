Member Login
Home » Investing » My Strategy for Creating Monthly Income With $20,000

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A $20,000 investment split between these two Canadian dividend-paying stocks can generate steady monthly income.
  • Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT offers a 7%+ yield backed by defensive healthcare assets, long-term leases, and high occupancy.
  • First National provides a 5.2% yield with a history of dividend growth, supported by stable mortgage lending and recurring cash flow.

If you’re aiming to turn a $20,000 investment into a source of steady monthly income, dividend-paying stocks can be a solid option. My strategy is to focus on fundamentally strong companies that distribute reliable dividends each month and have high but sustainable yields. This helps create a regular cash flow that can either be reinvested to grow wealth or used to help with everyday expenses.

Diversification also plays an important role in this strategy. By spreading money across different stocks and sectors, you reduce the impact of potential risks. This approach helps protect capital while maintaining a reliable income stream over the long term.

Against this background, here are two Canadian stocks that can help transform a $20,000 investment into a dependable source of monthly passive income.

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT

Investors could consider Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) to create a passive-income stream. Its monthly payouts, high yield, and healthcare-focused defensive properties make it a compelling income stock.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) owns a diversified portfolio of hospitals, clinics, and medical office buildings across Canada and several international markets, with tenants that include major healthcare providers and hospital operators. Many of these tenants benefit from government backing, which helps secure stable cash flows even during economic downturns.

Demographics are also on Northwest’s side. Aging populations in its key markets are driving demand for healthcare services and the facilities required to deliver them. This ensures long-term relevance for the REIT’s assets and strengthens its growth outlook. Northwest’s leases are inflation-protected and typically long term, allowing rental income to rise steadily over time.

Currently, the REIT pays a monthly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.36 annually. This translates to a yield of over 7%. Operational momentum remains solid as the firm’s same-property net operating income climbed 2.8% in the second quarter (Q2), supported by inflation-linked rent increases and strong leasing activity, with an impressive 89% renewal rate. Moreover, it reported a high occupancy rate of 96.6% with a weighted average lease expiry term of 13.5 years.

Additionally, Northwest is streamlining its portfolio by selling non-core assets to reduce debt and strengthen liquidity. With strong defensive fundamentals, high-quality tenants, and disciplined capital allocation, the REIT appears well-positioned to sustain its monthly dividend.

First National

First National (TSX:FN) is a compelling option for investors seeking steady monthly income. The non-bank mortgage lender pays a reliable dividend of $0.208 per share, yielding 5.2%. Through its low-risk lending strategy, focusing on residential and commercial mortgages sourced through independent brokers, the financial services company generates stable revenue while keeping credit risk under control. This allows it to pay and increase its monthly dividends.

On the residential side of the business, First National benefits from recurring cash flow through mortgage placement, servicing, and securitization, which helps expand its portfolio while driving down servicing costs. Further, its strong foothold in the commercial lending space ensures a steady pipeline of referrals and financing demand.

Notably, since its initial public offering, First National has raised its dividend 18 times, driven by growth in mortgages under administration and securitization.

It continued to grow its mortgage assets under administration and the portfolio of mortgages pledged through securitization. Looking ahead, it expects to benefit from these by generating income through mortgage administration, earning net securitization margins, and strengthening its ability to capture more renewal opportunities. Overall, it is well-positioned to pay and even increase its dividend in the future years.

Earn over $102 per month in tax-free income

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT and First National are attractive TSX stocks to start a passive-income stream. If you invest $20,000 and split the capital evenly between these two dividend-paying stocks, you could earn about $102.22 every month in passive income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT$5.071,972$0.03$59.16Monthly
First National$48.11207$0.20843.06Monthly
Price as of 09/10/2025

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

