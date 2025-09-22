Member Login
Home » Investing » The Beginner’s Canada Portfolio: 1 ETF + 3 Stocks

The Beginner’s Canada Portfolio: 1 ETF + 3 Stocks

Build a simple, sleep‑well portfolio with one quality ETF and three TSX staples, plus an easy, set‑and‑forget allocation for beginners.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Own XQLT for broad U.S. quality stock exposure at low cost; it’s the growth engine of this beginner portfolio.
  • Add Royal Bank, Brookfield Asset Management, and Nutrien for Canadian stability, global assets, and fertilizer demand, with dividend yields around 3%.
  • Target 40% XQLT, 25% RY, 15% BAM, 20% NTR; hold in a TFSA for tax-free compounding and rebalance once or twice a year.

So, you’re new to investing. It can be an incredibly difficult place to start. The market is completely overwhelming, and it can be hard to know whether to put a ton of cash in stocks or keep most of it in cash and hope for 2% growth. Well, beginner Canadian investors can certainly do better — especially when considering this exchange-traded fund (ETF) and three beginner stocks. So, let’s get into how we can make this beginner portfolio work for you.

The investments

Let’s get right into the options. Investors may want to consider iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (TSX:XQLT), Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), and Nutrien (TSX:NTR) for solid long-term holds. Here’s how they work together.

XQLT is a great global core investment. It’s a one-punch pass that gives you exposure to high-quality U.S. large and mid-cap stocks. These offer up a high return on equity (ROE), stable earnings, and lower leverage. In the long run, returns have been solid with a modest 0.31% management expense ratio (MER). It’s not paying much in income, but it’s a growth engine that makes it a solid core investment.

As to the rest, RY is Canada’s premier bank and largest cap stock. It’s off a fresh record quarter, and its HSBC Canada synergies have started to flow in. Plus, a 3% dividend yield and buybacks don’t hurt. BAM is another solid option here, a capital-light, fee-light asset manager with a 2.9% dividend. Its assets also include infrastructure investments, a growing field for investors to latch onto. Then there’s NTR, focusing on fertilizers used to support global food demand. It trades at just 11 times earnings, with a 3.8% yield on deck.

Working together

All three of these are just off new earnings and guidance, some of them hitting records and raising guidance. A great mix at this point would be to consider 40% in XQLT, 25% in RY, 15% in BAM, and 20% in NTR. This gives investors a broad global equity exposure, two world-class financial institutions, and real-economy cyclical investments. It balances it all within one simple portfolio.

Furthermore, investors can receive a blended yield of around 2.2% from the mix of investments. And held in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) really puts that investment to work. This provides tax-free compounding and no tax on any U.S. dividends paid through the Canadian ETF. Granted, it’s always smart to rebalance once or twice a year to make sure our percentages align with your goals. Overall, this is an ideal set-and-forget portfolio for beginners.

Bottom line

If you’re looking to get in on a strong beginner portfolio, these four can create a strong start. You gain global diversification and some of the strongest stocks on the TSX today. However, you can also create a passive-income stream that lasts. For example, here’s $50,000 divided into the above portfolio structure.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
XQLT$43.60458$0.32146.56Quarterly19,968.80
RY$205.0860$6.16369.60Quarterly12,304.80
BAM$84.0689$2.41214.49Quarterly7,481.34
NTR$78.80126$3.00378.00Quarterly9,928.80
TOTAL1,108.65 / year49,683.74

Whether you choose to reinvest or spend that cash flow is up to you. But overall, if you’re looking for a stable and growing beginner portfolio, this is exactly where I’d start.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in iShares Msci Usa Quality Factor Index ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

These Dividend Stocks Work Overtime So You Don’t Have to

| Puja Tayal

Wealthy people make others work for them. These dividend stocks work overtime and give shareholders the benefit of their work.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

My Favourite Canadian Stocks Paying Monthly Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

Monthly dividend stocks are a rare breed, but they do exist. Here's a look at my absolute favourite Canadian stocks…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Too Busy to Invest? 3 Set-and-Forget Stocks to Just Buy Already

| Demetris Afxentiou

Set-and-forget stocks are some of the best investing hacks available to investors. Here's a trio of options to consider for…

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

The RRSP Can Put You on the Right Path to a Wealthy Future

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can realize significant tax savings and be on the right path to building retirement wealth using the RRSP.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a Monthly Income-Generating Portfolio From $20,000

| Kay Ng

Diversify your portfolio in your top income-generating ideas on market pullbacks.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

The Only 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian stocks with positive business indicators are excellent holdings for long-term investors.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Practically Every Retiree Should Consider for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of delivering dividend growth through tough economic times.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

1 Perfect Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With a payout reset, bold asset moves, and a quiet push into AI and fibre, is BCE the under-the-radar dividend-and-growth…

Read more »