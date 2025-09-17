Member Login
Home » Investing » My 2 Favourite ETFs to Bet on Gold and Silver

My 2 Favourite ETFs to Bet on Gold and Silver

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSX:XGD) and another gold and silver play to look into buying today.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Gold and silver are rallying amid rate‑cut hopes, so diversifying into precious metals ETFs (cheaper and easier than physical bullion) can be sensible.
  • Consider Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust (CEF) for low‑cost physical bullion exposure (≈66/33 split, 0.49% MER) and iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD) for higher‑upside miner exposure — or own both to balance stability and leverage.

The precious metals have been shining brightly again this year. With the Federal Reserve looking to slash rates in one of the strongest bull markets in recent memory, questions linger as to what the next big move will be for markets. Will there be a big retracement or correction year as risks mount and geopolitical tensions soar? It’s hard to say. Either way, I think it’s a good time to revisit one’s gold and silver exposure.

And, of course, cryptocurrencies may make sense to help beef up returns, even if it means a choppier ride and much more in the way of downside risks. Either way, I think the case for diversification into alternative, non-productive assets (remember that Warren Buffett emphasized that gold and Bitcoin don’t produce anything over time) is a wise one, even if the price of admission into such assets is a bit steep.

Indeed, buying physical bullion entails paying a premium to the spot price. And when you’re selling, you could be offloading at a slight discount to spot. Not to mention the fees you’ll need to pay for safe and secure storage or the risks of stashing it in a safe in one’s residence. In any case, I don’t view physical bullion as a cost-effective way to bet on gold. Rather, the ETF scene has many cheaper options, some of which may have a bit extra to offer in the way of upside.

And, of course, let’s not forget about silver, which has been in a bull market of its own of late, keeping up with gold every step of the way this year. At the time of this writing, silver is actually up more than gold on a year-to-date basis.

In any case, consider the following pair of simple, cheap options if you’re in the market to get in on the gold and silver run:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

First up, we have something that’s about as simple as it gets. The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (TSX:CEF), as the ticker symbol suggests, is a closed-ended fund that holds gold and silver bullion. Indeed, for those looking to take risk and volatility off the table, the CEF is a great way to go.

Though the mix of the CEF may not be right for everyone (around 66% gold and 33% silver, though the exposure may differ at any given time), I do see the fund as a cost-effective solution with its modest 0.49% management expense ratio. Sure, it’d be nice to customize your gold and silver allocation (some may prefer 50/50 or 25/75). For those who want something quick, simple, and effective, though, the CEF is a great pick, especially at a discount! It’s one of the best ways to get the best of both worlds.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF

For the gold bugs out there, the iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSX:XGD) is a great way to go. The one-stop-shop ETF invests in the biggest and brightest gold miners out there. And while the ETF is more volatile than a physical bullion ETF, I think the potential for amplified upside makes the XGD a stellar pick, especially for market newcomers. Indeed, the miners are leveraged by nature, and as gold continues to rally, the uplifting effect on the broad basket of miners could dwarf the gains of the bullion ETFs.

For new investors, it really comes down to if one wants less volatility or more upside. Personally, I think there’s more value in the miners. As such, the GDX seems like a better bet than the CEF. Though I wouldn’t be afraid to own both together! That way, you’ll get physical gold and silver as well as the premier gold miners.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Taking Profits in Gold Stocks: When to Sell vs Hold

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Agnico-Eagle Mines is just the right gold stock to hold as economic and geopolitical risks continue and gold prices continue…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Metals and Mining Stocks

What’s Driving Franco-Nevada’s Stock Price Up?

| Aditya Raghunath

Franco-Nevada stock is up more than 400% over the past decade. But is the Canadian mining stock still undervalued in…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why This Mining Stock Could Shine in the Next Commodity Boom

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold and silver continues to rise in price, but this mining stock could be an even better buy.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

This Canadian Mining Stock Could Be the Next Big Growth Story

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This mining stock just went through a merger that puts it among the top five copper producers.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Get Both: The Top Gold Stock and the Top Silver Stock to Buy in Canada

| Puja Tayal

Investigate the recent rally in silver and gold stock prices and the factors contributing to their appeal as a safe-haven…

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 TSX Winner Poised to Keep on Winning

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is a stellar momentum stock that still looks super cheap!

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Franco-Nevada Stock Still a Buy After Reaching 52-Week Highs?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Franco-Nevada stock has hit new 52-week highs! Let's break down whether this gold royalty leader is still a buy for…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Canadian Mining Stocks to Buy as Gold Surges

| Andrew Walker

These gold stocks are on a roll.

Read more »