How I’d Build a Monthly Income-Generating Portfolio From $20,000

Generating consistent income from a $20,000 portfolio is absolutely achievable — even in a market that’s always filled with uncertainty. The key isn’t just grabbing the highest-yielding stocks, but carefully building a diversified, income-focused portfolio with quality businesses that can weather downturns and steadily grow their payouts.

Here’s how I’d approach it.

Focus on durable, dividend-growing companies

The first thing I’d do is divide the $20,000 evenly across four to five high-quality income stocks. I wouldn’t worry too much about syncing the exact payout dates to create a perfect month-to-month income stream. That’s a nice bonus, but the priority is the safety and sustainability of income, with room for growth over time.

What I’d look for:

Businesses with a history of growing dividends

Reasonable payout ratios

Resilient cash flows and durable business models

Below are three solid ideas I’d consider buying on market pullbacks.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) owns and operates essential infrastructure around the world — from utilities and pipelines to data centres and toll roads. Since it was spun off from its parent entity in 2008, it has increased its distribution every single year.

Its 10-year compound annual distribution growth rate of 7.7% makes it stand out in the infrastructure sector. With a payout ratio under 70%, strong margins, and built-in growth from existing assets, Brookfield Infrastructure is targeting 5-9% annual distribution increases going forward.

At a recent price of $42.65, the stock offers a yield of approximately 5.6%, paid quarterly in March, June, September, and December. Analysts believe the stock is currently undervalued by about 20%, which could offer upside for long-term investors in addition to its healthy income.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is one of Canada’s most established financial institutions, with diversified operations in Canadian and international banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

The stock has rebounded sharply in 2025, gaining over 40% from its lows. Analysts now see it as fairly valued, suggesting long-term investors can expect annual total returns around 10% — a combination of 5% earnings growth and its 4.9% dividend yield.

Payouts are made in January, April, July, and October. While it doesn’t offer monthly dividends, its stability and income reliability make it a solid holding in any income portfolio.

Granite REIT

For true monthly income, Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is a valid candidate. This industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) owns 135 logistics and warehousing properties across North America and Europe, boasting a high 96.5% occupancy rate.

Its current yield is around 4.4%, with monthly distributions backed by an increasingly safe payout from a declining payout ratio since 2019, with the recent payout ratio at 59% (based on funds from operations). Even better, Granite REIT has a 14-year streak of distribution increases, highlighting its reliability.

While the stock has traded in a sideways range in recent years, it offers long-term potential and could be a compelling buy if it dips into the low $60s — though it’s still a reasonable buy at its current price of around $76.50, with analysts calling it a discount of about 15%.

Investor takeaway

With just $20,000, it’s possible to create a resilient portfolio that spins off reliable monthly income — even if the cash flows don’t land perfectly every 30 days. Focus on quality businesses, reasonable valuations, and growing payouts, and you’ll not only generate income but also protect and grow your capital over time.

Small beginnings can lead to powerful compounding — and in a few years, your $20,000 income portfolio could look a lot bigger, especially if you keep saving and investing every month.