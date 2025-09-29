Member Login
Home » Investing » The Trump Tariffs Haven’t Hurt the Canadian Economy Much: Here’s Why

The Trump Tariffs Haven’t Hurt the Canadian Economy Much: Here’s Why

Here are a few reasons why the Canadian stock market has been so resilient of late, and why investors ought to consider TSX-listed stocks.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship

Source: Getty Images

The unfortunate reality for many Canadian investors looking at high-quality names on the TSX is that U.S. policy matters a great deal in terms of how these companies are valued. The Canadian economy has historically been very closely tethered to the U.S. economy. Over the long term, that’s been a big boon for key large-cap names that benefit from cross-border trade.

But with the expansion of tariffs this Spring and recent moves to expand tariff policy even more, concerns that Canadian companies could get hit much harder than other global peers led to a sharp sell-off in April.

I’m going to dive into why this trend has not only reversed, but some investors may rightly view the Canadian market as the investing option of choice over the next year.

Here’s what I’m watching.

Prudent monetary policy, stable inflation

The reality for central banks right now is mixed, depending on location. For the U.S. Federal Reserve, a weakening labour market coinciding with much sticker inflation than what we’re seeing in Canada has led to a conundrum, which means lower interest rates may not be a lock-in.

Whereas the Bank of Canada has been able to lower its benchmark overnight rate to just 2.5% from 5% as of April 2024, investors are banking on the idea that inflation can not only remain low, but could do so for an extended period of time.

Due to a mix of prudent monetary policy and a much less indebted populace overall, there’s actually room for the Bank of Canada to continue cutting. For asset prices and consumers, that’s a good thing.

Resources matter

Another key factor I continue to come back to when I look at the Canadian market in particular is how resource-rich this economy is. Unlike other countries that are forced to import most of what they use, Canadian energy, lumber, minerals, and agricultural goods are plentiful.

This is a country that can therefore withstand various insular trade policies globally better than others. In theory, if Canada needed to shut its borders to the rest of the world and every country chose to do so, this is one of the top places most would want to live.

As commodity prices have surged, so too has the market capitalization of many of the top companies in mining and agriculture (plenty of head offices based in Canada for such North American giants).

Thus, those looking to take a bit more of a defensive stance on this market right now, while looking at the TSX and index-traded ETFs tied to the Canadian stock market, may be surprised at how well this market can perform in times like these. I think this outperformance has the potential to continue, and I will continue to hold exposure to Canadian stocks in my portfolio for this reason.

More on Investing

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 25% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this reliable real estate giant is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy while it trades at…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Investing

2 TSX Stocks Under $20 That Are Screaming Buys

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX stocks to your self-directed portfolio if you’re looking for solid long-term winners trading under $20.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

The Only 2 REITs I’d Buy Today (They Both Have Towering Yields)

| Joey Frenette

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) and another REIT play are worth buying as rates drop into 2026.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Investing

3 Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have solid growth prospects but are trading cheap, making them solid long-term picks.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Before They Correct to the Upside

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks such as LMN and MAL can help you beat the TSX Index over the next…

Read more »

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks Perfect for Patient Investors

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks can be excellent investments to consider for patient investors seeking long-term wealth growth through dividends.

Read more »

cloud computing
Investing

3 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $25,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three reliable Canadian stocks can strengthen your portfolio.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Strategy: Essential Canadian Stocks for Reliable Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can make your TFSA work harder with reliable Canadian stocks that pay you to hold them.

Read more »