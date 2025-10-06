Outlast any recession by investing in the right defensive stock to bolster your portfolio. Here’s one that offers both growth and income.

The Steady Dividend Stock That Could Outlast Any Recession

Can your portfolio outlast any recession? Picking the right stocks today can ensure that your portfolio remains defensive tomorrow. Even better, some of those stocks can provide a steady dividend, irrespective of how the market fares.

While there are many stocks that can outlast any recession, there are some that can provide a greater defensive edge. Here is one that every portfolio needs.

Meet Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the largest electric and gas utility companies on the continent. The utility holding company has operations in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. It serves 3.5 million customers, focusing on the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas.

Utilities like Fortis are known as some of the most defensive picks on the market. One of the reasons for that can be traced back to the defensive business model that the company follows.

In short, Fortis provides utility services that generate a stable and recurring revenue stream backed by long-term, regulated contracts. And as long as Fortis continues to provide that service, it generates a stable and recurring revenue stream.

Prospective investors should note that Fortis’ revenue is recession-resistant as electricity and heat are essential services backed by long-term agreements.

And it’s that recurring revenue stream which allows Fortis to invest in growth initiatives.

Unlike the stereotype of utilities being boring investments without growth potential, Fortis has taken a more aggressive stance. The company has allocated a $26 billion capital plan over the next several years to fund improvements and ensure rate-base growth.

Between the stable revenue generation and highly defensive operations, Fortis is a great investment that can outlast any recession.

Let’s talk about income

One of the main reasons why investors continue to flock to utility stocks like Fortis is for the dividend it offers. That quarterly dividend is not only one of the most defensive on the market, but also one of the best long-term options for investors.

As of the time of writing, Fortis offers investors a tasty 3.5% yield. This means that a $30,000 investment in Fortis will generate an income of over $1,000, and that’s before reinvestments.

Prospective investors who are not ready to draw on that income yet can choose to reinvest those dividends, allowing them (and your eventual income) to continue growing until needed.

And that is not even the best part.

Fortis has provided investors with annual bumps to that dividend going back 51 consecutive years without fail. This single point makes the stock a must-have option for any long-term investor.

Throw in the defensive appeal of the stock, and you have a stock that can outlast any recession while generating a handsome income.

Can your portfolio outlast any recession?

No investment is without risk, which is why the importance of diversifying your portfolio cannot be stated enough. Fortunately, Fortis checks all the boxes for investors.

Fortis is a must-have for any long-term, well-diversified portfolio.

Buy it, hold it, and let your future income compound with confidence.