How I’d Use $14,000 in a TFSA to Pocket $65 Every Month

Utilize a TFSA to gain tax-free returns from these investments, benefiting from Automotive Properties' high occupancy rate and Whitecap Resources' strong production capabilities and operational efficiencies.

Invest in Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources for a monthly passive income of $65 from a $14,000 investment, leveraging their stable cash flows and strategic growth opportunities.

Passive income can provide financial stability while helping offset the impact of rising prices in an inflationary environment. Among the several ways to generate passive income, investing in monthly dividend stocks is a simple, cost-effective way to earn consistent cash flow. That said, dividends are never guaranteed, so investors should focus on high-quality companies with reliable cash flows, resilient business models, and solid long-term growth prospects.

Moreover, eligible investors can make these investments through their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to earn tax-free dividend income and capital gains. An investment of $14,000, split equally among the following two stocks, can generate a monthly payout of $65. Let’s take a closer look at each of them.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY ARP.UN $12.24 571 $6,989.04 $0.0685 $39.11 Monthly WCP $15.59 449 $6,999.91 $0.0608 $27.30 Monthly Total $66.41 Monthly

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Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) is an attractive monthly dividend stock thanks to its stable cash flows, high occupancy rate, and generous yield. The REIT owns and operates 95 strategically located properties leased to high-quality tenants, including automotive dealerships and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). As a result, it maintains 100% occupancy and a 100% rent collection rate. Its long-term lease agreements, which include fixed rent escalators or Consumer Price Index-linked adjustments, provide predictable cash flows and support consistent monthly distributions. The REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.07 per unit, yielding 6.7% on a forward basis.

Meanwhile, the highly fragmented automotive dealership real estate market provides ample opportunities for future acquisitions. With $32.5 million in liquidity and 13 unencumbered properties valued at $195.4 million, Automotive Properties is well-positioned to expand its portfolio and drive long-term growth. Supported by its resilient business model, strong balance sheet, and favourable industry dynamics, the REIT can continue to deliver reliable monthly income, making it an excellent choice for income-focused investors.

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Whitecap Properties

Another attractive monthly dividend stock to consider is Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP), which owns and operates oil and natural gas assets across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its low-decline, capital-efficient asset base enables the company to generate resilient free funds flow throughout commodity price cycles, supporting consistent shareholder returns. Since 2013, Whitecap Resources has returned approximately $3.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and has repurchased about $935 million worth of shares since May 2017. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.07 per share, yielding 4.7% on a forward basis.

Meanwhile, elevated oil and natural gas prices, supported by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, have created a favourable backdrop for producers such as Whitecap Resources. The company continues to capitalize on these conditions by expanding its production capacity. It invested $676 million during the first quarter and plans to spend between $2 billion and $2.1 billion this year to strengthen its production capabilities.

In addition, Whitecap Resources is integrating its recently acquired Veren assets while pursuing cost synergies and operational efficiencies. As the integration progresses, the company expects to improve profitability and generate stronger free cash flow. It also intends to reduce net debt by approximately $1 billion this year, lowering its net debt-to-funds flow ratio to around 0.5 times, thereby further strengthening its balance sheet.

Supported by a stronger production profile, improved operating efficiency, and a healthier financial position, Whitecap Resources appears well-positioned to maintain its attractive monthly dividend while delivering long-term value, making it a compelling choice for income-focused investors.