Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How to Put $25,000 in a TFSA to Work Generating Meaningful Cash Flow

How to Put $25,000 in a TFSA to Work Generating Meaningful Cash Flow

Monthly-paying REITs can help build a TFSA income stream, but each of these three comes with a different risk profile.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Primaris offers mall-based monthly income with a moderate yield, but leasing and retail headwinds matter.
  • Crombie is more defensive thanks to grocery-anchored properties, though debt costs and redevelopment execution are key risks.
  • Allied has the highest yield and potential rebound upside, but office uncertainty and past distribution cuts raise the risk.
10 stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadians aren’t just feeling the cost of living at the grocery store. They’re feeling it in some of life’s biggest decisions. A recent BMO Real Financial Progress Index found that 37% of divorced or separated Canadians say the financial cost of divorce or legal separation kept them in a marriage longer than they wanted. The same survey said economic uncertainty influenced the timing of their separation. More than half said the rising cost of living made the financial impact of divorce harder than expected.

That’s a heavy reminder of how much financial flexibility counts, and why planning to create a $25,000 TFSA can help. One simple way to get there is with monthly-paying REITs. Primaris REIT (TSX:PMZ.UN), Crombie REIT (TSX:CRR.UN), and Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) all pay monthly distributions.

shoppers in an indoor mall

Source: Getty Images

PMZ

Primaris real estate investment trust (REIT) owns enclosed shopping centres across Canada. Shopping malls may not sound like an obvious income pick after years of retail disruption, but Primaris focuses on enclosed centres in markets where its properties often hold strong local positions. Many of these assets serve as community shopping hubs, not just fashion-heavy malls.

The distribution is useful for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors. Primaris currently pays $0.07 per unit each month, or $0.88 annualized, yielding 4.2% at writing. Its payout ratio was 51.8% of funds from operations (FFO) in the first quarter of 2026. That gives the REIT room, even though management noted the quarter was affected by seasonal factors.

The risk is retail real estate. Primaris dealt with pressure from disclaimed HBC leases, and occupancy fell from last year. Releasing space takes time. Still, if management fills vacancies and keeps rents stable, the monthly income looks appealing.

CRR

Crombie REIT offers a more defensive real estate angle. It owns grocery-anchored retail properties, mixed-use assets, and development sites, with a close relationship to Empire and Sobeys. That grocery connection gives Crombie a steadier base than many retail landlords. Canadians may pull back on extras, but they still buy food.

Crombie currently pays $0.075 per unit each month, or $0.90 annually, producing a 5.2% yield at writing. That income can add up quickly in a TFSA. The appeal here is stability. Grocery-anchored properties tend to attract repeat traffic. They can also support pharmacies, banks, restaurants, and service tenants in the same plazas. Crombie also has long-term development potential as it redevelops well-located sites.

The risk is debt and development execution. REITs need capital, and higher interest rates can make growth more expensive. Large redevelopment projects can also take years before they add cash flow. Even so, Crombie looks like the steadier middle piece in this three-REIT TFSA strategy.

AP

Allied Properties is the highest-risk name of the group, but it also offers the biggest yield. The REIT owns distinctive urban workspace in major Canadian cities. Its buildings tend to serve knowledge-based companies, creative firms, technology tenants, and urban office users.

The current monthly distribution is $0.06 per unit, or $0.72 annualized, coming to a 7.1% yield at writing. That creates a high cash yield at today’s depressed unit price. For a TFSA investor, the appeal is clear: monthly income plus possible recovery upside if office sentiment improves.

But this isn’t a set-it-and-forget-it stock. Office real estate remains under pressure. Hybrid work, tenant uncertainty, leasing costs, and financing pressure all weigh on the sector. Allied also reduced its distribution, which is an important reminder that high yields can change. That said, the lower payout may give Allied more flexibility. If leasing stabilizes and investors regain confidence in urban office assets, the units could offer both cash flow and capital recovery.

Bottom line

A $25,000 TFSA doesn’t need to be complicated. Primaris adds retail income. Crombie adds grocery-anchored stability. Allied adds higher-yield recovery potential. Simple! Plus $7,000 in each can get you right to the front door of that $25,000 goal.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PMZ.UN$20.64339$0.88$298.32Monthly$6,996.96
CRR.UN$17.55398$0.91$362.18Monthly$6,984.90
AP.UN$10.26682$0.72$491.04Monthly$6,997.32

Together, these could turn unused TFSA room into a monthly cash-flow machine. Done carefully, this approach can make $25,000 feel far more productive.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business models, strong financial positions, consistent dividend payouts, and attractive growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 55

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The average TFSA balance at 55 is lower than many people expect, which highlights how much unused room many Canadians…

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Thrive Even if the Economy Slows

| Daniel Da Costa

This TSX stock isn't just a reliable income investment during recessions; it's also a company with years of growth potential…

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Robin Brown

Looking for some steady blue-chip stocks that pay growing dividends? Here are three that are on the top of the…

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 3.5% to Buy for Passive Income Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These top TSX dividend stocks stand out for their ability to sustain and grow their payouts year after year in…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

A Monthly-Paying TSX Stock With a 7.9% Dividend Yield Worth Adding to Your Radar in June 2026

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Hunting for 7.9% monthly income? Nexus Industrial REIT trades at a 39% NAV discount with improving payouts...

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Way to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

HDIV’s nearly 10% yield is pitched as a way to make your TFSA “create its own $7,000,” but it comes…

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Joey Frenette

Pet Valu Holdings (TSX:PET) stands out as a value play in itself after a nasty slump.

Read more »