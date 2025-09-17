Member Login
How I’d Invest $100,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

Canadian dividend stocks are a gift that keeps on giving. Here’s how I would invest a hypothetical $100,000 in Canadian dividend stocks today.

Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Key Points

  • Three TSX dividend stalwarts to consider: Telus (TSX:T) — ~$22.02, ~7.56% yield; Enbridge (TSX:ENB) — ~$67.58, ~5.58% yield; and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) — ~$88.16, ~4.99% yield, each with long dividend track records.
  • A hypothetical $100,000 split ($30k T / $35k ENB / $35k BNS) would yield about $5,956.81 annually (~6% income), illustrating how these picks can provide steady dividend cash flow while diversifying across telecom, energy, and banking.
Investing in the right Canadian dividend stocks can set you up for substantial long-term wealth growth. When picking dividend stocks for the long run, it’s important to identify those that have the kind of solid underlying businesses that can sustain payouts to shareholders. Fortunately, the TSX has no shortage of high-quality dividend stocks that you can invest in for various financial goals.

Today, we will look at three dividend stocks that find their way into most investor portfolios.

Telus

Telus Corp. (TSX:T) is one of the three biggest telcos in Canada, accounting for around a third of the market share. The $33.80 billion market-cap telecom provider has a defensive business, providing internet, wireless, television, and landline phone services across Alberta and British Columbia. It also has a small wireline presence in Quebec.

The entire suite of subscription-based services it offers across the country combines with its growing digital services segment to set it up for a stronger future. It has reliable revenue streams that allow the company to disburse quarterly payouts regularly to its investors.

As of this writing, Telus stock trades for $22.02 per share and boasts a 7.56% dividend yield.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) is another darling stock for dividend-seeking investors. The diversified energy company owns and operates an extensive network of midstream assets that transports hydrocarbons throughout North America. It also has one of the region’s largest natural gas utility businesses under its belt, along with a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets.

The company’s traditional energy operations have allowed it to pay shareholders and increase payouts for over 30 years. The natural gas segment provides predictable and stable cash flows to offset the impact of volatile commodity prices, and its renewable energy portfolio is setting itself up for more growth in a greener future for the energy industry.

As of this writing, Enbridge stock trades for $67.58 per share and boasts a 5.58% dividend yield.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is one of Canada’s Big Six banks, and another favourite for dividend-focused investors. While it might not be the biggest Canadian bank in terms of market capitalization, the $109.46 billion market cap stock has the largest international presence among its closest peers. Its recent expansion into more North American markets and scaling down its Latin American operations will likely introduce more stability in the coming years.

The company’s international presence provides stellar growth potential for Scotiabank, giving it more opportunities to invest in growth. In turn, it can generate the kind of cash flows to continue funding its high-yielding dividends to shareholders.

As of this writing, Scotiabank stock trades for $88.16 per share and boasts a 4.99% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

It’s important to remember that even the best dividend stocks are not immune to risk. However, considering their reliable track records, business models, and wide economic moats, these can offer substantial returns through dividends. A hypothetical $100,000 might look like this:

TickerRecent PriceTotal InvestmentNumber of SharesDividend Per Share Per YearTotal Annual Payout
T$22.02$30,0001,362$1.66$2,260.92
ENB$67.58$35,000517$3.77$1,949.09
BNS$88.16$35,000397$4.40$1,746.80
    Total Annual Payout$5,956.81

A hypothetical $100,000 invested across these three stocks can return almost $6,000 per year while seeing annual bumps with dividend hikes. While you must always diversify across several holdings, the example paints a better picture of how $100,000 can get amazing returns for your self-directed portfolio.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

