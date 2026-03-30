2 Canadian Stocks Built to Be TFSA Cornerstones Through a Volatile Market

A TFSA cornerstone should be something you can hold for years because the business keeps earning through good markets and bad.

Markets are sending mixed signals right now. The S&P 500 is down on the year, oil is above $100 a barrel, stagflation risk is rising, and the same geopolitical pressure driving energy prices higher is dragging on bank stocks and rattling investor confidence. For Canadian TFSA investors watching the noise, the instinct to wait for clarity is understandable — but it’s usually the wrong move. The investors who build real long-term wealth in a TFSA aren’t the ones who time the perfect entry. They’re the ones who own the right businesses long enough for the compounding to do the work.

A cornerstone TFSA stock doesn’t need a perfect quarter. It needs durable demand, a balance sheet that can handle surprises, and a track record of generating cash through cycles — good ones and difficult ones alike. Right now, two Canadian stocks fit that description, and the current market environment is actually making one of them cheaper and one of them stronger at the same time.

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TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) combines scale, diversification, and a dividend culture that rewards patience. It runs major retail banking operations in Canada and the United States, plus wealth management and capital markets — a mix that can offset weakness in one area with strength in another. Over the past year, TD’s story has been more headline-driven than most Canadian banks. Investors have focused on U.S. strategy, regulatory overhang, and execution discipline, while the core franchise kept doing what bank franchises do: gather deposits, lend, and earn fee income.

The current environment has added pressure. Rising stagflation concerns and credit risk fears have weighed on Canadian bank stocks broadly, and TD has felt that. But that’s also what makes the valuation interesting for a long-term TFSA holder. The stock has recently traded at a forward P/E of 11.6 with a dividend yield of 3.2% — a discount that reflects uncertainty rather than franchise deterioration. The outlook improves if credit stays contained and management keeps tightening execution over the next few quarters. The risks include continued regulatory friction, a sharper consumer credit downturn, and margin pressure if competition for deposits intensifies. For a TFSA investor with a horizon measured in years rather than quarters, the current discount is the feature, not the warning.

Agnico Eagle Mines

While bank stocks have been sliding, Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) has been one of the TSX’s standout performers. Gold is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do in a stagflationary, geopolitically stressed environment — acting as a store of value when equity markets get nervous and inflation expectations rise — and Agnico is one of the highest-quality ways to own that dynamic. It operates producing gold mines with a track record of disciplined growth, cost control, and consistent execution. Gold miners only deserve long-term ownership when management can turn a supportive price environment into real free cash flow, and Agnico has built a reputation for doing exactly that.

The stock recently carried a market cap around $153.7 billion and a trailing P/E of 25.4 — a premium multiple that reflects both the gold price environment and the operational credibility Agnico has earned over time. It has been generating meaningful free cash flow and maintaining its dividend, a combination that remains genuinely rare in the mining sector. The dividend yield sits around 0.77%, which isn’t the primary appeal — the appeal is the compounding that comes from owning a best-in-class operator through a multi-year gold cycle. The risks include gold price pullbacks, cost inflation, and the operational and jurisdictional surprises that can hit even the best-run miners.

Bottom line

For long-term TFSA investors navigating a market where stagflation fears are rising, U.S. equities are losing ground, and volatility isn’t going away soon, this pairing offers something rare: two different kinds of resilience working together. TD gives you a core Canadian financial franchise at a discounted valuation, with a dividend that keeps compounding while the market works through its concerns. Agnico gives you high-quality gold exposure that is actively strengthening in the current environment.

Together, they form a simple cornerstone mix — one stock tied to long-run economic activity, one tied to a store of value, both backed by real businesses that can keep earning while you hold them. The market’s current anxiety is creating better entry points on both. That’s exactly what a TFSA is designed to take advantage of.