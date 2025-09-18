2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Pay You to Wait

Find out how investing in less volatile stock companies leads to better long-term gains and reliable dividend policies.

“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring,” said the billionaire investor George Soros. This is an interesting way to say that stocks of companies that do not make headlines or are not affected by everyday news make money in the long term. Why so? It is because shareholders’ money stays invested in the company, and management can focus on far-sighted expansions, take calculated risks, and deliver outcomes with time, instead of stressing over changing trends and giving constant updates and firefighting.

Such companies generally give returns through dividends. They establish a dividend policy and stick to it. Even among dividend stocks, companies that are conservative with their targets do well, as investors know that dividends are sustainable.

Two Canadian dividend stocks that pay you to wait

goeasy stock

Trading above $207, goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock has a dividend per share of $5.84 per year. Would you be willing to pay $207 to get $5.84 every year for a long time?

A 2.8% annual yield doesn’t seem exciting. You might be better off keeping the money in a term deposit.

But check this out. The company has grown its dividend per share at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% in the last 11 years, and in 2025 alone, it grew its dividend by 24.8%. So a $0.40 dividend per share in 2015 is $5.84 in 2025.

Now would you consider investing in this stock?

goeasy is a stock that pays you to wait. Give it time to earn interest and processing fees from short-term non-prime loans it offers at high interest rates. In the second quarter, the lender reported its highest loan originations as a series of interest rate cuts reduced rates from 5% to 2.75%.

The lender has perfected its credit risk model as it continues to work for it. It gives loans to non-prime customers and ensures the charge-off rate is within the guided range of 8.75% and 9.75%. The company increases its loan portfolio to earn more interest and pays a portion of it as a dividend to shareholders.

When interest rates are high, goeasy enjoys higher interest income, and when rates are low, it enjoys higher loan activity, leading to an increased loan portfolio. In simple words, you can earn $10 by charging 10% on a $100 loan portfolio or 5% on a $200 loan portfolio. For goeasy, it earns and even grows revenue.

GSY stock can continue to pay higher dividends if you wait.

Telus Corporation

Telus Corporation (TSX:T) is trading near $22 and offering an annual dividend of $1.67 per share. This deal looks attractive, as it gives a 7.5% annual yield. And it is not only paying it but also growing it.

Such deals make risk-averse investors worry about whether Telus can sustain this payout.

This is answered by its dividend payout ratio of 75% of its free cash flow, within its guided range of 60–75%. The company is looking to deleverage its balance sheet by offloading non-core assets and reducing capital spending.

The change in the telecom regulatory landscape has disincentivized capital spending for Telus and BCE. The regulator has given small players access to their network infrastructure at wholesale prices. While BCE retaliated and went on a company-wide restructuring, Telus silently started offering its services on competitors’ networks and tapping new areas for no extra capex.

Telus continued to grow revenue with its bundled offerings on competitor networks while sacrificing average revenue per user to price wars. Yet, it earned from volumes by tapping more customers.

The company adjusted its dividend growth to reflect the price war. It reduced the annual dividend growth rate from 7–10% in 2025 to 3–8% from FY26-28.

But that is not all. What makes Telus attractive is its dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), allowing you to compound the dividend income to earn more dividends. The effect of compounding can grow your money significantly in the long term.

The high growth rate of goeasy and DRIP of Telus pay you to wait.