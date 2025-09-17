Member Login
Home » Investing » The Only TSX 60 Stock I’d Hold for Life

The Only TSX 60 Stock I’d Hold for Life

TSX60 stocks are the perfect place to start for long-term income, and this one belongs at the top of your list.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Group of people network together with connected devices

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • About 82% of TRI’s revenue is recurring from legal, corporate, and tax services, keeping results stable and less volatile.
  • Strong free cash flow supports a safe, growing dividend—32 straight annual raises, recent 10% hikes, and a manageable payout ratio.
  • TRI is investing in AI to boost client loyalty and margins; despite a higher valuation, it offers quality, stability, and long-term potential.

If you’re new to investing, the TSX60 can be the best place to start. These are the largest 60 stocks by market cap and filled with blue-chip companies – ones that have already provided years, if not decades, of stable income.

One of those reliable stocks is Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI). This company has held a top spot for years. But could it remain a top choice for investors wanting to hold the stock for life?

Recurring revenue

One of the best strategies when looking for investments is to look for companies with recurring revenue. This is revenue that comes in no matter what, and especially from essential industries. When it comes to Thomson Reuters, this is where it shines.

About 82% of the company’s revenue is recurring, concentrating on the “Big 3” segments of legal, corporates, and tax and accounting. These have grown about 9% organically. Therefore, the income stream is far less volatile than that of most other cyclical stocks on the TSX, including those on the TSX60.

Furthermore, legal and tax professionals rely heavily on TRI’s platforms daily, making these essential products that are embedded and sticky. Even during a downturn, businesses and law firms can’t simply cut ties from these subscriptions. That’s made even clearer from the company’s low beta of just 0.35.

Creating cash

Furthermore, all this cash generation isn’t just sticky, it’s growing. In fact, TRI reported during its most recent earnings that it expects about US$1.9 billion in free cash flow, more than enough to cover not just a dividend, but reinvestment!

In fact, TRI just increased its dividend yet again, marking the 32nd consecutive year of dividend increases. That’s far beyond Dividend Knight territory at this point. Furthermore, the last four years have seen 10% hikes each year! Even though the yield is a modest 1.4%, the reliability and pace of growth still makes it a safe dividend for any investor.

What’s more, with a payout ratio at about 64%, the dividend stock has room to pay the dividend, increase it, and still be able to make investments. That’s even more true given it just repaid US$1 billion notes to bring down net debt.

Long-term investing

Beyond dividends, TRI is putting its cash to work. This includes through artificial intelligence (AI) in its platforms. CoCounsel Legal with Deep Research on Westlaw give it new upsell for new clients across its customer base. If successful, the transition could expand margins even further, already at about 40% on an adjusted basis. That’s by deepening lock-in with clients who already rely on TRI for information, and now for decision support.

In fact, early execution is already promising with organic revenue growing 7% during the second quarter. Furthermore, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 70 basis points, with TRI reaffirming full-year targets.

Now it’s true, the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is higher at about 39, above market averages. But you’re paying for quality and stability. And while growth depends on the success of AI features, you still get a little dividend of 1.4%.

Bottom line

So is TRI a no-brainer buy? There are few TSX60 stocks that combine the stability, recurring revenue, and consistent growth in both dividends and long-term innovation that TRI does. So if you’re looking for a stock to hold forever, it certainly checks the most important boxes.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

TSX at Record Highs — But These 2 Stocks Still Look Like Screaming Buys

| Jitendra Parashar

Even in a red-hot market, these undervalued TSX stocks could deliver strong gains from here.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need for Lifelong Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want lifelong income? This is the best place to start.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Should Benefit From the Latest Bank of Canada Rate Cut

| Andrew Walker

Lower interest expenses will free up cash to reduce debt and support dividends.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

TSX60 at a Discount: The Blue‑Chip Bargains I’d Grab Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Blue-chip companies are the biggest and best, and yet these three remain undervalued on the TSX today.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn $20,000 in a TFSA Into $200 a Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's certainly possible for investors to create passive income that lasts, especially when factoring in returns!

Read more »

iceberg hides hidden danger below surface
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Investments That Will Provide You With Monthly Income in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to create a monthly income stream should consider gaining exposure to TSX dividend stocks such as Exchange Income.

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Gameplan: The Canadian Stocks You Need for Consistent Cash

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and healthy dividend yields, these three Canadian stocks are ideal additions to your TFSA.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

Up 30% in the Past Year, Is Brookfield Asset Management Stock Still a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Asset Management is top TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of over 3% in 2025. Is BAM…

Read more »