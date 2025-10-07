Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks That Dominate Their Industries

3 Canadian Stocks That Dominate Their Industries

Here are three top Canadian stocks that absolutely dominate their industries and I think investors need to take a look at right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Muscles Drawn On Black board

Source: Getty Images

Finding top Canadian stocks that have managed to not only eke out strong market share but also absolutely dominate their industries isn’t that hard. Indeed, the Canadian market is top-heavy, with many top industries dominated by one or a few players.

That said, picking the specific sectors one wants to put capital to work in for the long haul can be challenging. Among the oligopolies and monopolies in the Canadian market, here are three stocks I think are worth watching. For those looking to bet on a directional move in one of these sectors, these companies would be how I would play such trends.

Air Canada

Aside from rival WestJet owned by Onex Corp (TSX:ONEX), Air Canada (TSX:AC) really is the only game in town in the world of air travel – at least within Canada.

From an international flight perspective, Air Canada absolutely dominates the Canadian air travel market, and that’s something that’s likely to continue for some time. In previous times of turbulence, the Canadian government has stepped in to bail out Air Canada. And while the company’s share price and valuation remain low (even on a historical level), that’s something for investors looking for undervalued stocks right now to note.

Rogers Communications

The Canadian telecommunications sector is really a three-company oligopoly. But of the major players in this space, Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) is clearly the leader and the company to watch.

Like Air Canada, the past year hasn’t been very friendly for shareholders of this stock. However, over the long term, Rogers has proven to be a steady cash flow machine, generating significant dividend income for investors.

For those looking for a safe and defensive industry to bet on and a company that provides a dividend yield of 4.1%, Rogers isn’t a bad pick.

Curaleaf

Canada-listed Curaleaf (TSX:CURA) is really the largest U.S. multi-state operator in the cannabis industry. In some regards, I think the company has a dominant market share in this key market, though there are plenty of other competitors rounding out the industry.

That said, for investors looking for a Canada-listed cannabis stock that provides meaningful exposure to the U.S. market, Curaleaf would be my top pick in this space. The company has shown an ability to grow while generating cash flow, and its earnings expectations continue to improve. So long as that’s the case, this is a top marijuana stock to keep an eye on, in my view.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Skyrocketed and Could Stay There for Years to Come

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Celestica (CLS) stock surged 2,500% on the AI boom. With key partnerships and new tech, its incredible run may be…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy Company Could Rise as Oil Prices Rebound

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian Natural Resources is the energy stock that will benefit greatly from higher oil prices, with lower downside risk.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Where Canada’s Real AI Opportunities Are Hidden

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two under-the-radar AI plays offer durable recurring revenue, AI advantages, and steady cash flow for long-term investors.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How to Convert $10,000 Into a TFSA Money-Making Engine

| Sneha Nahata

By investing $10,000 into these high yield Canadian stocks, you could earn about $700 a year in tax-free income.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

2 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Kay Ng

Taking an equal position in these dividend stocks offers a nice blend of income and upside potential for long-term wealth…

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Stocks for Beginners

My Top 5 Canadian Stock Picks for New Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These five Canadian stocks for new investors can deliver higher returns from growth and dividends.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership You Should Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Insider stakes speak volumes, so here’s why goeasy, Aritzia, and Enghouse deserve a closer look before you add them to…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Oil & Gas Stocks Making Moves on the TSX in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ignore the headlines: these three TSX energy stocks still deliver big cash flow, dividends, and growth that investors shouldn’t overlook.

Read more »