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3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Before Inflation Bites Again

Inflation is creeping higher again, and these three TSX names offer rent, regulated cash flow, and industrial pricing power to help cushion the squeeze.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • CAPREIT benefits from sticky rental demand and pays monthly income, but higher rates and rent rules can cap upside.
  • ATCO offers long-running dividend consistency from utility and infrastructure assets, though regulation and big projects add risk.
  • Toromont adds growth through equipment sales and high-margin service work, but it’s still exposed to construction and mining cycles.
10 stocks we like better than Atco

Inflation can sneak back fast. One month, investors feel calm. The next, gasoline, food, rent, insurance, and borrowing costs start climbing again. Canada’s latest inflation reading has already given investors a warning sign. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.8% year over year in April, up from 2.4% in March, driven largely by energy prices. That doesn’t mean runaway inflation, but it does remind investors why dividend stocks with pricing power can make sense before the squeeze returns.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), ATCO (TSX:ACO.X), and Toromont Industries (TSX:TIH) all offer different ways to prepare. One owns apartments; one owns utility, energy, and infrastructure assets; and one sells and services heavy equipment. Together, they give investors income, inflation exposure, and businesses tied to essentials.

trading chart of brent crude oil prices

Source: Getty Images

CAPREIT

CAPREIT owns rental apartments across Canada and Europe, though its Canadian portfolio drives the main story for TSX investors. Demand for rental housing remains sticky because people need a place to live, even when inflation bites.

The latest quarter showed resilience. CAPREIT reported Canadian residential same-property occupancy of 97.1% in the first quarter of 2026. The Canadian same-property net operating income margin also expanded to 62.2%. Those numbers show its strength as REITs need strong occupancy and disciplined costs to keep distributions steady.

CAPREIT currently pays a monthly distribution of about $0.13 per unit, or $1.55 annualized. That monthly cash flow can help TFSA investors build income without waiting for quarterly cheques. The risk comes from interest rates, rent regulation, and slower rent growth. Apartments can defend against inflation over time, but higher borrowing costs still pressure real estate valuations.

ACO

ATCO stock brings a sturdier, more diversified income story. The company has utilities, energy infrastructure, modular structures, logistics, and investment interests. Its Canadian Utilities‘ stake gives it a regulated utility backbone, while its structures business gives it exposure to housing, defence, mining, and remote-site demand.

That mix helps in an inflationary world. Utilities can often recover approved costs through rates, while infrastructure and logistics assets support long-term contracts. In Q1 2026, ATCO stock reported adjusted earnings of $165 million, or $1.47 per share, up from $160 million a year earlier. It also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share.

ATCO stock’s biggest appeal may be consistency. The company has raised its dividend for decades, giving investors a rare combination of income and patient-friendly growth. The risk is still real, however, as regulatory decisions, large capital spending, and project timing can affect returns. Even so, ATCO stock gives investors a practical hedge against inflation because it owns assets people and businesses still need.

TIH

Toromont adds the growth kicker. It isn’t a classic defensive dividend stock, but it fits the inflation theme because it serves industries that keep building, repairing, moving, mining, cooling, and generating. The company sells and services Caterpillar equipment through its Equipment Group and runs CIMCO, a refrigeration business tied to industrial and recreational facilities.

In Q1 2026, Toromont’s revenue rose 13% to $1.2 billion. Equipment Group revenue climbed 14%, helped by backlog execution and growth in its enclosure business. The company also approved a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share.

Toromont can benefit when customers keep equipment longer and spend more on parts and service. That aftermarket business can smooth results. The risk, however, is cyclicality. If construction, mining, or industrial activity slows sharply, demand can weaken.

Bottom line

These three stocks won’t remove inflation risk. Nothing does. But they give investors useful protection. CAPREIT brings rental housing income. ATCO stock brings regulated and infrastructure-backed stability. Toromont brings industrial growth with dividend discipline. If inflation bites again, investors may want businesses that can keep collecting, charging, servicing, and paying. These three look built for exactly that kind of market, earning income even with $7,000 in each.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TIH$224.0431$2.16$66.96Quarterly$6,945.24
CAR.UN$34.67201$1.55$311.55Monthly$6,968.67
ACO.X$69.33100$2.05$205.00Quarterly$6,933.00

The key is not chasing yield alone. Investors should look for cash flow, balance-sheet discipline, and businesses with enough demand to keep moving when prices climb for many years, not just one quarter.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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