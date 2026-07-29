These Canadian dividend stocks offer high and reliable yields, helping TFSA investors to generate reliable tax-free income every year.

How to Turn Your TFSA Into $781 in Yearly Tax-Free Income With Just $14,000

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Gibson Energy yields about 5.8%, backed by stable long-term contracts, consistent dividend growth, and expansion projects that support future earnings.

BCE offers a dividend yield above 5.6% and is strengthening its long-term payout sustainability through a diversified revenue base, debt reduction, and operational improvements.

An investment of $14,000 in top Canadian dividend-paying stocks can generate tax-free income for years.

Generating meaningful yearly income doesn’t always require a large portfolio. With the top dividend stocks, even a $14,000 investment inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can grow into a reliable source of tax-free income over time.

A TFSA allows all investment returns, including dividends and capital gains, to grow free of tax. Reinvesting those dividends can accelerate your portfolio’s growth through compounding, helping you generate even more income in the years ahead.

However, when selecting dividend stocks, look for TSX stocks with reliable dividend payments, durable business models, and yields well supported by earnings and cash flow.

Currently, investing $14,000 in these two Canadian dividend stocks could generate approximately $781 in tax-free annual dividend income.

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TFSA dividend stock #1: BCE

TFSA investors could hold BCE (TSX:BCE) to generate tax-free income each year, despite last year’s payout reduction. While the telecom giant’s decision to cut its annual dividend from $3.99 to $1.75 per share disappointed income investors, it also marked an important step toward strengthening its financial foundation and improving the long-term sustainability of shareholder returns.

The dividend cut followed a challenging period marked by fierce industry competition, regulatory headwinds, and margin pressure, all of which put pressure on earnings. By resetting the dividend, BCE gained greater financial flexibility and created a stronger foundation for future growth.

Management is now prioritizing debt reduction and balance sheet improvement, and maintaining a free cash flow payout ratio in the 40% to 55% range. These measures are expected to enhance the stability of future dividend payments while allowing the company to invest in long-term growth opportunities.

Despite the lower payout, BCE continues to offer a dividend yield exceeding 5.8%, making it an appealing choice for TFSA investors seeking reliable income. In addition, its broad portfolio, including wireless communications, fibre internet, AI-driven enterprise services, and media operations, diversifies its revenue base and positions it well to generate steady earnings and drive its payouts.

As BCE advances its turnaround strategy by improving operational efficiency, strengthening customer retention, and expanding profitability, TFSA investors could benefit from dependable income and capital appreciation over time.

TFSA dividend stock #2: GEI

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) is an attractive option for investors seeking dependable, tax-free income through a TFSA. The energy company has a solid record of annual dividend growth, supported by predictable cash flows from long-term customer agreements. Moreover, it is offering a compelling dividend yield of about 5.8%.

Gibson operates a diversified portfolio of liquids infrastructure assets across North America, including storage terminals, processing facilities, gathering systems, and marine loading operations. These assets provide stable earnings that help sustain and expand dividend payments. Earlier this year, Gibson raised its quarterly dividend by 5%, extending its growth streak to seven consecutive years.

Its Infrastructure segment remains the primary earnings driver, with revenue largely secured through long-term, take-or-pay contracts with investment-grade clients. This business model provides reliable cash flow while limiting exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

Looking ahead, Gibson’s expansion strategy strengthens its growth prospects. The acquisition of Teine Energy’s Chauvin Infrastructure Assets, together with the Wink-to-Gateway Integration project, is expected to enhance network efficiency, increase operating leverage, and support roughly 7% annual EBITDA growth. Overall, Gibson is well-positioned to pursue strategic acquisitions, reduce debt, and continue returning cash to its shareholders.

Earn about $781 in tax-free income every year

BCE and Gibson Energy are well-positioned to turn your TFSA into an income-generating machine. By investing $14,000 between these two stocks, investors could earn about $780.92 per year in tax-free income.