Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 TSX Stock That Could Thrive Even if the Economy Slows

1 TSX Stock That Could Thrive Even if the Economy Slows

This TSX stock isn’t just a reliable income investment during recessions; it’s also a company with years of growth potential ahead of it.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • With 2026 uncertainty (rates, inflation, geopolitical risk), many investors may de‑risk, but some high‑quality businesses can still thrive regardless of economic cycles.
  • Capital Power (TSX:CPX) is a defensive pick—over 75% of its facility cash flow is secured by long‑term power‑purchase and capacity contracts, providing predictable revenue.
  • Trading with a ~3.7% yield while reinvesting for capacity expansion, CPX offers a blend of reliable income and long‑term growth potential for a defensive portfolio.
10 stocks we like better than Capital Power

With all the major headlines throughout 2026, whether it has been interest rate expectations, closely watched inflation readings, or the impact that the war between the U.S. and Iran has had on global energy markets, it’s not uncommon for investors to wonder if the economy could start to slow.

And when uncertainty begins to rise and concerns about a slowing economy start to build, it’s natural for investors to look for ways to de-risk their portfolios, whether that’s by buying more defensive TSX stocks or simply sitting on the sidelines until there’s more clarity.

But while those concerns are understandable, investors shouldn’t lose sight of the bigger picture.

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy

Source: Getty Images

The best long-term investments don’t depend on the economy

In uncertain environments like this, it’s important to remember that some businesses have such strong long-term growth potential, operate in essential industries, or both, that they can continue thriving regardless of how the economy plays out.

So, even if certain areas of the economy begin to slow, that doesn’t mean every industry will struggle.

While weaker consumer spending or slowing economic growth may weigh on some businesses, other sectors can continue benefiting from long-term trends that are largely independent of the broader economy.

That’s one of the biggest advantages of actually investing for the long term. Rather than trying to predict what will happen over the next few months, investors can focus on identifying high-quality businesses with competitive advantages, strong growth opportunities, and long track records of executing their strategies successfully.

And today, there are still plenty of industries with significant long-term growth potential, especially if you’re investing in companies that are well-positioned to capitalize on those opportunities.

So, if you’re looking for a TSX stock that not only has the potential to hold up if the economy slows but could continue thriving regardless of the economic backdrop, Capital Power (TSX:CPX) is one of the best companies to consider.

Capital Power is one of the most reliable dividend growth stocks on the TSX

At first glance, Capital Power might look like a fairly straightforward utility-style investment. However, once you dig into its business model, it’s easy to see why it’s such an attractive long-term holding.

Electricity is one of the most essential services in the economy. Regardless of whether economic growth accelerates or slows, homes, businesses, hospitals, and critical infrastructure all continue relying on a dependable supply of power.

That’s a major reason why Capital Power generates such reliable cash flow. More than three-quarters of its facility cash flow is secured through long-term power purchase agreements and capacity contracts with utilities, governments, and other investment-grade counterparties.

In many cases, the company isn’t just paid for the electricity it produces. It’s also compensated for keeping its generating assets available whenever they’re needed by the grid, which creates a ton of predictable and recurring revenue.

At the same time, Capital Power isn’t just a defensive stock built to pay a dividend, even though it does that too.

But rather than paying out all its cash, Capital Power offers a bit less income than some peers, with a yield of roughly 3.7% today, in exchange for higher long-term growth potential, as it uses some of those funds to continue investing heavily in expanding its generation capacity.

That’s why it’s such a reliable TSX stock to buy and hold for the long haul, regardless of the economy. It’s a company operating in an essential industry with reliable cash flow today and meaningful growth opportunities still ahead.

So, even if the economy slows, businesses like Capital Power are built to keep performing, which is exactly the kind of stock you want to own long term without having to worry about the economy.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business models, strong financial positions, consistent dividend payouts, and attractive growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 55

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The average TFSA balance at 55 is lower than many people expect, which highlights how much unused room many Canadians…

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Robin Brown

Looking for some steady blue-chip stocks that pay growing dividends? Here are three that are on the top of the…

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 3.5% to Buy for Passive Income Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These top TSX dividend stocks stand out for their ability to sustain and grow their payouts year after year in…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

How to Put $25,000 in a TFSA to Work Generating Meaningful Cash Flow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly-paying REITs can help build a TFSA income stream, but each of these three comes with a different risk profile.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

A Monthly-Paying TSX Stock With a 7.9% Dividend Yield Worth Adding to Your Radar in June 2026

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Hunting for 7.9% monthly income? Nexus Industrial REIT trades at a 39% NAV discount with improving payouts...

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Way to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

HDIV’s nearly 10% yield is pitched as a way to make your TFSA “create its own $7,000,” but it comes…

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Joey Frenette

Pet Valu Holdings (TSX:PET) stands out as a value play in itself after a nasty slump.

Read more »