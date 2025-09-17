Member Login
Home » Investing » Shopify is Solid, But This Stock Offers More Upside

Shopify is Solid, But This Stock Offers More Upside

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock may be a great tech pick, but it’s not the cheapest growth stock in Canada.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Map of Canada showing connectivity

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has rallied ~38% in three months on improving results and AI momentum but looks expensive (~82× trailing P/E) with key resistance near $210–215 — consider waiting for a breakout or dollar‑cost averaging.
  • Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has lagged (~16% off highs) and offers a more compelling long‑term “growth at a reasonable price” opportunity given disciplined management and acquisition optionality.

Those red-hot shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP) are still worth buying, even after gaining close to 38% to $202 and change per share in the past three months. The company is starting to put together quarters that are much better than Bay and Wall Street expected, and I believe the “uplifting” effects of its artificial intelligence (AI) efforts may just be getting started. Of course, the headline is that a vast majority of AI projects have yet to show any signs of paying off.

However, when it comes to Shopify, I do view it as one of the few firms that could start to really feel the AI-driven growth momentum at its back over the next couple of years. Arguably, the AI tailwind is already coming into effect. Either way, with such a powerful tailwind at its back, I wouldn’t dare bet against the name, even at today’s seemingly suspect valuations, with considerable resistance just north of the $210 per-share level (that’s pretty much the level that needs to be breached for a breakout moment).

Shopify is great, but it’s not the cheapest or technically soundest stock in the world

While I’m not against buying SHOP stock at under $210–215, I’d much rather be a buyer after the psychological resistance level is broken. Indeed, the stock isn’t all too cheap at today’s levels, going for just shy of 82 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). As such, I’d much rather get a bit of technical strength as well, even if it means paying 5% or so more for my ticket into Canada’s largest tech titan.

As much as I like the business and its AI momentum, I can’t say I’m in a rush to buy, especially given the potential for a drawdown if the ceiling of resistance can’t be passed. In the near term, there aren’t all too many catalysts to get excited about. Either way, I think there are other growth names that look more exciting at this juncture, especially as the TSX Index looks to keep outpacing the red-hot S&P 500 into the fourth and final quarter of 2025.

Constellation Software: A high-growth name that’s dragging

In short, I’m mildly bullish on Shopify this September. But when it comes to Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), I’d be closer to pounding the table, especially since shares are down close to 16% from their all-time highs. Indeed, the $92 billion software firm has sat out the outstanding bull run so far, and while a big acquisition is overdue, I wouldn’t start getting impatient with the name, especially since I believe management deserves credit for showing a bit of restraint at a time when valuations, especially in the tech scene, might be just a bit on the hot side. Either way, Constellation’s managers deserve the benefit of the doubt as they focus their efforts on investing in the growth engines the firm already has.

At the end of the day, Constellation is a proven long-term winner, and anytime it trails the market, it has proven to be a solid buying opportunity. Sure, CSU stock may not have too many upside catalysts on the horizon, but for those looking for more of a “growth at a reasonable price” kind of name, I’d definitely not shy away from shares at more than $4,300. My only gripe with the stock is that it’s too pricey for a single share. I think it’s time for a big split, perhaps a 40-to-1 one!

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

TSX at Record Highs — But These 2 Stocks Still Look Like Screaming Buys

| Jitendra Parashar

Even in a red-hot market, these undervalued TSX stocks could deliver strong gains from here.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need for Lifelong Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want lifelong income? This is the best place to start.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Should Benefit From the Latest Bank of Canada Rate Cut

| Andrew Walker

Lower interest expenses will free up cash to reduce debt and support dividends.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Investing

Have $1,000 to Invest? The Moment Has Come for These Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, healthy growth prospects, and discounted stock prices, these two Canadian stocks are poised to outperform…

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

TSX60 at a Discount: The Blue‑Chip Bargains I’d Grab Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Blue-chip companies are the biggest and best, and yet these three remain undervalued on the TSX today.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn $20,000 in a TFSA Into $200 a Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's certainly possible for investors to create passive income that lasts, especially when factoring in returns!

Read more »

iceberg hides hidden danger below surface
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Investments That Will Provide You With Monthly Income in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to create a monthly income stream should consider gaining exposure to TSX dividend stocks such as Exchange Income.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Energy Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Years of Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their strong cash flows, a track record of consistent payouts, and attractive yields, these two Canadian stocks can help…

Read more »