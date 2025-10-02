Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Shares of Ski-Doo Maker BRP Have Been Ripping This Week

Why Shares of Ski-Doo Maker BRP Have Been Ripping This Week

BRP (TSX:DOO) stock is up more than 100% in the past four months! Here’s why the stock has been soaring in recent days.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

It has been volatile times for Canada’s largest recreational sports vehicle maker, BRP (TSX:DOO). Over the past couple of years, BRP has been caught in the crossfire of rising interest rates, economic slowing, and a recent trade war between Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

What caused BRP stock to dive?

The maker of world-renowned brands like Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, and Can-Am was caught in this dynamic with too much inventory amidst weakening demand. It caused several quarters of declining sales and several quarterly earnings losses.

This $6.7 billion company crashed from a price of $120 per share in the summer of 2023 to a low of $45 per share in April of this year. However, since the low, its stock has rapidly recovered by more than 100% to where it trades over $90 per share.

Why is DOO up over 100% in the past five months?

Things started to turn for the stock when tariffs appeared to be not as severe as first anticipated. Likewise, BRP delivered better than expected second-quarter results. It reinstated year-end guidance in the quarter. That gave the market confidence that old inventory is dissipating and demand for its new products is starting to rise again.

Just today, BRP announced that it will be presenting a new strategic plan at its 2025 Investor Day, scheduled for October 9, 2025. With its longstanding CEO set to step down, investors will be eager to see the forward vision for the company. Its stock has risen 7% over the past five days. This TSX stock is cheap (compared to history) and could have more to run if you don’t mind the volatility.

More on Investing

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Is PetroTal Stock a Buy for its Huge Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 20% from its 52-week high, PetroTal is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of over 13%…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Investing

My Top Canadian Stock Picks for Long-Term Wealth

| Kay Ng

These are my top Canadian stock picks that I'd consider buying for long-term wealth on meaningful dips.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks Built to Pay You for Life

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have managed to maintain and raise their dividends year-after-year, even through challenging economic cycles.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

3 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Wondering how you can earn dividend income and grow your wealth? Here are 3 quality dividend stocks to buy with…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Near market highs, it'd probably be smart to buy partial positions in target companies at reasonable valuations. Then, look for…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stocks for Beginners

The TSX Small Cap Index Is at Record Highs: 2 White-Hot Stocks to Watch

| Jitendra Parashar

As the TSX Small Cap Index is breaking records in 2025, these two rising stars are helping drive the momentum…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Investing

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $500

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another great Canadian stock are worth buying with smaller sums.

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

| Daniel Da Costa

These three companies are some of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks that new investors can buy now.

Read more »