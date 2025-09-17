2 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $15,000 Into $150,000

These TSX stocks have delivered above-average returns and still have the potential to turn your 15,000 into $150,000 over time.

Stocks are solid investments to grow wealth. However, turning $15,000 into $150,000 via equity requires a long-term mindset. To see your money multiply tenfold, you need to rely on the power of compounding while investing in businesses that can consistently deliver strong overall returns through both capital gains and dividends.

A $15,000 investment growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% could reach $150,000 in about 13 years. That kind of return doesn’t come from chasing hype or timing the market, but rather from identifying businesses with strong fundamentals, durable competitive advantages, and the ability to grow revenues and earnings year after year.

Against this background, here are two TSX stocks that have the potential to turn your $15,000 into $150,000 over time.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) – offering a mix of high growth, dividend, and value – is a solid TSX stock with potential to multiply your money tenfold. The company specializes in non-prime leasing and lending, serving customers often overlooked by traditional banks. With leadership in the subprime lending market and a vast customer base to tap into, goeasy has been scaling its operations quickly. Over the past five years, both revenue and earnings have surged at an impressive 23% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Given its solid financials, goeasy stock has grown at a CAGR of about 30%, delivering overall capital gains of over 271% in five years. Notably, goeasy is also paying dividends for 21 consecutive years and has raised its annual payments for 11 straight years. Further, GSY stock is still trading at 10.2 times its forward earnings, an attractive valuation given its history of robust growth.

Looking ahead, its expansion into secured lending, broader product offerings, and an omnichannel presence should drive steady portfolio growth and improve credit quality. With disciplined underwriting and operational efficiency driving profitability, goeasy appears poised to maintain double-digit growth while rewarding shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation. For long-term investors, it’s a compelling growth and income stock, with significant room to run.

5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is a compelling growth stock to add to your portfolio. The small-cap Canadian company specializes in high-performance materials and semiconductor solutions that serve fast-expanding industries, from renewable energy to healthcare, and advanced imaging. Strong demand has boosted its financial performance, driving the stock up about 102.5% year-to-date. Moreover, it has jumped about 726% in five years, reflecting a CAGR of about 52.5%.

The momentum in its business isn’t likely to slow down, at least in the near future. The solid demand for its advanced materials, coupled with a growing backlog of orders, provides a strong base for continued expansion. The company is also a leader in specialized markets, ranging from space-based solar power to medical imaging technologies, which gives it a unique competitive edge.

Meanwhile, the advantage of being the world’s leading supplier of ultra-high-purity semiconductor materials outside of China gives it a distinct competitive edge. With solid manufacturing capacity, strong client relationships, a focus on high-value sectors, and strategic acquisitions, 5N Plus is one of the most promising long-term stocks to multiply your wealth.