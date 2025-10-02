Member Login
2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $500

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another great Canadian stock are worth buying with smaller sums.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Key Points

  • With $500 and commission‑free trading (or fractional shares), start now—prefer index funds/ETFs if commissions apply, dollar‑cost average monthly, and stick to blue‑chip names to reduce volatility. If buying individual stocks, consider Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) — recognizable fast‑food portfolio, ~3.8% yield, ~11.6x forward P/E, low beta — and Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) — iconic retailer, ~4.3% yield, ~11.4x trailing P/E, buyable under ~$170.

If you’re just looking to get started investing, it can make sense to dip a toe in the water if your brokerage doesn’t charge for commissions. And if your broker happens to offer partial shares, you might just be able to buy a small portfolio of stocks with as little as $500. Of course, I’d encourage long-term investors to start as soon as possible and to go down the route of index funds or ETFs if one’s broker does charge commissions.

Sure, there are low-priced stocks and penny stocks that trade for far less than $10 per share. But I’d strongly encourage investors to stick with the blue chips, given the added volatility and downside risks that come with investing in smaller-cap or micro-cap stocks.

In any case, this piece will look into two potential individual large-cap names that investors may wish to pick up with a smaller sum. Of course, consistency is key when it comes to compounding investments over the long run. With frequent (let’s say monthly) contributions of $500 or more, the portfolio can really start to grow and snowball.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is a great starter stock, as it’s a relatively easy-to-understand business with a juicy, growing dividend (3.8% yield at writing) and legendary brands that Canadians are already likely familiar with. The firm behind Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs is an underrated group of fast-food plays that could really help power next-level growth as management continues its expansion. If you’re a frequent diner at these establishments, you may know more than most other investors in the name!

The beta sits at 0.63, meaning shares are less likely to follow in the footsteps of the broader TSX Index. With shares down 6% over the past year, I think now is a great time for investors to initiate a very small position as the recovery unfolds. Indeed, industry headwinds could prevail for longer, most notably higher labour costs. However, over the long run, I see Restaurant Brands finding ways to chip away at operating costs without degrading the customer experience.

At the end of the day, fast food is a great place to be as a new investor, especially at today’s modest multiples. At just 11.64 times forward price to earnings (P/E), QSR shares stand out as a great name to buy at around $92 per share.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock is another iconic brand that’s simpler for new investors to get behind, especially those who already shop at the retailer on a regular basis. The stock has been under pressure again this past year, gaining just 3.5%, far less than the broad markets. With an 11.4 times trailing P/E and a bountiful 4.3% dividend yield, the underrated retail play will pay you richly to wait.

Even if you’re a fan of the exclusive brands (which is growing quickly, by the way) and the banners more common in shopping malls (think Mark’s and Sport Chek, just to name a few), the consumer needs to flex its muscles again if CTC.A shares are to make up for lost time. Personally, I think new investors with a long investment horizon should consider nibbling on a few shares at under $170 per share.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

