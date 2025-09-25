Member Login
How to Earn $1,500 a Year With 3 Amazing TSX Stocks

You can get a massive income boost by buying TSX dividend stocks. Here’s how $30,000 can become a $1,500/year income stream for life.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Put $10,000 each into Tourmaline, Granite REIT, and Pembina to generate about $1,492 in annual dividend income (nearly $1,500).
  • Yields: Tourmaline ~3.25% regular plus 2.25% special dividends; Granite REIT ~4.4%; Pembina ~5.11%.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Pembina Pipeline

If you are looking for passive investment income, TSX stocks are a great place to look. Canada is rich in stocks that generate dividend income. Energy, infrastructure, real estate, banking, and industrials are all great sectors to look for dividends.

Are you wondering how you could earn some extra dividend income this year? Put $10,000 into each of these amazing dividend stocks and you could earn nearly $1,500 of passive dividend income per year.  

A top TSX energy producer

With a market cap of $23.8 billion, Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is Canada’s largest natural gas producer. While natural gas is a commodity business, Tourmaline is a best-in-class operator. This TSX stock has a diversified mix of assets across Canada and access to some of the best-priced markets in North America.

While Tourmaline stock hasn’t done much in the past few years, the company has generated a huge amount of cash. Other than several major acquisitions, it has distributed the remainder of that cash to shareholders.

Since 2021, this TSX energy stock has paid out $16.30 per share of special dividends to shareholders! Not to forget that Tourmaline has also increased its regular dividend by 625% since 2018.

With its regular dividend, Tourmaline only yields 3.25% today. However, when you add in its $0.35 quarterly special dividend, you get closer to a total 5.5% annual yield. A $10,000 investment would earn $137.70 per quarter (if the special dividend stays constant) or $550.80 annually.

A safe and solid real estate stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) has a market cap of $4.7 billion. This REIT is one of the largest industrial property owners listed on the TSX. It has an institutional quality portfolio of large-scale distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing properties. These are spread across Canada, the United States, and Europe.

The industrial REIT has long-term average leases (5.5 years), strong occupancy (+96.5%) and a mix of high-quality tenants (like Magna and Amazon.com). The REIT saw better than expected leasing on some vacant space, so Granite raised 2025 guidance in its recent second quarter.

Granite has increased its distribution for 14 consecutive years. Right now, this TSX stock yields 4.4%. A $10,000 investment in Granite would earn $36.55 of monthly distributions, or $438.60 annually.

A top TSX infrastructure stock

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) has a market cap of $23 billion. This TSX stock has underperformed its larger pipeline peers in Canada this year. That presents an attractive buying opportunity.

Pembina has a great balance sheet. Its debt levels are significantly below peers. As a result, it can largely self-fund growth without any shareholder dilution. Pembina also trades at a cheaper valuation than peers by almost two turns.

Yet, Pembina has some great growth opportunities. Natural gas development continues to rise in Western Canada. Pembina is well positioned to keep expanding its infrastructure portfolio.

It also has one of only a few in-construction LNG export facilities coming into service in the next few years. Once complete, that will provide a very nice boost to earnings.

Pembina’s stock yields 5.1% today. It has been delivering low single digit annual dividend growth. Put $10,000 into this TSX stock and you would earn $125.67 quarterly or $502.69 annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Tourmaline Oil$61.71162$0.85$137.70Quarterly
Granite REIT$77.27129$0.283$36.55Monthly
Pembina Pipeline$56.25177$0.71$125.67Quarterly

Prices as of September 24, 2025

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Magna International, Pembina Pipeline, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.    

