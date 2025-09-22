1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock, up 115% in a Year, to Buy Higher and Sell Even Higher

Member Login
Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock is an incredible momentum stock that’s still worth buying at today’s peak.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1.
Key Points

  • Though valuation is rich (~98x trailing P/E) and there are some production delays, the company’s track record and long‑term uranium tailwinds make it a buy‑and‑hold name to own now and on future dips.
  • Cameco (CCO) is trading at fresh highs (≈115% past year, ≈60% YTD) as rising nuclear demand — partly driven by AI‑related power needs — and its scarce, high‑quality assets fuel a powerful secular bull case.

As a beginner investor, the laws of trading that tell you to buy low and sell high are pretty simple to understand on paper. However, as many market newcomers quickly find out, it’s not as simple to do. Not only can buying low lead to even lower lows and heftier locked-in capital losses, but buying high with the intent of selling higher can also make one a good profit, perhaps more significant profits than chasing losers that are fundamentally “lost.”

Whether you subscribe to the value-conscious, dip-buying philosophy that entails buying low and selling a bounce, or a more momentum-driven one that entails buying at fresh all-time highs, I think oversimplifications can get beginners into a bit of trouble. At the end of the day, it matters less how much a stock is off from its highs or how much it’s up in the past month, quarter, year, or even the past five years.

Buying high and selling higher can work, too

Indeed, investors should focus on the future, rather than the past, as the chart could have the potential to be drastically different in as little as a year from now. Either way, I think buying low or high isn’t as important as how much of a discount in the market price of a stock one will get from its true worth, or, at least, the very least, an investor’s estimates for its intrinsic value.

In any case, I think that long-term investment, rather than seeking to trade a stock, is the better way to go for real long-term wealth building. And with that in mind, here’s one name that I view as suitable to buy, even at today’s heights, with the intent of holding for many years, and, eventually, selling at a price that’s hopefully significantly higher.

Cameco stock: It’s scorching hot and is still worth owning, given its powerful fundamentals and tailwinds

Enter shares of Canadian uranium producer Cameco (TSX:CCO), which has been heating up in recent quarters, now up close to 115% in the past year or just shy of 60% year to date. Indeed, the stock’s at fresh highs and while the valuation may seem suspect to some (98 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) at the time of writing), I continue to find the name as a worthy addition, given the scarcity premium (there aren’t as many premier uranium miners out there that are the calibre of Cameco, at least in my view), the secular tailwinds (nuclear power demand is surging, thanks in part to the rise of artificial intelligence), its prized mining assets, and, of course, the company’s exceptional operating track record.

Indeed, I’ve pounded the table on the stock when it started off the year in a trough, which was exacerbated by that post-Liberation Day sell-off. Since then, CCO stock has been rocketing higher, and it hasn’t looked back. Though the dirt-cheap buy-the-dip bargain has come and gone, I still think there’s value to be had in buying at close to $120 per share. The company may have experienced some delays that will impact production.

However, I think it’s really nothing that impacts the fundamental story at hand. Prior bets are paying dividends and, over the foreseeable future, I suspect they’ll continue to, especially if the nuclear energy boom fuels even hotter uranium demand. Though the price of admission is getting steeper, so, too, is the opportunity at hand. Perhaps Cameco is a name to buy now and on any future dips with the intent of holding for the next decade or more. It’s in the midst of a powerful secular bull run and one that won’t be so quick to be halted, in my view.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

