Member Login
Home » Investing » Can the Canadian Bank Stocks Keep Rallying?

Can the Canadian Bank Stocks Keep Rallying?

TD Bank (TSX:TD) looks so cheap that it’s getting quite absurd going into October.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Big Canadian banks remain resilient with modest valuations and attractive dividends, positioning them as defensive growth plays if rates fall and GIC yields decline.
  • TD Bank stands out—trading near $110 (~9.4x trailing P/E, ~$188B market cap) with a turnaround under CEO Raymond Chun that could narrow its peer discount and drive further upside into 2026.

The big Canadian bank stocks are in a seemingly unstoppable bull market right now, even with the TSX Index giving back some of the impressive summertime gains in recent sessions. Indeed, only time will tell just how resilient the top names in banking are once the TSX Index runs into its next 5–10% decline. Either way, I don’t think you can refer to the Big Six basket of bank stocks as frothy quite yet. At the end of the day, valuations are still relatively modest, especially when you consider the potential for earnings growth to pick up in the year ahead.

Indeed, some of the most notable big banks have been held back by rising provisions for credit losses (PCLs) in recent years. Nowadays, investors and analysts have a more constructive view after recent earnings have continued to impress Bay Street. Of course, buying the big bank stocks on strength rather than weakness entails a much lower dividend yield.

However, with more enticing growth prospects on the horizon as rates fall further, I wouldn’t bet against the banks while they’re in the midst of their powerful rallies. They appear to have staying power, and a market-wide sell-off might not be enough to derail them. Of course, more loan growth is a significant plus, but so too is investor appetite for dividends.

Indeed, a bank’s dividend, even if it’s 1–2% lower than its peak, looks a heck of a lot more attractive in an environment where GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates) yield less than 3% than where they were yielding more than 5%. In any case, GIC rates could fall further from here, making the case for sticking with a bank stock even stronger.

In this piece, we’ll look at one of the best bank stocks that could be worth scooping up today for those who think the big banks can extend their run into 2026.

TD Bank

Remember when many were throwing in the towel on shares of TD Bank (TSX:TD) as the headlines about the money-laundering aftermath dominated? Neither do many investors, who’ve been quick to get back into the premier and still dirt-cheap big bank on the way up. Despite recently breaking out to new highs close to $110 per share, the $188 billion banking juggernaut still looks as cheap as ever, especially after its latest quarterly earnings report.

The stock trades at a mere 9.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), which I don’t think makes a lot of sense. Arguably, the discount to its peers is overdone and could stand to narrow over the coming months, especially as TD continues to post solid numbers alongside its peers.

For those who missed the year’s banking surge (I don’t think investors have missed all too much), I think TD stock is a name to watch (or even buy) as its new CEO, Raymond Chun, continues to pull off what now appears to be a profoundly successful turnaround. The most exciting part is it’s not over yet!

Indeed, Mr. Chun arrived at a challenging time in the bank’s history. And it did not take long for him to pivot and nudge TD back to the growth track despite the circumstances. I think Chun is a standout CEO and one who could take TD even higher over the next several years, even with the U.S. regulatory roadblocks in place.

Bottom line

In short, I think the bank rally has legs. And TD stock could lead the charge, given its single-digit P/E multiple, which could allow it to benefit from multiple expansion in addition to earnings growth going into 2026.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Bank Stocks

Comparing Canadian Bank ETFs: Best Bang for Your Buck

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian bank ETFs to buy now include a new growth star, a steady giant, and a high-yield monthly dividend ETF…

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy for Growth and Stability

| Adam Othman

Invest in these two Big Six Canadian bank stocks if you seek growth and stability for your self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Bank Stocks

Up 50%: Is BMO Stock a Good Investment Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Up by around 50% from its 52-week low, BMO stock looks attractive, but it might be a good time to…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Bank Stocks for Decades of Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three dividend-friendly Canadian banks to consider now include NA for durability, EQB for growth, and BNS for yield and value.

Read more »

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Stocks for Beginners

The Canadian Bank Stock I’d Pass onto My Kids

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kids are stressful enough, so don't worry about their financial future another moment.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Bank Stocks

Worried About a Bear Market? 3 Reasons to Buy TD Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A bear market can be scary, but it can be far less so when you have TD stock in your…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Bank Stocks

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next 20 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s largest company is the Canadian dividend stock you can trust for the next 20 years, or much longer.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Bank Stocks

Can the TSX Index Keep Beating the S&P 500 From Here?

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and the big banks have helped power an incredible year of gains for the TSX Index.…

Read more »