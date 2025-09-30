A beaten-down Allied Properties REIT offers an 8.6% yield and a 46% discount to fair value. Discover this high-income opportunity the market is overlooking in October.

With an 8.6% Yield and Trading for More Than 46% Off, This REIT Looks Too Cheap to Ignore

Canadian investors searching for a powerful passive income source to buy often grapple with a trade-off between high yield and high risk. But occasionally, market fear creates a disconnect so vast that it demands a closer look. That’s the compelling situation with Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN) this October. This top-tier Canadian REIT is offering a mouthwatering 8.6% distribution yield while also trading at a staggering 46.4% discount to its net asset value (NAV). This beaten-down high-yield REIT to buy in October presents a rare chance for substantial passive income and significant potential capital gains.

A high-yield gem in the heart of the city

Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner of urban office spaces in Canada’s major cities, with a premier portfolio of 190 properties. Its focus is on high-quality, “Class A” buildings – the kind with modern amenities that companies are seeking to lure employees back to the office. While the office sector has faced challenges, a recovery is quietly building. Data shows Canadian office vacancy rates are stabilizing, with a potential peak by the end of 2025, with top-tier buildings leading the way.

The REIT specializes in serving knowledge-based organizations like tech firms, and its properties in downtown cores are precisely what tenants want right now. Management reports steady demand and is targeting occupancy to climb toward 90% by year-end, up from 84.9% in June. This rising occupancy should fuel growth in Net Operating Income (NOI), a key measure of a property’s profitability. Encouragingly, Allied Properties REIT’s same-property NOI already saw a slight improvement in the first half of 2025.

Is Allied Properties REIT’s juicy distribution secure?

Any high-yield story requires a check under the hood. The REIT’s Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) payout ratio, a key metric for distribution sustainability, was high at 98.8% in the second quarter. This increase is largely due to higher interest costs from recent acquisitions. AFFO represents the cash flow from operations that is used to pay distributions, and a ratio nearing 100% means there’s little room for error.

However, management is proactively tackling this. It’s selling over $300 million in non-core properties, at or above their book value, and plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt, which is a crucial step. Non-core property sales may conclude by midyear 2026. This may reduce interest costs and strengthen the balance sheet, making the attractive distribution more secure over the long term.

A discount that can’t be ignored

The most exciting part of the story might be Allied Properties REIT’s unit price. Despite a 14% surge in September that narrowed the gap, Allied’s units still trade around $20.85 against a (most recent) net asset value of $38.97. This 46.4% discount means you new investors are buying a dollar’s worth of prime real estate assets for about 53 cents!

Investors who believe in the long-term vitality of Canadian cities and the enduring need for quality office space should view this huge discount as a potential double win: a high-yield passive income stream today and significant capital appreciation as the gap between price and value continues to narrow. AP.UN units have delivered a 32% total return so far this year, outperforming the TSX’s 21% gain.

Reinvesting an 8.6% distribution, as per the Rule of 72, could double an investor’s capital in roughly 8.4 years, even if the unit price never moves. However, if the office recovery continues and Allied’s occupancy and cash flow climb, the unit price may not stay at a deep discount for long. Allied Properties REIT offers a high-conviction opportunity that looks far too cheap to ignore for investors seeking a compelling Canadian REIT to buy in October.

Watch out for the REIT’s third-quarter earnings report on October 29, after markets close.