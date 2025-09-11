Transform $7,000 Into Reliable Monthly Income With These 2 Canadian Stocks

These Canadian stocks offer high yields and have durable payouts, making them attractive investments for monthly income.

For investors looking to generate reliable passive income, dividend stocks that pay monthly can be a compelling choice, especially when held inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). With the 2025 TFSA contribution limit set at $7,000, Canadians have a solid starting point to invest in high-quality TSX stocks that offer consistent payouts.

Investing in stocks with strong fundamentals and resilient dividend histories can transform your $7,000 contribution into a source of dependable monthly income. By carefully selecting stocks that prioritize regular dividends, you can create a portfolio that not only grows over time but also provides ongoing cash flow without the tax burden, thanks to the TFSA’s tax-free growth.

With that in mind, here are two dividend-paying Canadian stocks that offer monthly payouts and are ideal candidates to generate reliable monthly income.

SmartCentres REIT

Canadians looking for a top monthly dividend stock could add SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) to their portfolios. Its diversified portfolio of resilient real estate properties generates steady net operating income (NOI), supporting its monthly dividend. Besides its durable payout, the real estate investment trust (REIT) offers a high yield of about 6.9%, making it a compelling passive income investment.

The REIT owns 197 strategically located properties at prime intersections, drawing strong foot traffic. This ensures consistently high occupancy, currently at an impressive 98.6%.

SmartCentres’ tenant base includes major national retailers, which boosts leasing demand and drives a higher rent collection rate. Also, its ability to retain customers and strong leasing demand for its properties are supporting higher rents. All these factors support higher NOI and steady monthly payouts.

Beyond retail, the REIT is expanding into mixed-use developments, adding recurring income streams. In addition, its substantial, underutilized land bank offers long-term growth potential. For income-focused investors, SmartCentres REIT offers reliable monthly cash.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a compelling high-yield Canadian dividend stock for passive income investors. The company offers monthly dividend payouts and a high yield, supported by a robust portfolio of oil and natural gas assets that generate steady cash flow.

Whitecap Energy benefits from a compelling mix of high-quality drilling opportunities. Its portfolio includes light oil and condensate-rich plays as well as highly productive natural gas reserves, providing the company with the flexibility to navigate different commodity price environments. Its solid portfolio positions it well to capitalize on market opportunities as they arise and strengthens its ability to deliver consistent earnings and pay a regular dividend.

Since January 2013, Whitecap has returned an impressive $2.6 billion in dividends to shareholders, reflecting its focus on returning significant cash to its shareholders. Whitecap is currently offering a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, translating into a high yield of 6.9%.

Looking ahead, Whitecap’s payouts look sustainable. It is expanding its asset base and focusing on drilling optimization, improving production efficiency, and reducing costs. This will likely boost its earnings and, in turn, support future dividend payments. In addition, its acquisition of Veren has amplified its scale, added premium inventory to its portfolio, and provided financial flexibility to support its growth and future payouts.

Earn over $40 per month

SmartCentres REIT and Whitecap Resources are reliable stocks for investors looking to start a passive income stream. Their durable payouts, high yields, and focus on enhancing shareholder value through dividends make them compelling investments.

An investment of $7,000, split evenly between SmartCentres and Whitecap, could generate $40.33 per month in passive income.