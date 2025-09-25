Member Login
3 Worry-Free Retirement Stocks That Let Canadians Rest Easy

Looking for low‑stress retirement stocks? Metro, iA Financial, and CGI mix defensive income, insurer strength, and durable tech growth for steady portfolios.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Two seniors float in a pool.

Key Points

  • Metro is a defensive grocery/pharmacy offering stable core holding for retirees.
  • iA Financial is an insurer with strong margins, big cash buffer, offering a good blend of income and growth.
  • CGI is a large IT services firm with a strong backlog, high ROE, and solid cash flow offering a  growth-focused complement to income holdings.

Before we even begin, I do have to admit something. No stocks are truly worry free. After all, these are companies. Companies involve risk, and that’s what can also make them good investments! Yet when it comes to the least worrisome retirement stocks out there, there are still a few that can fit the bill well.

What investors will want to consider is one thing: how essential is this company? If the answer is “very,” then you’re likely looking at a fairly sustainable and worry-free investment. That’s why today we’re going to look at three on the TSX today, Metro (TSX:MRU), iA Financial (TSX:IAG), and CGI (TSX:GIB.A).

MRU

Metro is a grocery and pharmacy stock, providing a defensive strategy for investors. It offers steady revenue growth, with trailing twelve month revenue at $21.8 billion. Margins have been improving, with low stock volatility with a five-year beta at just 0.24.

The dividend stock also holds a modest 1.6% yield and a conservative 31% payout ratio. Therefore, the dividend looks sustainable with growth for increases as well as reinvestment. It’s therefore a solid defensive core holding for retirees who want stability and capital preservation, and don’t mind a low yield.

However, there are a few items to watch. The dividend stock has low cash on hand, with meaningful $4.4 billion in debt. That being said, debt-to-equity (D/E) is at just 61.5%. Investors will need to watch capital expenditures so these don’t put too much pressure on finances.

IAG

Next we have IAG, an insurance and wealth business offering strong profitability for investors. Its profit margins sit at 12%, with an operating margin at 15%. It also offers a high return on equity (ROE) at 17% and huge cash position of $2.5 billion.

Furthermore, IAG has been accelerating earnings, recently raising its dividend by 10%! The dividend yield is higher than MRU’s at 2.5% at writing, while still with a conservative 33% payout ratio. There is further additional upside from asset management fees, as well as rising investment income if rates stay firm.

Again, risks still exist, as insurer earnings depend on markets. Interest rates and claims experience can factor in heavily. Acquisitions and integrations along with market swings can create volatility. However, overall it’s one of the better retirement dividend stocks to consider on the TSX today with a blend of income and growth.

CGI

Finally, we have something a bit different, but no less worry free. CGI is a large IT services company with massive revenue growth. During the third quarter, revenue climbed 11% year over year, with a huge $30.6 billion backlog. The stock also produced strong cash generation with operating cash flow at $2.2 billion in the last year.

While the stock doesn’t offer large dividends, it does return capital through buybacks. As of writing, its ROE sits at about 18%! So yes, it’s not an income stock, but has a solid growth portfolio for retirees. Especially if you’re looking to save big in the long run while producing dividend income from your other investments.

Bottom line

Overall, these are three solid and essential stocks for retirees to consider. Metro offers safety and could be a solid core holding with a sustainable yield. IAG is also a strong candidate, with a good mix of dividend, capital strength and growth. Meanwhile, CGI has solid growth from its business and cash flow, so great for growth if not income.

Just remember, never rely on a single stock for income. Even defensive stocks can face setbacks. If your primary goal is stable retirement income, prioritize high dividend reliability, low volatility, and strong balance sheets. Monitor payout ratios, FCF, and debt levels. And as always, talk with your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

