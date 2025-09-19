2 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy With $3,000 Today

Bargain seeking investors looking for high-quality undervalued stocks on the TSX should consider investing in these two TSX stocks.

The Canadian stock market has been on the rise for almost the entire year in 2025. With four months left to go in the year, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has consistently hit new all-time highs for the last several weeks. Based on the performance of the benchmark index for the Canadian stock market, it seems that stocks across the board are doing really well.

Value-seeking investors might feel inclined to wait on the sidelines for the next bear market to buy shares of high-quality stock at lower levels. Yet, even as the market hovers around new all-time highs, a handful of fundamentally solid businesses continue to remain undervalued . Investing in shares of such companies before prices go higher can still let you find good deals on the stock market.

Against this backdrop, here are two TSX stocks that I feel should be on your radar if not already in your portfolio today.

goeasy

goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY) is a $3.36 billion market-cap Canadian company that offers alternative financing solutions to its customers for various needs. People who cannot qualify for financing from traditional lenders rely on companies like goeasy to fulfill their needs. Non-prime lending has a massive demand in Canada, and that has benefited goeasy and its investors a lot over the years.

It has double-digit revenue and earnings growth that have allowed the company to reward its investors with dividends for 21 years. For 11 out of those 21 years, it has also increased its payouts. Besides dividends, the stock delivers substantial capital gains. As of this writing, goeasy stock trades for $209.20 per share, up by around 220% in the last five years. With plenty of room for growth, it can be a good investment at current levels.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD) is a massive name among Canadian tech stocks . The $2.32 billion market-cap tech company started off as a Point-of-Sale solutions provider, but has since grown into a massive omni-channel commerce-enabling Software-as-a-Service platform. Merchants and sellers worldwide are shifting toward multi-channel selling platforms, and LSPD’s offerings fulfill those needs.

The company is nearing the point where it has steady profitability as it makes progress with its core offerings and growth in market share. The company plans to grow its presence in North American retail markets and in the European hospitality sector to improve margins and drive more growth.

A victim of the panic-fueled meltdown in the tech sector a few years ago, Lightspeed stock trades for $16.87 per share at writing. Down by around 90% from its 2021 high, it can be an excellent deal for investors who want to strike a bargain with long-term gains.

Foolish takeaway

Considering that the rest of the market continues to rise rapidly, it might be alarming for some investors to see these lagging behind the market. However, these stocks are simply lying in wait for the right conditions that can send share prices soaring. While not without risks, these two stocks have significant growth potential.