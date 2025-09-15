Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is one of Canada’s leading integrated energy companies, with operations that span upstream oil and gas production, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and marketing. But with energy prices ever-fluctuating, is Cenovus a good stock to buy now?

Let’s break down its fundamentals, recent developments, and future potential to find out.

An integrated energy business

Cenovus Energy produces approximately 815 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, primarily in Canada. Its downstream operations (720 million barrels per day) are heavily U.S.-based, with 85% of its refining capacity located south of the border. These assets process about 55% heavy oil, giving the company exposure to price differentials between heavy and light crude.

The company’s reserves can support production for around 10 years, giving it a stable base for long-term operations. Historically, Cenovus has delivered volatile but potentially rewarding returns. Over the past year, its total return has been around 9.8%. However, its five-year return of 36.6% per year includes a dramatic rebound from the COVID-19 market correction, where the stock dipped near $2 in 2020 before climbing to about $23 today. Then, there is its 10-year return of only 4.8% per year, reflecting the cyclical nature of the oil and gas industry.

Cash flow and manageable debt

In the second quarter (Q2), Cenovus Energy saw a dip in production due to planned maintenance and wildfires near its Christina Lake facility. Despite this, its downstream utilization remained strong at 92%, softening the impact on financials.

Here are the highlights from Q2:

$2.4 billion in cash from operations (down 15% year over year)

$1.5 billion in adjusted funds flow

$355 million in free funds flow

$368 million paid in dividends

Its net debt stood at $4.9 billion, with a target of $4.0 billion. Importantly, its net debt-to-funds-flow ratio was 0.7 times, which was comfortably low and reflects a well-managed balance sheet. Cenovus can fund its sustaining capital and dividend at a West Texas Intermediate oil price of US$45/barrel, far below the current level of around US$62.

This buffer allows Cenovus to return excess capital to shareholders through buybacks and special dividends — a key attraction for income and value investors alike.

The MEG acquisition: A bold growth move

Last month, Cenovus Energy announced a $7.9 billion acquisition of MEG Energy in a 75/25 cash-and-stock deal. The acquisition complements Cenovus’s existing Christina Lake asset and will enhance integration and development of its oil sands portfolio.

Management expects the deal to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds flow and free cash flow per share, with $150 million in annual synergies in the near term, growing to over $400 million by 2028. Crucially, Cenovus structured the deal to maintain its investment-grade credit rating and financial flexibility.

Notably, this acquisition would bring Cenovus’s net debt to about $10.8 billion, implying about one times adjusted funds flow.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Is Cenovus a buy?

At $23.38 at writing, the energy stock trades at an estimated 15% discount to the consensus price target, implying near-term upside potential of 18%. It also yields 3.4%, supported by current cash flows.

If you’re bullish on oil prices or looking for exposure to Canadian energy with growth potential and income, Cenovus Energy is an idea worth investigating, especially should the MEG acquisition be approved (and if so, expected to close in Q4). That said, investors should be prepared for volatility tied to commodity prices and geopolitical risks such as tariff changes. This is not a set-it-and-forget-it stock — but for risk-tolerant investors, the reward potential could be real.