Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Quell Retirement Income Worries

3 Stocks to Quell Retirement Income Worries

Worried about retirement income? These three TSX stocks offer a blend of steady income, higher yield, and growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
senior couple looks at investing statements

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Hydro One provides conservative, regulated cash flow and is a solid core holding for retirement income.
  • Emera pays 4.5% but has heavy debt and a 98% payout ratio, so use it as a yield tilt, not a core holding.
  • FirstService is a low-yield growth stock with improving cash flow, suited for long-term capital appreciation.

It seems like just yesterday we were all in university, bright-eyed 18-year-olds with our whole lives and dreams ahead of us. Suddenly, though, the dreams of retirement are quickly becoming reality, and we might not be financially ready to cope with the realities.

That’s where investing can certainly be a benefit. Not only can you receive income through dividends, but growth as well. So today, we’re going to look at three TSX stocks to quell those retirement fears.

EMA

Let’s first get right into the TSX stocks. Today, I’d consider Emera (TSX:EMA) a top option. This dividend stock offers an opportunity to invest right away for an attractive 4.5% dividend yield at writing. Management also targets a 5% to 7% increase in earnings per share (EPS) growth, deploying huge capital into utilities to create regulated returns.

What investors will want to watch are a few things. First, the payout ratio is quite high at 98%, and leveraged free cash flow (FCF) is down $2 billion. The total debt is also large at $20.2 billion. All together, it could mean that dividends are near reported earnings and the payout ratio could be under pressure.

That being said, its yield and regulated earnings still make Emera an attractive buy for income and steady growth. However, its high payout ratio and heavy debt means the payout could be trimmed if earnings weaken. So treat it as a yield tilt rather than a solid core investment.

H

Next we have Hydro One (TSX:H), another regulated option in the utility sector. The dividend stock offers a lower dividend with a forward yield at 2.7% as of writing, though with a conservative payout ratio at 61%. The dividend stock also operates strong cash flow at $2.4 billion, with steady rate-regulated revenue from its Ontario transmission and distribution business.

There are items to watch here as well for retirement income. The hydro producer has a heavy capital expenditure program, as well as higher long-term debt at $18.2 billion and negative leveraged FCF at $1.2 billion. However, the dividend sustainability looks reasonable today because of the regulated environment.

If you’re looking for a more conservative dividend profile and stronger cash flow, then this is a solid core utility hold for retirement income. Just watch that capital spending.

FSV

Finally we have FirstService (TSX:FSV), which honestly is more of a long-term growth instead of a dividend play, given its low dividend at about 0.5%. The payout ratio is low however at 34%, so that dividend is certainly secure.

And overall, the stock is doing quite well. It demonstrated strong revenue during recent earnings, with adjusted EPS growth and positive leveraged FCF of $207 million. These improving margins are great for capital appreciation and future dividend growth. Investors will want to watch its business to make sure more growth is on the way, especially given the dividend is so low.

However, this is a strong growth and total return holding in a retirement portfolio. So while certainly not a primary dividend income source, it complements the others.

Putting it together

Now, let’s look at how to make this work together. For income reliability, I’d go with Hydro One, especially given that utilities give inflation protection through rate cases. However, I’d still have a place for Emera, especially as it has more U.S. exposure, providing diversification outside of Ontario. Then, of course, go with FirstService for some serious growth.

When adding it all together, consider limiting single-company exposure to a modest percentage of your portfolio. Monitors metrics, and watch capital spending. Also, consider tax-efficient investments, specifically the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to reduce that drag in income.

A practical allocation might be to create core income from Hydro One, so about 30% to 40% of allocated income. Then for a yield tilt, put 20% to 30% of that investment towards Emera. Finally, for that growth, perhaps 10% to 20% in FirstService for long-term capital growth.

Bottom line

These three dividend stocks can certainly help boost your retirement income, especially if you have some cash set aside for a long-term investment. Hydro One provides a conservative choice, Emera a boosted yield, and FirstService some growth. However, make sure your investments are anchored to a core choice discussed with your financial advisor.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

7.6 Percent Dividend Yield! This Income Machine Keeps Paying

| Puja Tayal

Understand the dynamics of income in a low-interest environment and see how Telus Corporation maintains its dividend strength.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Put Your Money to Work While You Sleep

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about finances at night? These three TSX dividend stocks can help build reliable, tax-free TFSA income.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Line Your Nest Egg Over the Next Decade

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some stocks to line your nest egg? These two options offer everything, including insane yields and stable growing business…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Economy Shrinks 1.6%: Your Money’s Safer Here

| Andrew Button

Utilities like Fortis (TSX:FTS) are thriving despite a contracting economy.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway Stock Has Been Losing Steam: Bargain or Beware?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR’s share pullback could be a buying opportunity, but slowing freight volumes and heavy debt mean investors should be cautious.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Champion Up 30% for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TC Energy offers a 4.6% yield and steady, contract-backed pipeline cash flows, but heavy debt and big capex raise real…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Down 13% From 52-Week Highs, Is This TSX Dividend Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down more than 20% from all-time highs, Tourmaline Oil is a blue-chip TSX stock that is positioned to deliver outsized…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE a Good Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

BCE has taken a beating over the past three years. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »