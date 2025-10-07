Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » My Top 5 Canadian Stock Picks for New Investors

My Top 5 Canadian Stock Picks for New Investors

These five Canadian stocks for new investors can deliver higher returns from growth and dividends.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Young adult concentrates on laptop screen

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The TSX is riding strong 2025 momentum with multiple all‑time highs, creating a bullish backdrop for new investors.
  • Five beginner-friendly Canadian picks: Atrium Mortgage (AI) — high‑yield, monthly MIC; Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZA) — royalty income with monthly dividends; Coveo (CVO) — generative AI growth play; NorthWest Healthcare (NWH.UN) — healthcare REIT with a sizable yield; Northland Power (NPI) — clean‑energy growth with dividend income.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Atrium Mortgage] >

Today’s market landscape has plenty of attractive choices across various industries for new investors. First-timers can consider five Canadian stocks that have the potential to deliver higher returns through price appreciation or dividend income.

Financial stock

Big Bank stocks are staples in an investment portfolio, although their share prices are beyond reach if you have limited capital. Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:AI) is a cheaper alternative. The $554.4 million non-bank lender extends financing for commercial and residential real estate, and has been in business for 24 years.

MICs, such as Atrium, don’t pay income tax but are required to distribute 100% of net income to shareholders. If you invest today, you can partake in the mouth-watering 8% dividend yield. The share price is $11.64, while the payout frequency is monthly.  

Restaurant

A top pick in the restaurant industry is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA). The $518.3 million company franchises and operates quick-service restaurants. It owns the rights to Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73, earning royalty income from the restaurants in the royalty pool.

At $15.54 per share, PZA is up 25.3% year-to-date and pays a generous 6% dividend. The consistent profitability year after year is due to the business model and brand power of Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73. It also helps sustain the monthly dividend payments.

Gen AI

The tech sector accounts for only 11% of the entire TSX, yet it has a significant influence on investors. A relatively inexpensive option right now is Coveo Solutions (TSX:CVO). You gain exposure to a high-growth sector, particularly generative artificial intelligence (AI). At $8.12 per share, the market-beating year-to-date gain is 27.3%. Market analysts’ 12-month average price target is $11.75 (+44.7% upside). 

Its lead platform, Coveo-AI Relevance, helps customers provide a relevant experience in the digital space. The cloud service centralizes access to websites, knowledge bases, and catalogs, improving the discoverability of data and securing it. Louis Têtu, Executive Chairman of Coveo, believes the company is positioned to further accelerate its growth and leadership position.

Cure sector

NorthWest Healthcare Properties (TSX:NWH.UN) is the only Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) in the cure sector. This $1.3 billion REIT owns and manages medical office buildings (57%) as well as hospitals and healthcare facilities (41%). The remaining tenants (2%) are in the education, life sciences, and research sectors.

The average occupancy rate of the 168 properties in eight countries is 96.6%, with a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 13.5 years. NWH-UN trades at $5.19 per share (+23.3% year-to-date) and pays cash monthly on a hefty 6.9% dividend.

Clean energy

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is a long-term hold due to its long growth runway in the clean energy sector. The $6.4 billion independent power producer owns and operates power generation facilities from renewable sources. This non-traditional utility company has assets in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Current NPI investors enjoy a 42.5% year-to-date gain on top of the 4.9% dividend. The share price, however, is more than $20 or $24.39.

Upward momentum  

The TSX has performed extremely well in 2025, if not overdelivered, evidenced by multiple all-time closing highs. My top five Canadian stocks for new investors could rise further as the broader market breaks more records until year-end.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coveo Solutions and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership You Should Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Insider stakes speak volumes, so here’s why goeasy, Aritzia, and Enghouse deserve a closer look before you add them to…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Market Pullback? These Defensive TSX Names Could Cushion the Drop

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Market pullbacks are opportunities, so here are three defensive TSX dividend stocks (BCE, Metro, Fortis) to buy, hold, and collect…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

The Best AI Stocks in Canada You’ve Never Heard of

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two under‑the‑radar AI stocks promise recurring‑revenue growth and generative‑AI tailwinds, so here’s why Coveo and Docebo deserve a second look.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

The TSX’s Best Performers So Far, And Why They Outpaced the Rest

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica, Aritzia, and Lundin Gold led the TSX surge. Respectively, hardware demand, U.S. retail expansion, and record gold cash flows…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Protect Your Retirement Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to protect your retirement income? The market has no shortage of great options, and here is a trio to…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Clean Energy in Canada: The TSX Names Powering the Shift

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s clean‑energy leaders Brookfield Renewable, Boralex, and Northland Power combine scale, project pipelines, and attractive yields as renewables accelerate.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $21,000 

| Puja Tayal

Discover why now is the time to invest in stocks. Find out which Canadian stocks are bouncing back after recent…

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

The Steady Dividend Stock That Could Outlast Any Recession

| Demetris Afxentiou

Outlast any recession by investing in the right defensive stock to bolster your portfolio. Here's one that offers both growth…

Read more »