How to Earn $1,500 a Year With 3 Amazing TSX Stocks

You can get a massive income boost by buying TSX dividend stocks. Here’s how $30,000 can become a $1,500/year income stream for life.

If you are looking for passive investment income, TSX stocks are a great place to look. Canada is rich in stocks that generate dividend income. Energy, infrastructure, real estate, banking, and industrials are all great sectors to look for dividends.

Are you wondering how you could earn some extra dividend income this year? Put $10,000 into each of these amazing dividend stocks and you could earn nearly $1,500 of passive dividend income per year.

A top TSX energy producer

With a market cap of $23.8 billion, Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is Canada’s largest natural gas producer. While natural gas is a commodity business, Tourmaline is a best-in-class operator. This TSX stock has a diversified mix of assets across Canada and access to some of the best-priced markets in North America.

While Tourmaline stock hasn’t done much in the past few years, the company has generated a huge amount of cash. Other than several major acquisitions, it has distributed the remainder of that cash to shareholders.

Since 2021, this TSX energy stock has paid out $16.30 per share of special dividends to shareholders! Not to forget that Tourmaline has also increased its regular dividend by 625% since 2018.

With its regular dividend, Tourmaline only yields 3.25% today. However, when you add in its $0.35 quarterly special dividend, you get closer to a total 5.5% annual yield. A $10,000 investment would earn $137.70 per quarter (if the special dividend stays constant) or $550.80 annually.

A safe and solid real estate stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) has a market cap of $4.7 billion. This REIT is one of the largest industrial property owners listed on the TSX. It has an institutional quality portfolio of large-scale distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing properties. These are spread across Canada, the United States, and Europe.

The industrial REIT has long-term average leases (5.5 years), strong occupancy (+96.5%) and a mix of high-quality tenants (like Magna and Amazon.com). The REIT saw better than expected leasing on some vacant space, so Granite raised 2025 guidance in its recent second quarter.

Granite has increased its distribution for 14 consecutive years. Right now, this TSX stock yields 4.4%. A $10,000 investment in Granite would earn $36.55 of monthly distributions, or $438.60 annually.

A top TSX infrastructure stock

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) has a market cap of $23 billion. This TSX stock has underperformed its larger pipeline peers in Canada this year. That presents an attractive buying opportunity.

Pembina has a great balance sheet. Its debt levels are significantly below peers. As a result, it can largely self-fund growth without any shareholder dilution. Pembina also trades at a cheaper valuation than peers by almost two turns.

Yet, Pembina has some great growth opportunities. Natural gas development continues to rise in Western Canada. Pembina is well positioned to keep expanding its infrastructure portfolio.

It also has one of only a few in-construction LNG export facilities coming into service in the next few years. Once complete, that will provide a very nice boost to earnings.

Pembina’s stock yields 5.1% today. It has been delivering low single digit annual dividend growth. Put $10,000 into this TSX stock and you would earn $125.67 quarterly or $502.69 annually.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Tourmaline Oil $61.71 162 $0.85 $137.70 Quarterly Granite REIT $77.27 129 $0.283 $36.55 Monthly Pembina Pipeline $56.25 177 $0.71 $125.67 Quarterly

Prices as of September 24, 2025