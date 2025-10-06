Member Login
Home » Investing » Why AMD Stock Was Skyrocketing Today

Why AMD Stock Was Skyrocketing Today

AMD just signed a blockbuster deal with OpenAI.

Posted by
tmfhobo
Fool since 2011. I write about consumer goods, the big picture, and whatever else piques my interest. Follow me on Twitter to see my latest articles, and for commentary on hot topics in retail and the broad market.
Published
| More on:
the inside of a data center

Key Points

This article first appeared on The Motley Fool’s U.S. website.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) catapulted higher today after the chipmaker signed a blockbuster deal with OpenAI, coming on the heels of a similar partnership between OpenAI and AMD rival Nvidia.

As of 9:59 a.m. ET, AMD stock was up 26.6% on the news after opening up 35%.

What’s happening with AMD and OpenAI?

On Monday morning, AMD and OpenAI announced an agreement for OpenAI to deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD GPUs over several years and several generations of chips. For context, 6 gigawatts could power more than 1 million homes. The partnership will start with an initial deployment of 1 gigawatt of AMD’s Instinct MI450 Series GPUs in the second half of next year.

The deal will make AMD a core compute partner of OpenAI, and the two companies are deepening a partnership that began with earlier editions of the MI GPU series.

As part of the agreement, OpenAI will receive a warrant of 160 million shares of AMD stock, which is structured to vest as specific milestones are reached in the deployment. Fully converted, those shares would be worth roughly US$32 billion now.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, “This partnership is a major step in building the compute capacity needed to realize AI’s full potential. AMD’s leadership in high-performance chips will enable us to accelerate progress and bring the benefits of advanced AI to everyone faster.”

What it means for AMD

The deal with OpenAI not only creates a huge customer for AMD, but it also acts as validation for its data center GPUs, as the company has long played second fiddle behind Nvidia in that category.

Six gigawatts is a huge amount of demand to fulfill, and AMD said the deal was “expected to deliver tens of billions of dollars in revenue for AMD,” and to be “highly accretive to AMD’s non-GAAP [generally accepted accounting principles] earnings per share.”

Based on that statement, it’s not a surprise that AMD stock is having one of its best days in its history.

More on Tech Stocks

how to save money
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: A Mid-Cap Deep Value Stock to Buy and Hold Today

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX mid-cap stock trades at an attractive valuation, offering deep value. Moreover, it has multiple factors to drive its…

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

Kinaxis Is the Best Canadian AI Stock You’ve Never Heard Of

| Aditya Raghunath

Kinaxis is a TSX tech stock that trades at a reasonable valuation in October 2025. Is the mid-cap company a…

Read more »

AMD-headquarters-santa-clara with AMD logo on building_AMD_Advance
Tech Stocks

As OpenAI Diversifies Beyond Nvidia, AMD Stock May Have Just Gained a Massive Catalyst

| Patrick Sanders

OpenAI's deal will be worth "tens of billions" to AMD, management says.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

1 Incredible Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy and Hang Onto Forever

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why I'm eyeing shares of this TSX tech compounder.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

TSX30’s Top Stocks: Who’s Dominating Canada’s Market Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica and Lundin Gold topped the TSX30 thanks to explosive server‑and‑AI demand and record gold production, respectively, that turned macro…

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Tech Stocks

AI Is Reshaping Canada, and These TSX Names Are Leading the Charge

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText, Coveo, and Docebo prove enterprise AI is real, turning generative and agentic tech into recurring revenue, strong margins, and…

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

Why Kinaxis Might Be Canada’s Stealthy AI Superstar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) pairs AI‑infused Maestro supply‑chain software with sticky recurring revenue and accelerating profitability, making it a long‑term AI investment…

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

1 Sleeper Canadian AI Stock I’d Buy and Hold Onto Forever

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock stands out as a sleeper AI play worth hanging onto amid volatility.

Read more »