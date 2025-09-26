Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Stocks I Like Better Than Constellation Software at Today’s Price

2 Stocks I Like Better Than Constellation Software at Today’s Price

CSU’s founder exit rattled markets, but cheaper spin‑offs Lumine (LMN) and Topicus (TOI) deliver similar growth and cash flow momentum at better prices.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Lumine (LMN) rebounded strongly with Q2 operating income up 71%, CFO up 705%, and low leverage, making it a cheaper, improving CSU‑style play.
  • Topicus (TOI) grew revenue 20% and net income 54% in Q2, driven by acquisitions with solid six‑month cash conversion.
  • If you like CSU’s business model but not its price or uncertainty, TOI and LMN offer comparable fundamentals at more attractive valuations.

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) shares slumped this week after long-time founder and CEO Mark Leonard resigned over health concerns. The tech titan left investors fearful about what might be happening next, and with share prices still in the four-digit range, many are questioning it as a long-term investment.

That being said, not only is CSU still strong given its solid moat as a niche-software acquiring company, but there are other spin-offs that have proven we don’t necessarily need Mark Leonard anymore. Therefore, not only can we let him focus on his health, but we can also continue to support those companies — ones that offer a far better price.

LMN

The first spin-off from CSU to consider is Lumine Group (TSXV:LMN), which focuses on acquiring communications and media software companies. Once acquired, the company does the same as CSU, allowing businesses to maintain autonomy while receiving capital support. And that support has been strong, and then some.

During the most recent earnings, Lumine reported revenue was up 13%, with operating income up 71%. Its net income rebounded from a loss last year to income of US$23.6 million. Furthermore, cash flow from operations (CFO) materially improved, up 705% to US$78.4 million in the second quarter. Not only were there improvements, but the balance sheet and leverage remain well supported. Lumine holds just 34% debt to equity and positive cash balances.

With so much improvement and a solid balance sheet, LMN is a strong tech stock for investors to consider. In fact, it looks downright undervalued at these levels. Therefore, it could certainly be a stock to buy as CSU struggles to regain its share price.

TOI

Next up, we have Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI), which is more directly like CSU, though with one major difference: it operates in Europe. The tech stock builds and acquires software in niche markets like education, healthcare, social services, the public sector and more. It operates especially in the Netherlands, integrating these software companies into its platform.

And again, this tech stock has been showing strength. During its second-quarter earnings, revenue climbed 20% with net income up 54% to €41.5 million. This was clearly positive earnings momentum that came alongside continued acquisition growth. Granted, its CFO was negative from seasonal billing; however, its six-month CFO rose to €256.5 million. Therefore, there were strong mid-year cash conversions to help support the latest quarter.

Overall, TOI looks far cheaper than CSU, but with the same strength and near-term margin expansion. Basically, these are tech stocks doing exactly what CSU already does, but at a cheaper price for investors. And there’s so much evidence TOI is doing it well, with acquisitions driving 20% growth in revenue.

Bottom line

While CSU is the headline stock, these tech stocks are doing just as well, if not better. And all while trading at a share price that offers far more value than the four-digit investment. So, while CSU is certainly still a high-quality platform with scale and a long track record, it does come with a price.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Lumine Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock Still a Good Buy After Crushing Estimates in Q2?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock has returned more than 6,000% to shareholders since its IPO in 2015. Is the TSX tech stock still…

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

This AI Stock Is Down 85% From Highs and a Great Deal Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Upstart is a beaten-down AI stock that trades at an attractive valuation in 2025. Here's why UPST stock is a…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Just Smashed Earnings — Time to Load Up on Shares?

| Jitendra Parashar

BlackBerry’s comeback plan is showing results as earnings beat estimates and future-facing segments gaining steam.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Under $20 Poised to Deliver Solid Returns in the Next 5 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two high-growth stocks, which are currently available under $20, can deliver superior returns over the next five years.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Tech Stocks

These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Skyrocket and Stay There for Decades

| Robin Brown

Two high-quality Canadian growth stocks just became cheap. Here's why these stocks could rocket upwards from here.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Tech Stocks

From $1,000 to $10,000: How This Canadian Stock Could Multiply Your Money

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in this small-cap Canadian stock could help you crush the broader market returns in the next four…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock Down 8% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText’s cloud and AI push could reignite growth for this software veteran, but high debt and shrinking revenue means buyers…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Why Constellation Software Stock Tanked About 17% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Constellation Software stock plunged after a surprise announcement -- but is this a sell signal or a buying opportunity?

Read more »