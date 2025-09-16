The TSX pushed to new records on commodity strength, and today’s CPI and U.S. retail numbers could set the tone ahead of rate decisions.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 16

Continued strength in commodity prices and positive developments on the global trade front helped Canadian stocks start the new week on a bullish note as investors awaited the domestic consumer inflation report and upcoming rate decisions from the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve. These factors drove the S&P/TSX Composite Index up by 147 points, or 0.5%, on Monday to 29,431 — marking yet another all-time closing high and extending the index’s impressive September rally.

Despite weakness in key sectors like consumer staples and healthcare, broad strength in energy, consumer discretionary, and technology stocks helped offset the drag and powered the TSX index to its latest record close.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Energy Fuels, Orla Mining, NexGen Energy, Cameco, and Seabridge Gold were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by over 7%.

Despite a record-setting rally in spot gold prices, shares of B2Gold (TSX:BTO) slipped 2.6% to $6.06 per share, making it one of the worst-performing TSX stocks. This drop in BTO stock came after the gold miner slashed its 2025 production outlook range for the Goose Mine to 80,000 to 110,000 ounces due to a shortfall in crushing plant capacity.

While B2Gold expects to hit commercial production at Goose in the coming weeks and forecasts stronger output in the fourth quarter, investors reacted negatively to the near-term setback. The company also highlighted that its overall 2025 guidance range of 970,000 to 1,075,000 ounces remains intact, backed by strong performance at its Fekola, Masbate, and Otjikoto mines. On a year-to-date basis, BTO stock is still up 72%.

Birchcliff Energy and Loblaw Companies also slid by at least 2.5% each, making them among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, B2Gold, Suncor Energy, and Pembina Pipeline were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Precious metals and West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures traded on a firm footing in early Tuesday trading, which could offer further support to the commodity-heavy TSX index at the open today.

In addition to the U.S. retail sales figures, Canadian investors will keep a close eye on the domestic consumer price index (CPI) report this morning. The CPI report is expected to be a key driver of market direction ahead of upcoming rate decisions on both sides of the border, which are due tomorrow.

Market movers on the TSX today