Want some stocks to line your nest egg? These two options offer everything, including insane yields and stable growing business models.

2 TSX Stocks That Could Line Your Nest Egg Over the Next Decade

The market is full of great long-term options. They include some incredible picks that can provide the growth and income to line your nest egg over the next decade.

Here’s a look at two of those options that will not only line your nest egg but also supercharge your long-term portfolio.

Balance income, growth, and stability

If you’re an investor who wants to line your nest egg with great stocks, the first one to consider is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is an absolute behemoth in the energy infrastructure field.

In fact, Enbridge operates the largest and most complex pipeline network on the planet. It’s that pipeline business, which includes both natural gas and crude oil elements, that provides the bulk of Enbridge’s revenue stream.

Adding to that, the company also offers investors several other complementary segments that generate a recurring and stable revenue stream. That list includes a renewable energy business with facilities across Europe and North America as well as the largest natural gas utility on the continent.

All of Enbridge’s segments generate ample revenue for the company to invest in growth (primarily its multi-billion dollar backlog) and pay out a very appetizing dividend.

Prospective investors should note that the dividend is what will line your nest egg over the next decade. As of the time of writing, Enbridge boasts a very tasty 5.5% yield.

Enbridge has also provided investors with annual upticks to that dividend going back three decades without fail.

Buy now and forget about this stock for the next decade

If you’re looking to line your nest egg over the next decade, Canada’s big telecom stocks represent a unique opportunity to generate a growing income stream.

The telecom for those prospective investors to consider is Telus (TSX:T). Like its big telecom siblings, Telus offers investors a growing, covered dividend that is based on its core subscription services.

That includes wireless, wireline, TV and internet services, all of which have become more defensive in the years since the pandemic.

Unlike the stereotypical view of telecoms being boring and without growth, Telus does offer some key differences to note, even from its peers.

The company is actively investing in upgrading its infrastructure and expanding services. Specifically, Telus announced this year a whopping $70 billion investment in this area, spanning over the next several years.

Additionally, Telus offers a suite of Digital solutions targeted at niche markets such as healthcare and agriculture. This segment is steadily gaining importance within the company and accounting for a greater portion of revenue.

More importantly, this positions Telus as more than just a (boring) telecom, but rather a telecom that is also a technology services company.

Turning to income, Telus offers one of the best dividends on the market. As of the time of writing, Telus offers a tasty quarterly dividend with a yield of 7.6%.

Adding to that, Telus has provided investors with semi-annual bumps to that dividend going back nearly two decades. That factor alone makes this a top contender to line your nest egg.

Line your nest egg – and not just for the decade

All stocks, even defensive greats like Enbridge and Telus, have some risk. That’s why the importance of diversifying cannot be understated enough.

Fortunately, both Enbridge and Telus offer juicy yields, strong growth and reliable revenue streams in addition to that defensive appeal.

In my opinion, one or both should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.