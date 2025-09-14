Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Dividend Stocks That Make Your Money Work Harder So You Don’t Have to

3 Dividend Stocks That Make Your Money Work Harder So You Don’t Have to

Are you thinking about retiring early? Here are three dividend stocks that can make your money work harder for you so you don’t need to.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Three low‑risk Canadian dividend picks: Canadian Natural, First Capital REIT, and AltaGas.
  • Yields roughly 5.4% (CNQ), 4.6% (FCR.UN), and 3% (ALA) with durable cash flows and long‑term dividend growth.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than AltaGas

Whether you are retired, near retirement, or just tired of working, dividend stocks can help supplement or even replace your employment income. In fact, many Canadian investors have slowly and steadily built dividend-producing portfolios that far exceed their regular income.

If you are looking for a place to start, here are three stocks that provide low-risk dividend income worth holding for the long term.

A stock with an incredible dividend-growth trajectory

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a cash machine. Even when oil prices have drastically moderated to the $60-$70 range, it still generated $3.3 billion of fund flows and $1.5 billion of profit in its recent quarter.

In the second quarter alone, it returned $1.2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and $400 million in the form of share buybacks.

Canadian Natural has a lean operating model that can generate positive free cash flows even if oil prices were to dip into the $40 range. It has multiple decades’ worth of inventory, so it doesn’t have to spend a lot to go and find new discoveries.

In fact, in recent years, it has been consolidating high-quality, long-life assets across Western Canada. That should only bolster its longevity.

Today, this dividend stock yields 5.4%. The company has grown its dividend by a +20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for 25 years. For dividends, this is a high-quality stock to hold.

A real estate stock with value and income

If you want something without commodity exposure, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:FCR.UN) might be of interest. It operates 21.9 million square feet of urban-focused, grocery-anchored retail space.

The company focuses on properties located in high density neighbourhoods. Its centrally located properties earn strong occupancy rates (over 97%) and have enjoyed mid-single-digit rental rate growth for years.

First Capital has been selling off non-core assets and strengthening its balance sheet. It also has substantial development and land assets that are not fairly valued in the price.

This recession-resilient dividend stock yields 4.6% right now. For a quality portfolio of assets that still trade at a discount to their private market value, there is attractive value in this stock today.

A top dividend stock for low-risk income over the long term

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) is another resilient dividend stock worth holding for the long run. AltaGas is a hybrid company. It operates a gas utility business in the northern United States. It also operates a crucial energy midstream business in Western Canada.

This stock is intriguing because you get to own a very stable (and growing) business, but at a discount to most comparable peers in their respective segments. AltaGas has widely outperformed peers with a 150% stock price gain over the past five years.

In that time, AltaGas has grown revenues by a 19% CAGR and earnings per share by a 12% CAGR. The company has completed a very successful turnaround strategy. Today, it has a highly improved balance sheet, a great mix of stable assets, and above-average growth opportunities.

This dividend stock yields 3%. It has been growing its dividend by a 6% annual rate. It anticipates holding that dividend-growth rate for the next several years. It’s a solid, low-risk dividend stock to hold if you’d rather earn money passively than work for it.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Dividend Stocks

The Sleep-Easy Stock That Belongs in Every TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you losing sleep on your investments? Then this could be the one sleep-easy stock for you.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Down 53% From All-Time Highs Is This 8% Dividend Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that is down 53% from all-time highs in September 2025. Is it a…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

Is Dream Industrial a Good REIT to Own?

| Kay Ng

Income investors, in particular, should consider Dream Industrial REIT for its 5.6% yield.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How to Convert $10,000 Into a TFSA Money-Making Engine

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA is not only for retirement savings but can be converted into a money-making engine.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Everyone Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks provide steady income that can either be reinvested for compounded returns or used to meet everyday expenses.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

5 Percent Dividend Yield! This Cash Cow Never Stops Producing

| Demetris Afxentiou

This energy stock cash cow with a tasty dividend is hard to ignore.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Underrated Growth Stock Canadians Shouldn’t Miss

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock was a huge winner, but now Canadians are sleeping on this giant.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stock still provide 5% dividend yields.

Read more »