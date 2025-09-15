Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Is Cenovus a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Is Cenovus a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Cenovus stock may be a cautiously optimistic buy for long-term energy bulls.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Cenovus generates strong cash flow, yields 3.4%, and trades about 15% below the consensus target — implying roughly 18% near-term upside.
  • Its $7.9B MEG acquisition should boost oil-sands scale and synergies ($150M near-term, >$400M by 2028) but would raise net debt to ~$10.8B, so returns hinge on oil-price volatility and successful integration.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is one of Canada’s leading integrated energy companies, with operations that span upstream oil and gas production, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and marketing. But with energy prices ever-fluctuating, is Cenovus a good stock to buy now?

Let’s break down its fundamentals, recent developments, and future potential to find out.

An integrated energy business

Cenovus Energy produces approximately 815 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, primarily in Canada. Its downstream operations (720 million barrels per day) are heavily U.S.-based, with 85% of its refining capacity located south of the border. These assets process about 55% heavy oil, giving the company exposure to price differentials between heavy and light crude.

The company’s reserves can support production for around 10 years, giving it a stable base for long-term operations. Historically, Cenovus has delivered volatile but potentially rewarding returns. Over the past year, its total return has been around 9.8%. However, its five-year return of 36.6% per year includes a dramatic rebound from the COVID-19 market correction, where the stock dipped near $2 in 2020 before climbing to about $23 today. Then, there is its 10-year return of only 4.8% per year, reflecting the cyclical nature of the oil and gas industry.

Cash flow and manageable debt

In the second quarter (Q2), Cenovus Energy saw a dip in production due to planned maintenance and wildfires near its Christina Lake facility. Despite this, its downstream utilization remained strong at 92%, softening the impact on financials.

Here are the highlights from Q2:

  • $2.4 billion in cash from operations (down 15% year over year)
  • $1.5 billion in adjusted funds flow
  • $355 million in free funds flow
  • $368 million paid in dividends

Its net debt stood at $4.9 billion, with a target of $4.0 billion. Importantly, its net debt-to-funds-flow ratio was 0.7 times, which was comfortably low and reflects a well-managed balance sheet. Cenovus can fund its sustaining capital and dividend at a West Texas Intermediate oil price of US$45/barrel, far below the current level of around US$62.

This buffer allows Cenovus to return excess capital to shareholders through buybacks and special dividends — a key attraction for income and value investors alike.

The MEG acquisition: A bold growth move

Last month, Cenovus Energy announced a $7.9 billion acquisition of MEG Energy in a 75/25 cash-and-stock deal. The acquisition complements Cenovus’s existing Christina Lake asset and will enhance integration and development of its oil sands portfolio.

Management expects the deal to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds flow and free cash flow per share, with $150 million in annual synergies in the near term, growing to over $400 million by 2028. Crucially, Cenovus structured the deal to maintain its investment-grade credit rating and financial flexibility.

Notably, this acquisition would bring Cenovus’s net debt to about $10.8 billion, implying about one times adjusted funds flow.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Is Cenovus a buy?

At $23.38 at writing, the energy stock trades at an estimated 15% discount to the consensus price target, implying near-term upside potential of 18%. It also yields 3.4%, supported by current cash flows.

If you’re bullish on oil prices or looking for exposure to Canadian energy with growth potential and income, Cenovus Energy is an idea worth investigating, especially should the MEG acquisition be approved (and if so, expected to close in Q4). That said, investors should be prepared for volatility tied to commodity prices and geopolitical risks such as tariff changes. This is not a set-it-and-forget-it stock — but for risk-tolerant investors, the reward potential could be real.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Is Excellent, But I Prefer This Stock

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge continues to be a preferred choice for dividend seekers because of its low-risk model. But this stock offers better…

Read more »

alcohol
Energy Stocks

Why This Canadian Energy Stock Could Fuel Decades of Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Peyto stock is a strong energy stock that isn't just giving you cash now; it's offering you cash for life.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

This Renewable Giant Could Power the Next Generation of Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable stocks are some of the best long-term investments out there, so let's get into why.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Is Canadian Natural Resources a Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering its consistent dividend growth, healthy growth prospects, and cheaper valuation, CNQ would be an excellent buy right now.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

Why Income Investors Are Returning to Energy Stocks

| Kay Ng

Income investors have been attracted by certain energy stocks that offer good dividend income. Is it too late to buy?

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Energy Stocks

This Small Energy Company Set Off a Bidding War: Should You Buy Before a Buyout?

| Andrew Button

MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) has two larger oil companies courting it.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Energy Stocks

The Only 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This pair of Canadian stocks can mitigate market volatility and deliver healthy returns if you hold for the long term.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Energy Stocks

Why This Stock Could Be the Future of Canadian Energy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock might not seem like the future of clean energy, but don't let that fool you. Appearances can…

Read more »