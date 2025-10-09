Member Login
Home » Investing » TSX at Record Highs, But These 2 Stocks Still Look Like Screaming Buys

TSX at Record Highs, But These 2 Stocks Still Look Like Screaming Buys

With the TSX hitting new all time highs everyday, it is harder to find great value in the market. These two TSX stocks are screaming buys now!

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Senior uses a laptop computer

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The TSX is up about 24% YTD to ~30,700, outpacing U.S. indexes but with gains concentrated in mining, financials, utilities, and staples, leaving many stocks fair or overvalued.
  • Look for contrarian buys: Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) — down ~13% (≈25% off its high) amid AI/leadership concerns but trading at a discount — and TFI International (TSX:TFII) — hit by a freight recession but showing operational recovery, cash generation, and buybacks that could fuel a rebound.
  • Here's five stocks our experts like even better than TFI International.

The TSX has been on an astounding roll in 2025. Every day the S&P/TSX Composite Index seems to charge up to new record highs. It just hit nearly 30,700 points! That puts the Index up 24% for 2025 and 26% for the past 52-weeks.

The TSX has soundly outperformed the S&P 500, which is only up 13.8%, and the NASDAQ, which is only up 17.5%. However, the TSX returns have been more concentrated than most would realize.

Nearly half of the 24% gains are actually from mining stocks charging higher. The other half of the gains have come from strength in financials, utilities, and staples.

Given the market’s strong gains, many stocks in these segments are fair or even overvalued at this point. However, there are a plethora of TSX stocks that aren’t enjoying the love. They are on sale from the bargain bin. You might have to be a little contrarian but these two high quality TSX stocks look like screaming buys.

Constellation Software: Down, but better days to come

2025 has been one of the worst years on record for Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Its stock is down 12.9% for the year. However, it has been cut nearly 25% from its all-time high of $5,181.

First, it was worries about the artificial intelligence (AI) impact on Constellation’s many vertical market software businesses. Second, its long-time CEO and founder, Mark Leonard, suddenly retired due to health reasons. The second event saw the stock tumble by 27% in an hour at one point.

Of course, both items are risks worth monitoring. But, at this point, they are not terminal risks. The new CEO, Mark Miller, is highly skilled as the Chief Operating Officer. He has been with Constellation since its first acquisition. Mark Leonard built the system and the platform, but Mark Miller executed it.

AI might be a risk, but it could also be an opportunity for the business. Right now, the market is preferring only the risk side of the equation. Constellation is an exceptional company. That is not going to change just because investor sentiment has. AI could push margins and efficiently expand its services to new customers.

You can pick up this stock at a 20–25% discount to just a few months ago. It’s a great opportunity to give this quality TSX stock a home in your portfolio.

TFI: This TSX could rocket when the freight market improves

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is another TSX stock to buy if you don’t mind getting into the weeds. You may have to be incredibly patient with this stock. However, it could pay off.

Unlike Constellation, TFI is actually facing some real business challenges. There has been a freight recession in North America for the past six to seven quarters. That has been a major overhang on results. The global tariff war certainly hasn’t help improve the situation.

However, in the last quarter, TFI demonstrated a marked turnaround in its lagging U.S. less-than-truckload division. Likewise, management was clear that it would aggressively buyback its stock while the stock is depressed. The company still generated $182 million of cash, despite a tough environment.

The point being that this TSX stock could roar back once the broader freight market starts to normalize. This is not a stock for everyone. However, if you don’t mind being particularly patient, the stock could provide considerable upside from here over the next two to three years.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software and TFI International. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Don’t Cut Their Payouts

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have paid and increased their dividends and have never cut their payouts.

Read more »

Investing

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Primed for Big Returns

| Sneha Nahata

These fundamentally solid Canadian companies remain undervalued, offering a solid buying opportunity for investors with a long-term outlook.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Retirement

Retiring in Canada: A Simple $1,000/Month Dividend Plan to Supplement CPP

| Kay Ng

Retirees, here's how you can turn your life savings into dividend income by investing in diversified Canadian ETFs.

Read more »

semiconductor manufacturing
Tech Stocks

What Celestica Tells Us About Canada’s Industrial Upside

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica's 317% rally spotlights Canada's shift to high-tech manufacturing tied to AI and semiconductors, but is the stock still worth…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Investing

2 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $25,000 Into $250,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With their strong track records and robust growth prospects, these two TSX stocks could potentially deliver 10-fold returns over the…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

TSX Subsector Trends: Mining vs Tech vs Energy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI is powering a TSX breakout and mining, tech, and energy stocks are set to benefit from rising demand for…

Read more »

dumpsters sit outside for waste collection and trash removal
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Stocks in Canada That Aren’t Trash Investments

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks dividend stocks offer high and sustainable yields that can power up your portfolio’s income potential.

Read more »

Group of people network together with connected devices
Investing

The 3 Most Promising Canadian Stocks Everyone’s Talking About on Reddit

| Andrew Button

If you're interested in speculating, rather than investing, Reddit signals could be one source of information you choose to base…

Read more »