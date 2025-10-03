This Canadian Energy Stock Could Keep Paying Dividends for Years

This Canadian energy company is well run. Its fundamentals indicate its 5.4% dividend is safe and it can continue raising its dividend.

In a sector known for its volatility, one Canadian energy stock stands out for its stability — not in price, but in its unwavering commitment to rewarding shareholders. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) has quietly become a dividend-growth star, with a track record few energy companies can match.

While many oil and gas producers slash or suspend dividends during downturns, CNQ has done the opposite — increasing its dividend every single year since 2001. That’s over two decades of consistent dividend growth across both bull and bear energy markets.

A dividend track record worth investors’ attention

What makes CNQ particularly impressive isn’t just its consistency — it’s the pace of that growth. The company’s dividend has expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) ranging from 17% to 29% across three-, five-, 10-, 15-, and even 20-year periods. That kind of long-term dividend acceleration is rare, especially in the energy space.

Even though its most recent increase in March was a more modest 4.4%, CNQ often boosts its dividend more than once a year. When you zoom out and look at the trailing 12-month (TTM) dividend growth, it still clocks in at a healthy 12% — firmly in double-digit territory.

For an oil and gas producer, that’s an exceptional feat. It speaks volumes about how management prioritizes returning capital to shareholders — not just in good times, but through the industry’s inevitable downturns as well.

Can CNQ’s dividend growth continue?

Investors might wonder whether this incredible run of dividend increases can last. After all, the energy sector is notoriously cyclical, and no company is immune to falling oil prices or regulatory shifts. But CNQ has several built-in strengths that suggest its dividend-growth story still has legs.

Strong dividend coverage: CNQ’s free cash flow (FCF) payout ratio over the past year sits at just 58%, giving it ample room to maintain and grow the dividend — even if cash flow declines modestly. Robust balance sheet: As of Q2, the company had retained earnings of nearly $30 billion, which is more than six times the dividends it paid over the last 12 months. This financial cushion adds a significant layer of dividend safety. Top-tier assets: CNQ owns long-life, low-decline reserves — the largest in Canada, in fact — with a reserve life index of 32 years. These assets help ensure predictable production and cash flow over the long term. Low breakeven costs: The company’s oil production remains profitable at a West Texas Intermediate oil price in the low-to-mid US$40s, well below the current price of around US$61 per barrel. That gives CNQ some protection even if prices soften.

A reliable income pick — but not without volatility

While CNQ’s dividend looks rock-solid, investors should be prepared for stock price volatility. The share price tends to follow oil prices closely, and when crude dips, CNQ’s stock often follows. That said, this weakness can create attractive entry points for long-term income investors.

Right now, at under $44 per share, CNQ offers a compelling dividend yield of approximately 5.4%. With analysts projecting a 19% near-term upside from current levels, the stock offers both income and capital appreciation potential — a rare combination in today’s market.

Investor takeaway

For those seeking a durable dividend in the energy sector, Canadian Natural Resources may be one of the best bets on the TSX. If history is any guide, this energy giant has the tools — and the discipline — to keep paying shareholders for years to come.