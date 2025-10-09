Member Login
Home » Investing » Gildan Stock Looks Insanely Cheap After a $2.2 Billion Acquisition Unlocks Major Growth

Gildan Stock Looks Insanely Cheap After a $2.2 Billion Acquisition Unlocks Major Growth

Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) stands out as an impressively cheap momentum stock to buy in the fourth quarter.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Middle aged man drinks coffee

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Gildan Activewear (GIL) has surged ~120% over two years as an efficient, under‑the‑radar maker of essential apparel whose Hanesbrands acquisition boosts scale, synergies and its value‑oriented moat.
  • Trading near all‑time highs (~$85) at ~19.6× trailing and ~13.3× forward P/E, GIL still looks attractively cheap given strong cash flow and upside into year‑end.

Shares of Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) have been defying the odds, blasting off close to 120% in the last two years, as most other apparel names have fallen under considerable pressure. Indeed, the apparel scene is a tough place to be unless you’re an efficient operator who knows how to retain (and even gain) additional market share.

Gildan isn’t exactly the red-hot, fashionable apparel play that Wall Street has been raving about. It’s more of an under-the-radar kind of deep-value play that’s stealthily doubled in just under a two-year timespan. Indeed, you may own several pieces of Gildan clothing without even knowing about it.

For those unfamiliar with the firm, it’s the maker of essential pieces of clothing, from t-shirts to hoodies and even underwear. If you want to mass-produce a certain printwear t-shirt or something similar at an affordable price, Gildan is one of the top places to look. Undoubtedly, essential articles of clothing really never go out of style.

And with much emphasis on operating efficiencies, Gildan has been able to produce on a massive scale while keeping expenses minimized. In fact , it’s Gildan’s efficient operations that have acted as an economic moat of sorts for the firm. And it’s this moat that could continue to keep Gildan’s cash flows secure as other corners of the apparel market face headwinds and other challenges that have weighed heavily on some of the biggest names in the industry.

The Hanesbrands deal bolsters the fundamentals

More recently, Gildan added to its moat when it bought popular underwear maker Hanesbrands, a move that not only could give revenues a massive jolt but also could be rich with considerable synergies. Indeed, Hanesbrands faced numerous issues that I think Gildan’s management can easily solve. Of course, time will tell how value creative the Hanes deal will be.

In any case, the move turns Gildan into an absolute force in the retail scene. Arguably, Gildan’s ability to pass low costs onto its clients could help it perform well when economic growth runs out of steam and consumers become more cost-conscious. Indeed, the consumer has become a heck of a lot more value-oriented in recent years, thanks in part to the wave of inflation that might just get worse as interest rates continue to fall from current levels. With one of the best value propositions in its corner of apparel, I view the name as poised to continue to do well.

Gildan stock still looks incredibly cheap

Today, the stock trades at a very modest 19.6 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) despite hovering around its new all-time highs just north of $85 per share.

Undoubtedly, shares of GIL are as much of a value play as it is a momentum play. Looking into the near future, shares appear even cheaper, going for around 13.3 times forward P/E. While apparel brands like Hanesbrands and Gildan may not be exciting, they are incredibly cash-flow generative, and I think there’s plenty of support for the current rally going into the end of the year.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Energy Stocks

TSX Breakout Stocks That Just Made the Leap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Discover three TSX breakout stocks with explosive growth potential and learn why these should be on your investment watchlist.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

This 4.1% Monthly Dividend Stock Is a TFSA Investor’s Dream

| Andrew Button

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) pays cash every month.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Investing

Air Canada Stock Is a Buy Under $20 (Psst, That’s Now)

| Joey Frenette

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock stands out as a great bargain while it's back under the $20 mark.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Down 23% From 52-Week Highs, Is This TSX Dividend Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down more than 20% from all-time highs, goeasy is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty yield of…

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Positioned to Ride AI Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI winners won’t all be headline-grabbers, but infrastructure and industrial real estate plays like Brookfield Infrastructure and Dream Industrial could…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Bank Stocks

Are Canadian Banks Going to Be the Next Big Theme?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian banks could be the next big value play with cheap valuations, steady dividends, and upside if interest rates and…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next Big Winners

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) could be one of the next big growth stories.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Don’t Cut Their Payouts

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have paid and increased their dividends and have never cut their payouts.

Read more »