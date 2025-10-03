Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » This Canadian Energy Stock Could Keep Paying Dividends for Years

This Canadian Energy Stock Could Keep Paying Dividends for Years

This Canadian energy company is well run. Its fundamentals indicate its 5.4% dividend is safe and it can continue raising its dividend.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend every year since 2001, yields about 5.4%, and its trailing‑12‑month dividend growth is about 12%.
  • This track record is supported by strong fundamentals — a 58% FCF payout, $30B retained earnings, low breakeven costs, and long‑life reserves — though the stock remains tied to oil‑price volatility.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Canadian Natural Resources

In a sector known for its volatility, one Canadian energy stock stands out for its stability — not in price, but in its unwavering commitment to rewarding shareholders. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) has quietly become a dividend-growth star, with a track record few energy companies can match.

While many oil and gas producers slash or suspend dividends during downturns, CNQ has done the opposite — increasing its dividend every single year since 2001. That’s over two decades of consistent dividend growth across both bull and bear energy markets.

A dividend track record worth investors’ attention

What makes CNQ particularly impressive isn’t just its consistency — it’s the pace of that growth. The company’s dividend has expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) ranging from 17% to 29% across three-, five-, 10-, 15-, and even 20-year periods. That kind of long-term dividend acceleration is rare, especially in the energy space.

Even though its most recent increase in March was a more modest 4.4%, CNQ often boosts its dividend more than once a year. When you zoom out and look at the trailing 12-month (TTM) dividend growth, it still clocks in at a healthy 12% — firmly in double-digit territory.

For an oil and gas producer, that’s an exceptional feat. It speaks volumes about how management prioritizes returning capital to shareholders — not just in good times, but through the industry’s inevitable downturns as well.

Can CNQ’s dividend growth continue?

Investors might wonder whether this incredible run of dividend increases can last. After all, the energy sector is notoriously cyclical, and no company is immune to falling oil prices or regulatory shifts. But CNQ has several built-in strengths that suggest its dividend-growth story still has legs.

  1. Strong dividend coverage: CNQ’s free cash flow (FCF) payout ratio over the past year sits at just 58%, giving it ample room to maintain and grow the dividend — even if cash flow declines modestly.
  2. Robust balance sheet: As of Q2, the company had retained earnings of nearly $30 billion, which is more than six times the dividends it paid over the last 12 months. This financial cushion adds a significant layer of dividend safety.
  3. Top-tier assets: CNQ owns long-life, low-decline reserves — the largest in Canada, in fact — with a reserve life index of 32 years. These assets help ensure predictable production and cash flow over the long term.
  4. Low breakeven costs: The company’s oil production remains profitable at a West Texas Intermediate oil price in the low-to-mid US$40s, well below the current price of around US$61 per barrel. That gives CNQ some protection even if prices soften.

A reliable income pick — but not without volatility

While CNQ’s dividend looks rock-solid, investors should be prepared for stock price volatility. The share price tends to follow oil prices closely, and when crude dips, CNQ’s stock often follows. That said, this weakness can create attractive entry points for long-term income investors.

Right now, at under $44 per share, CNQ offers a compelling dividend yield of approximately 5.4%. With analysts projecting a 19% near-term upside from current levels, the stock offers both income and capital appreciation potential — a rare combination in today’s market.

Investor takeaway

For those seeking a durable dividend in the energy sector, Canadian Natural Resources may be one of the best bets on the TSX. If history is any guide, this energy giant has the tools — and the discipline — to keep paying shareholders for years to come.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Energy Stocks

Is Algonquin a Good Dividend Stock to Buy?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

If you're a dividend investor, consider avoiding AQN and picking this utility income ETF instead.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Buffett Goes Big: 2 Canadian Energy Stocks to Watch Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Buffett’s big energy moves have traders excited. Here are two Canadian stocks that could profit from renewed investor interest in…

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Energy Stocks

2 Natural Gas Stocks for Both Dividend Income and Growth

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Tourmaline is one natural gas stock that provides very generous dividend income through special and regular dividends.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Utility Stock Up 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Capital Power's big acquisitions and rising cash flow make it a hybrid utility for income-seeking investors willing to accept added…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Energy Stocks

2 Stocks I Like Better Than BCE for the Dividend

| Jitendra Parashar

BCE’s dividend reset earlier this year left many shareholders disappointed, but these two Canadian stocks may fill the gap.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Everyone’s Buying These Energy Stocks: Should You?

| Kay Ng

In my humble opinion, these energy stocks would be safer buys on weakness. That said, Canadian Natural Resources appear to…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Energy Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock to Leave in a TFSA Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

If you want to skip market drama and build wealth tax-free, this Canadian dividend stock deserves a spot in your…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Up 18% This Year: Should You Bet on Enbridge’s Rally Continuing?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The uptrend in Enbridge’s stock price is likely to continue, given its solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects.

Read more »