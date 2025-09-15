TSX Stocks Under $20 That Are Incredible Bargains

The TSX is on a hot streak yet there are incredible bargains, including three stocks under $20.

The TSX posted six straight weekly gains at the close of trading on September 12, 2025. But despite the hot streak and continuing strength of the broad market, there are three bargain deals or stocks under $20 that you can buy.

These standout, inexpensive opportunities include two high-growth stocks from the top-performing sector in 2025, as well as a rare dividend payer in the information technology sector.

Safe-haven asset

The basic materials sector had the most representation in the 2025 TSX30 List, the annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies on the TSX. This year’s edition featured 17 mining companies as investors shifted to precious metals due to economic volatility.

Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) is a solid pick if you need a safe-haven asset, too. This mid-cap stock is a perennial TSX30 winner. It ranked 14th in 2020, 8th in 2021, and 22nd in 2022 and 2025. The $5.2 billion company operates high-quality gold-producing mines in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, all of which are cash generators.

The Musselwhite mine in Canada, Orla’s catalyst-rich core asset, presents a significant opportunity for resource growth, given its mine life of over 28 years. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, net income ballooned 98.4% year over year to $48.2 million, while free cash flow rose 45.6% to $64.2 million compared to Q2 2024.

At $15.98 per share, OLA’s year-to-date gain is +100.75%. The total three-year return is +276.89%, representing a +55.56% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

High-growth profile

5N Plus (TSX:VNP), a first-time TSX30 winner, placed seventh in 2025. The basic materials constituent has surged by +171.32% in the last six months amid the tariff chaos. This $1.35 billion company is a specialty semiconductor and performance materials producer. It also provides technologies for developing and manufacturing advanced materials for various industries.

VNP remains price-friendly in light of its visible growth potential. At $14.95 per share, current investors enjoy a +102.57% year-to-date gain. Those who invested three years ago were rewarded with an overall return of +784.62%. Market analysts recommend a “strong buy” rating. The 12-month average price target is $18.58 — a potential upside of 24.3%.

Rare tech gem

Evertz Technologies (TSX:ET) deserves serious consideration by growth and income investors. Besides the resurgence of the technology sector lately, ET is a rare gem. At $12.09 per share, the year-to-date loss is -0.73%. However, current investors partake in the lucrative 6.62% dividend yield.

The $916.22 million global technology company considers itself a stable rock within the Media and Entertainment technology industry. It designs, manufactures, and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions. The customer base comprises companies in the television broadcasting, telecommunications and new media sectors.

In Q1 fiscal 2026 (three months ending July 31, 2025), net earnings increased 22.5% year over year to $11.9 million. The leader in Software-Defined Video Network (SDVN) technology maintains a positive revenue outlook for this year, owing to the purchase order backlog of $252 million.

Strong buys

Canadian stocks have collectively energized the TSX in 2025. Besides the multiple record highs, there’s optimism about a potential rate cut this month. Meanwhile, investors can consider taking positions in Orla Mining, 5N Plus, or Evertz Technologies before the policymakers’ meeting on the 17th.