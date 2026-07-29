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How I’d Use $14,000 in a TFSA to Pocket $65 Every Month

These two high-yielding monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • Invest in Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources for a monthly passive income of $65 from a $14,000 investment, leveraging their stable cash flows and strategic growth opportunities.
  • Utilize a TFSA to gain tax-free returns from these investments, benefiting from Automotive Properties' high occupancy rate and Whitecap Resources' strong production capabilities and operational efficiencies.

Passive income can provide financial stability while helping offset the impact of rising prices in an inflationary environment. Among the several ways to generate passive income, investing in monthly dividend stocks is a simple, cost-effective way to earn consistent cash flow. That said, dividends are never guaranteed, so investors should focus on high-quality companies with reliable cash flows, resilient business models, and solid long-term growth prospects.

Moreover, eligible investors can make these investments through their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to earn tax-free dividend income and capital gains. An investment of $14,000, split equally among the following two stocks, can generate a monthly payout of $65. Let’s take a closer look at each of them.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
ARP.UN$12.24571$6,989.04$0.0685$39.11Monthly
WCP$15.59449$6,999.91$0.0608$27.30Monthly
Total$66.41Monthly
Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) is an attractive monthly dividend stock thanks to its stable cash flows, high occupancy rate, and generous yield. The REIT owns and operates 95 strategically located properties leased to high-quality tenants, including automotive dealerships and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). As a result, it maintains 100% occupancy and a 100% rent collection rate. Its long-term lease agreements, which include fixed rent escalators or Consumer Price Index-linked adjustments, provide predictable cash flows and support consistent monthly distributions. The REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.07 per unit, yielding 6.7% on a forward basis.

Meanwhile, the highly fragmented automotive dealership real estate market provides ample opportunities for future acquisitions. With $32.5 million in liquidity and 13 unencumbered properties valued at $195.4 million, Automotive Properties is well-positioned to expand its portfolio and drive long-term growth. Supported by its resilient business model, strong balance sheet, and favourable industry dynamics, the REIT can continue to deliver reliable monthly income, making it an excellent choice for income-focused investors.

Whitecap Properties

Another attractive monthly dividend stock to consider is Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP), which owns and operates oil and natural gas assets across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its low-decline, capital-efficient asset base enables the company to generate resilient free funds flow throughout commodity price cycles, supporting consistent shareholder returns. Since 2013, Whitecap Resources has returned approximately $3.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and has repurchased about $935 million worth of shares since May 2017. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.07 per share, yielding 4.7% on a forward basis.

Meanwhile, elevated oil and natural gas prices, supported by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, have created a favourable backdrop for producers such as Whitecap Resources. The company continues to capitalize on these conditions by expanding its production capacity. It invested $676 million during the first quarter and plans to spend between $2 billion and $2.1 billion this year to strengthen its production capabilities.

In addition, Whitecap Resources is integrating its recently acquired Veren assets while pursuing cost synergies and operational efficiencies. As the integration progresses, the company expects to improve profitability and generate stronger free cash flow. It also intends to reduce net debt by approximately $1 billion this year, lowering its net debt-to-funds flow ratio to around 0.5 times, thereby further strengthening its balance sheet.

Supported by a stronger production profile, improved operating efficiency, and a healthier financial position, Whitecap Resources appears well-positioned to maintain its attractive monthly dividend while delivering long-term value, making it a compelling choice for income-focused investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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