Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Top Defensive Growth Stocks to Buy in September 2025

2 Top Defensive Growth Stocks to Buy in September 2025

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and another retail great worth buying up right here.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With AI froth peaking, consider shifting into defensive-growth names that can deliver steady gains without relying on AI exposure—discount retailers Dollarama and Walmart fit that profile.
  • Dollarama: defensive grower driven by store expansion and pricing power (≈41x trailing P/E, ~+265% over five years); Walmart: tech-investing, value-focused giant (≈38.8x trailing P/E) positioned to gain share with low-cost grocery and rollback strategies.

Is it time to start thinking about playing a bit of defence while most others continue piling money into the red-hot, aggressive momentum plays? Indeed, AI stocks aren’t the only way to build wealth. And while I do view the AI revolution as one that could power productivity growth across the board (in and outside of the tech sector), I think investors should be cautious of overpaying for AI exposure when it comes to some of the market’s more obvious AI beneficiaries.

Sure, it’s easy to give in to the fear of missing out (FOMO) by backing up the truck on the AI stocks that are working in this market (think the AI hardware plays). But, at the end of the day, there’s more than just red-hot AI stocks in this market, and they might have more upside over the long haul Thus is especially true as other investors discover what they have to gain from the AI boom as AI looks to become more specialized across various industries and sub-industries.

In this piece, we’ll look at two defensive stocks that can still grow at an impressive rate. While defensive growth stocks are a rare breed, I find the following names can help investors move forward, regardless of what bumps the broad markets will encounter next. With all the AI bubble talks, I think it’s only wise to have a backup plan. And the following names, I believe, won’t cause you to miss out on growth, as they execute on opportunities that I view as lower risk and less dependent on the state of the economy.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is arguably the Canadian king of discount retail. Whenever you walk into a Dollarama, you just know that you’ll stretch every dollar as far as it can go. And at the till, you’ll experience the opposite of sticker shock, even amid the recent wave of inflation that Canadians have been through. That’s part of the reason why Dollarama is such a standout success in the dollar-store scene.

In any case, as rates fall and stubborn food inflation looks to inch higher again, I think Dollarama could grow its sales and earnings by enough to allow the stock to continue its record run.

Even at $184 a share (close to new highs), I view the stock as a great defensive grower, as the firm expands its store count. It’s hard to believe that shares have gained 265% in five years, which is more impressive than many tech stocks, even with their AI tailwinds. It really is incredible for a name in consumer retail. As management continues to give consumers what they want, I think Dollarama can keep taking share. Perhaps the 41 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is worth paying, even if you’re a more value-minded investor.

Walmart

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is another discount retailer that’s been investing quite a bit in its growth profile. Over the years, the company has really enhanced its high-tech offerings. With low-cost grocery deliveries and intriguing new value-oriented offerings that could keep consumers coming back, even when inflation backs down, I view Walmart, the retailer famous for its rollbacks, as a great place to be.

Like Dollarama stock, WMT shares are getting pricey at 38.8 times trailing P/E. The stock has been consolidating for a few quarters now and could make for a great buy before its next breakout moment, which might not be all too far off, especially as Walmart looks to get more aggressive with its rollbacks in a bid to take more share away from pricier grocers.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

eat food
Investing

Food Celebrity Guy Fieri Could Be a Game-Changer for Couche-Tard

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could soar as its new Guy Fieri collab looks to pay off.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust For My Nest Egg

| Puja Tayal

Learn how to build a nest egg with dividend growth stocks and reliable income from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Tech Stocks

2 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can invest in TSX penny stocks such as Healwell and Electrovaya to generate market-beating returns.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Use These Reliable Dividend Stocks for Investment Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks with consistent dividend growth could be ideal for retirees.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Investing

These 2 ETFs Could Be Safe Havens During the Next Market Crash

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these ETFs have relatively stable share prices and pay monthly income.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Down 53% and Paying Monthly: 1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy Hand Over Fist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NWH.UN pays a juicy 6.9% yield, but big payout ratios and tenant risks mean this healthcare REIT is a risky…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn a $88,000 TFSA Into $323/Month Without Chasing Risk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you sitting on cash? Granite REIT’s 4.32% yield and monthly payouts could be a TFSA-friendly way to turn that…

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Stocks for Beginners

2 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Uncover no-brainer Canadian stocks that could enhance your portfolio. Learn about dividend favourites and growth opportunities.

Read more »