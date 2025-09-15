Member Login
Home » Investing » The Hands-Off Way to Make Passive Income (Without an Airbnb)

The Hands-Off Way to Make Passive Income (Without an Airbnb)

Learn how to achieve financial independence through passive income. Discover alternatives like REITs for stable earnings.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • REITs and Mortgage Lenders for Passive Income: Investing in Slate Grocery REIT and MCAN Mortgage provides a steady income stream, leveraging rent and interest earnings without sacrificing home privacy, and offering yields of 8.4% and 7.3% respectively.
  • Diversifying Income Amid Economic Challenges: With living costs rising and single incomes waning, these investments allow you to earn passive income in USD and CAD, mitigating risks through property and mortgage interest diversification.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Slate Grocery REIT.

The cost of living is only increasing, while the tariff war and job losses are making it difficult to make ends meet. A single source of income is no longer enough. You have to look for alternatives, and one method is to rent a room in your apartment through Airbnb. Even though an Airbnb is only for a few days, if you are not comfortable living with strangers, that option is out. What if you could get an Airbnb-kind of quick passive income without an Airbnb?

The hands-off way to make passive income

A better option to support your expenses is to invest some amount in REITs and mortgage lenders. This way, you can diversify your income, maintain the privacy of your house, and also earn some extra money.

Passive income from rent in US dollars

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) has 116 properties across 23 states of the United States of America. Its tenant base largely comprises grocers and grocery-anchored stores. The REIT earns rent in US dollars and pays Canadian investors in Canadian dollars. This gives you exposure to currency fluctuations. The REIT’s revenue surged 1.1% year-over-year, but net income fell 7%. Its dividend payout ratio increased to 81.6% of its funds from operations in the second quarter from 74.2% a year ago. The weighted average interest rate also increased to 4.8% from the same period a year ago.

While the REIT’s earnings face some pressure, it can continue paying dividends for the long term. The REIT has been paying a stable dividend in US dollars, but Canadians saw a change due to foreign exchange conversion.

The attractive thing about Slate Grocery REIT is its 8.4% dividend yield, which is more than double the interest on term deposits.

Passive income from mortgage interest

Rental income is a good source, but you can diversify passive income avenues into interest income from construction loans and mortgages. MCAN Mortgage (TSX:MKP) has $6.7 billion in assets under management, which it gives to companies for construction projects. Many a time, these projects face delays for multiple reasons, and construction costs increase, leading to loan impairment.

MCAN has a history of paying regular dividends for 32 years and has even grown them in some years. The lender also offers term deposits and pays interest. It funds its loans through securitization and term deposits from customers.

The falling interest rates have reduced interest income but increased mortgage demand. The lender could continue paying quarterly dividends for years to come as house-buying activity improves after a dip.

MCAN has a dividend yield of 7.3%, which compensates for the credit risk.

Final thoughts

These high-yield passive income sources can start paying right from the first $100 of investment. You can get $8 annually by investing $100. The dividend comes in handy when you need immediate income, just like Airbnb-ing a room in your apartment.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Airbnb and Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

2 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some slam-dunk dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here's a duo that can provide a juicy income…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Though CN currently faces trade head winds, future trade deals and railway industry tie-ups point to a positive long-term outlook.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Can Provide Big Income in Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-focused retirees should look to gain exposure to quality dividend stocks such as Brookfield Renewable in 2025.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks for Dividends and Appreciation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian stocks for investors seeking both passive income and capital growth.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Create $154 in Monthly Income With a $26,960 TFSA Investment

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian dividend stock offers a high yield of about 6.9%. It will sustain its payouts in coming years.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Insurance Giant Could Be the Ultimate Defensive Play

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for security, then this insurance stock is one of the best to consider out there on the…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Smart Ways to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Limit in 2025 – All Year Long 

| Puja Tayal

Utilize the TFSA to make the most of your savings while navigating market volatility and seasonal investment opportunities.

Read more »

Circuit board with glowing lines
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Stock Could Be the Key to Global Trade Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPKC now looks like one of the best options for those wanting to get in on global trade right here…

Read more »